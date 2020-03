Remedy e Playdead commento l'accordo stretto con Epic Games

Working on 2 multiplatform games for next-gen consoles and PC, published by @EpicGames. The 1st project is our most ambitious one yet, an AAA game already in pre-pro. The second is a new, smaller-scale project set in the same franchise. @remedygames https://t.co/JcctZMJOTc — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) March 26, 2020

We’re working on something exciting, something big. With @EpicGames as our publisher, we have incredible resources and full creative freedom. Thrilled about this opportunity. That said, for now that’s all I can tell you. @remedygames https://t.co/61Bl2CqIbs — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) March 26, 2020