Remnant From the Ashes: svelato l'enorme numero di giocatori che l'hanno riscattato gratis

🎉We're blown away by support for Remnant: From the Ashes releasing on the Epic Games Store last week. We hope you all enjoy saving humanity as much as we have.🎉



Delve deeper into the mysteries of the 💭Dreamers with Subject 2923 DLC available now: https://t.co/KTx9VNX9ji pic.twitter.com/nvrmF0zDR6