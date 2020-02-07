Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Resident Evil 2 Remake: Ada Wong reinterpretata in due splendidi cosplay

Le modelle appassionate di videogiochi Alice Spiegel e Ksana Stankevich hanno tratto spunto dalla fascinosa Ada Wong di Resident Evil 2 Remake per reinterpretarla in un doppio cosplay a dir poco sensazionale.

Indossando il tubino rosso fuoco di Ada Wong, Alice e Ksana hanno realizzato due set fotografici che riflettono in maniera pressoché perfetta il personaggio digitale del Resident Evil 2 originario e del suo Remake del 2019. Le due fan della serie action horror di Capcom hanno mostrato i loro lavori sui rispettivi profili social e incontrato, com'era logico attendersi, il favore dei loro follower e dell'intera community di appassionati di Resident Evil.

Vi lasciamo agli scatti delle cosplayer e vi invitiamo a farci sapere con un commento quale delle due, secondo voi, ha saputo reinterpretare nel modo migliore Ada Wong e le atmosfere che hanno caratterizzato l'avventura di RE2.

Già che ci siamo, vi ricordiamo che il prossimo capitolo della serie, Resident Evil 3 Remake, è previsto al lancio per il 3 aprile 2020 su PC, PS4 e Xbox One. Qualora ve le foste perse, sulle pagine di Everyeye.it trovate anche le immagini del cosplay della Valchiria Gunnr di God of War con ali animate e il cosplay di Tifa e Aerith di Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Alice Spiegel (MightyRaccoon) - Ada Wong cosplay photo shooting, part I from r/cosplaygirls
Visualizza questo post su Instagram

#cosplayvscharacter ✨ What do you think about my Ada Wong from Resident Evil 2 Remake? I really like this women, she is so strong, beautiful and sexy ❤️. Do u wanna more of my Ada cosplay? Photo by @dub.raw.a More content on my Patreon (link in bio) #residentevil2 #adawong #adawongcosplay #residentevil2remake #residentevilcosplay #residentevil2cosplay #biohazard #biohazardcosplay #capcom #capcomcosplay #ksanastankevich #cosplayofinstagram #cosplaygirl #cosplaytest #cosplayer #cosplaymakeup #cosplaycomparison #cosplayway #cosplaywip #cosplayfun #cosplaytest #cosplayphotoshoot #cosplaybrasil #cosplayphotography #cosplaywig #cosplayselfie #cosplaylover #cosplaybabe

Un post condiviso da Ksana Stankevich (@ksanastankevich) in data:

