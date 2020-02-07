Resident Evil 2 Remake: Ada Wong reinterpretata in due splendidi cosplay
Le modelle appassionate di videogiochi Alice Spiegel e Ksana Stankevich hanno tratto spunto dalla fascinosa Ada Wong di Resident Evil 2 Remake per reinterpretarla in un doppio cosplay a dir poco sensazionale.
Indossando il tubino rosso fuoco di Ada Wong, Alice e Ksana hanno realizzato due set fotografici che riflettono in maniera pressoché perfetta il personaggio digitale del Resident Evil 2 originario e del suo Remake del 2019. Le due fan della serie action horror di Capcom hanno mostrato i loro lavori sui rispettivi profili social e incontrato, com'era logico attendersi, il favore dei loro follower e dell'intera community di appassionati di Resident Evil.
Vi lasciamo agli scatti delle cosplayer e vi invitiamo a farci sapere con un commento quale delle due, secondo voi, ha saputo reinterpretare nel modo migliore Ada Wong e le atmosfere che hanno caratterizzato l'avventura di RE2.
Già che ci siamo, vi ricordiamo che il prossimo capitolo della serie, Resident Evil 3 Remake, è previsto al lancio per il 3 aprile 2020 su PC, PS4 e Xbox One. Qualora ve le foste perse, sulle pagine di Everyeye.it trovate anche le immagini del cosplay della Valchiria Gunnr di God of War con ali animate e il cosplay di Tifa e Aerith di Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
Alice Spiegel (MightyRaccoon) - Ada Wong cosplay photo shooting, part I from r/cosplaygirls
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
🔫 Women in red 🔪 Resident Evil 2 Remake Ada Wong by @ksanastankevich Costume by @arienaiten Photo by @dub.raw.a Find a way out, Leon, before it's too late... Then we'll talk. Name's Ada. #residentevil2 #adawong #adawongcosplay #residentevil2remake #residentevilcosplay #residentevil2cosplay #biohazard #biohazardcosplay #capcom #capcomcosplay #ksanastankevich #cosplayofinstagram #cosplaygirl #cosplaytest #cosplayer #cosplaymakeup #cosplaycomparison #cosplayway #cosplaywip #cosplayfun #cosplaytest #cosplayphotoshoot #cosplaybrasil #cosplayphotography
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
#cosplayvscharacter ✨ What do you think about my Ada Wong from Resident Evil 2 Remake? I really like this women, she is so strong, beautiful and sexy ❤️. Do u wanna more of my Ada cosplay? Photo by @dub.raw.a More content on my Patreon (link in bio) #residentevil2 #adawong #adawongcosplay #residentevil2remake #residentevilcosplay #residentevil2cosplay #biohazard #biohazardcosplay #capcom #capcomcosplay #ksanastankevich #cosplayofinstagram #cosplaygirl #cosplaytest #cosplayer #cosplaymakeup #cosplaycomparison #cosplayway #cosplaywip #cosplayfun #cosplaytest #cosplayphotoshoot #cosplaybrasil #cosplayphotography #cosplaywig #cosplayselfie #cosplaylover #cosplaybabe
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Resident Evil 4 Cosplay Ada Wong by @ksanastankevich Photo by @haji_steppe На фоне прохождения 5й части Резака время вспомнить мой сетец по 4й Очень его люблю и планирую ещё делать Аду, пока правда не решила по 2 или 6 части в первую очередь с: #residentevil #cosplay #biohazard4 #biohazard #residentevilcosplay #residentevil4 #adawong #ada_wong #adawongcosplay #biohazardcosplay #akinagasai #ksanastankevich #haji #обительзла
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
🖤 Resident Evil 2 Remake Ada Wong by @ksanastankevich Leon Scott Kennedy by @scp048 Photo by @dub.raw.a #residentevil2 #residentevil #residentevilcosplay #residentevil2remake #residentevil2cosplay #adawong #adawongcosplay #leonkennedy #leonkennedycosplay #capcom #capcomcosplay #biohazard #biohazardcosplay #ksanastankevich #cosplay #cosplaywig #cosplayselfie #cosplaylover #cosplaybabe #cutecosplay #cosplayphotoshoot #cosplayphoto #ph #photo #photographer #makeup #cosplaybrasil
