Resident Evil 2, RE3 e RE7: aggiornamento next-gen gratis e salvataggi, i nuovi dettagli

As mentioned previously, save data and progress from the original PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of these games will carry over to their respective upgraded versions. DLC purchased separately and DLC included with Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition will transfer over, as well.

Next-gen physical editions aren't planned right now, but all three game will be available digitally on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. As noted above, PS4 and Xbox One discs, and all PS4 and Xbox One digital editions of the game, will also be eligible for an upgrade.