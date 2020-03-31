Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Resident Evil 2 Remake e Devil May Cry 5 tra i nuovi sconti e Deals with Gold su Xbox One!

Puntuali come ogni martedì mattina arriva i nuovi Deals witch Gold, accompagnati da un'ondata di sconti e promozioni speciali su Xbox Store, ecco tutti i dettagli sull'iniziativa.

A ridosso della pubblicazione del remake del terzo capitolo della saga Capcom, tra i giochi coinvolti dalle promozioni troviamo Resident Evil 2 Remake. Per i fan delle atmosfere lovecraftiane, segnaliamo inoltre Call of Chtulhu, mentre ulteriori atmosfere claustrofobiche giungono grazie a We Happy Few. Da non dimentica infine Devil May Cry 5, anch'esso in sconto. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco integrale dei titoli coinvolti nelle nuove promozioni Xbox.

Giochi Xbox One

  • Accidents Will Happen – Dangerous Driving Crash Mode Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
  • AereA Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Agony Xbox One Game 80% DWG*
  • Albedo and the Cast Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Alvastia Chronicles Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Antiquia Lost Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Artifex Mundi Ultimate Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Asdivine Hearts Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Big Pharma Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
  • Blacksad: Under the Skin Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • BLEED 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
  • Bonds of the Skies Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Chronus Arc Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
  • Decay of Logos Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
  • Desert Child Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • Devil May Cry 5 (With Red Orbs) Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (With Red Orbs) Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale
  • Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
  • Doodle God: Crime City Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
  • Doom and Destiny Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 35% DWG*
  • Fernz Gate Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Hellfront: Honeymoon Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
  • Iconoclasts Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Illusion of L’Phalcia Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale
  • JYDGE Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Kona Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Lost Artifacts: Time Machine Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Mighty No. 9 Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
  • Mulaka Xbox One Game 65% Spotlight Sale
  • Old Man’s Journey Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
  • Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Revenant Dogma Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Revenant Saga Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
  • RICO Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
  • Risk of Rain 1 + 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 40% DWG*
  • Risk of Rain 2 Xbox One Game 40% DWG*
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
  • Shikhondo – Soul Eater Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
  • SHINY Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% Spotlight Sale
  • SolSeraph Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
  • Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • The Sojourn Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG*
  • The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
  • Truck Driver Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
  • Ultimate Danger Bundle – 4 Dangerous Games including Dangerous Driving Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
  • We Happy Few Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
  • We Happy Few Digital Deluxe Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
  • Wuppo Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% Spotlight Sale

Giochi Xbox 360

  • Legend of Kay* Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Red Faction: Guerrilla* Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords* Backward Compatible 65% DWG
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic* Backward Compatible 65% DWG
  • The Outfit* Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Thunder Wolves* Arcade 80% DWG
Come sempre, le offerte riportate avranno una durata limitata, con scadenza attesa per il prossimo martedì 7 aprile, alla ore 12:00 PM CEST.
