Resident Evil 2 Remake e Devil May Cry 5 tra i nuovi sconti e Deals with Gold su Xbox One!
Puntuali come ogni martedì mattina arriva i nuovi Deals witch Gold, accompagnati da un'ondata di sconti e promozioni speciali su Xbox Store, ecco tutti i dettagli sull'iniziativa.
A ridosso della pubblicazione del remake del terzo capitolo della saga Capcom, tra i giochi coinvolti dalle promozioni troviamo Resident Evil 2 Remake. Per i fan delle atmosfere lovecraftiane, segnaliamo inoltre Call of Chtulhu, mentre ulteriori atmosfere claustrofobiche giungono grazie a We Happy Few. Da non dimentica infine Devil May Cry 5, anch'esso in sconto. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco integrale dei titoli coinvolti nelle nuove promozioni Xbox.
Giochi Xbox One
- Accidents Will Happen – Dangerous Driving Crash Mode Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- AereA Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
- Agony Xbox One Game 80% DWG*
- Albedo and the Cast Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- Alvastia Chronicles Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
- Antiquia Lost Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- Artifex Mundi Ultimate Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Asdivine Hearts Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
- Big Pharma Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
- Blacksad: Under the Skin Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- BLEED 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Bonds of the Skies Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
- Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Chronus Arc Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Decay of Logos Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
- Desert Child Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Devil May Cry 5 (With Red Orbs) Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (With Red Orbs) Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- Doodle God: Crime City Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
- Doom and Destiny Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 35% DWG*
- Fernz Gate Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
- Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
- Hellfront: Honeymoon Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Iconoclasts Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight Sale
- Illusion of L’Phalcia Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale
- JYDGE Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Kona Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight Sale
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight Sale
- Mighty No. 9 Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Mulaka Xbox One Game 65% Spotlight Sale
- Old Man’s Journey Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Revenant Dogma Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
- Revenant Saga Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
- RICO Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
- Risk of Rain 1 + 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 40% DWG*
- Risk of Rain 2 Xbox One Game 40% DWG*
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Shikhondo – Soul Eater Xbox One Game 67% DWG*
- SHINY Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% Spotlight Sale
- SolSeraph Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- The Sojourn Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG*
- The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Truck Driver Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
- Ultimate Danger Bundle – 4 Dangerous Games including Dangerous Driving Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- We Happy Few Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
- We Happy Few Digital Deluxe Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
- Wuppo Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% Spotlight Sale
Giochi Xbox 360
- Legend of Kay* Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Red Faction: Guerrilla* Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords* Backward Compatible 65% DWG
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic* Backward Compatible 65% DWG
- The Outfit* Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Thunder Wolves* Arcade 80% DWG
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/TQdjjJU1hx— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) March 31, 2020
