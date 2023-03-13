Resident Evil 4 Remake: tutti gli obiettivi, la lista completa aggiornata

A quanto pare il day one di Resident Evil 4 Remake è stato rotto e alcuni giocatori avrebbero già messo le mani sulla riedizione del gioco Capcom e come previsto non hanno perso tempo nel diffondere la lista degli obiettivi, che riportiamo in versione originale. Attenzione agli spoiler e se non volete anticipazioni interrompete qui la lettura.

Gli obiettivi nascondono interessanti sorprese oltre a svelare la durata di Resident Evil 4 Remake, viene confermata la presenza di obiettivi legati al livello di difficoltà e alle sfide secondarie, riportiamo la lista aggiornata di seguito.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Obiettivi

Obtain All Trophies

Parry and Enemy With The Knife

Upgrade a Weapon

Get the exclusive Upgrade for a weapon

Rescue Ashley While She's Being Carried away by an enemy

Destroy A Clockwork Castellan

Defeat Del Lago

Defeat Bitores Mendes

Defeat the Verdugo

Defeat Ramon Salazar

Defeat Jack Krauser

Defeat Osmund Saddler

Defeat 3 Enemies with One Flashbang Grenade

Defeat a Garrador Using Only Knives

Kill 2 Parasites Inside A Regenerator With One Bullet

Throw a Grenade Into Ramon Salazar's Mouth

Complete the main story on Standard Mode Or Higher

Complete the main story on Standard Mode with an S+ Rank

Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode Or Higher

Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode with an S+ Rank

Complete the main story on Professional Mode

Complete the main story within 8 Hours

Complete the main story Without using a recovery Item

Complete the main story Without using only knives and handguns

Complete the main story Without talking to the merchant once

Complete a game at the shooting range

Use A Cannon To Defeat A Zealot

Make It Through Both Minecart Sections In The Underground Tunnel Without Taking Damage

Reach the Top Of The Clock Tower Without The Lift Stopping Once

Escape On The Water Scooter Without Taking Damage

Sell A Single Treasure For At Least 1,000,000 Ptas

Obtain All Treasures included on the village treasure map in one playthrough

Obtain All Treasures included on the castle treasure map in one playthrough

Obtain All Treasures included on the island treasure map in one playthrough

Obtain All Weapons

Destroy all ClockWork Castellan's

Complete an S rank in all games at the shooting range

Shoot through and destroy 5 targets at the shooting range with one shot

In attesa del lancio del gioco completo, in arrivo il 24 marzo, potete scaricare la demo gratis di Resident Evil 4 Remake disponibile ora su PC, PS4, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S.