Resident Evil 4 Remake: tutti gli obiettivi, la lista completa aggiornata
A quanto pare il day one di Resident Evil 4 Remake è stato rotto e alcuni giocatori avrebbero già messo le mani sulla riedizione del gioco Capcom e come previsto non hanno perso tempo nel diffondere la lista degli obiettivi, che riportiamo in versione originale. Attenzione agli spoiler e se non volete anticipazioni interrompete qui la lettura.
Gli obiettivi nascondono interessanti sorprese oltre a svelare la durata di Resident Evil 4 Remake, viene confermata la presenza di obiettivi legati al livello di difficoltà e alle sfide secondarie, riportiamo la lista aggiornata di seguito.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Obiettivi
- Obtain All Trophies
- Parry and Enemy With The Knife
- Upgrade a Weapon
- Get the exclusive Upgrade for a weapon
- Rescue Ashley While She's Being Carried away by an enemy
- Destroy A Clockwork Castellan
- Defeat Del Lago
- Defeat Bitores Mendes
- Defeat the Verdugo
- Defeat Ramon Salazar
- Defeat Jack Krauser
- Defeat Osmund Saddler
- Defeat 3 Enemies with One Flashbang Grenade
- Defeat a Garrador Using Only Knives
- Kill 2 Parasites Inside A Regenerator With One Bullet
- Throw a Grenade Into Ramon Salazar's Mouth
- Complete the main story on Standard Mode Or Higher
- Complete the main story on Standard Mode with an S+ Rank
- Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode Or Higher
- Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode with an S+ Rank
- Complete the main story on Professional Mode
- Complete the main story within 8 Hours
- Complete the main story Without using a recovery Item
- Complete the main story Without using only knives and handguns
- Complete the main story Without talking to the merchant once
- Complete a game at the shooting range
- Use A Cannon To Defeat A Zealot
- Make It Through Both Minecart Sections In The Underground Tunnel Without Taking Damage
- Reach the Top Of The Clock Tower Without The Lift Stopping Once
- Escape On The Water Scooter Without Taking Damage
- Sell A Single Treasure For At Least 1,000,000 Ptas
- Obtain All Treasures included on the village treasure map in one playthrough
- Obtain All Treasures included on the castle treasure map in one playthrough
- Obtain All Treasures included on the island treasure map in one playthrough
- Obtain All Weapons
- Destroy all ClockWork Castellan's
- Complete an S rank in all games at the shooting range
- Shoot through and destroy 5 targets at the shooting range with one shot
In attesa del lancio del gioco completo, in arrivo il 24 marzo, potete scaricare la demo gratis di Resident Evil 4 Remake disponibile ora su PC, PS4, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S.
