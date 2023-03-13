Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Resident Evil 4 Remake: tutti gli obiettivi, la lista completa aggiornata

A quanto pare il day one di Resident Evil 4 Remake è stato rotto e alcuni giocatori avrebbero già messo le mani sulla riedizione del gioco Capcom e come previsto non hanno perso tempo nel diffondere la lista degli obiettivi, che riportiamo in versione originale. Attenzione agli spoiler e se non volete anticipazioni interrompete qui la lettura.

Gli obiettivi nascondono interessanti sorprese oltre a svelare la durata di Resident Evil 4 Remake, viene confermata la presenza di obiettivi legati al livello di difficoltà e alle sfide secondarie, riportiamo la lista aggiornata di seguito.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Obiettivi

  • Obtain All Trophies
  • Parry and Enemy With The Knife
  • Upgrade a Weapon
  • Get the exclusive Upgrade for a weapon
  • Rescue Ashley While She's Being Carried away by an enemy
  • Destroy A Clockwork Castellan
  • Defeat Del Lago
  • Defeat Bitores Mendes
  • Defeat the Verdugo
  • Defeat Ramon Salazar
  • Defeat Jack Krauser
  • Defeat Osmund Saddler
  • Defeat 3 Enemies with One Flashbang Grenade
  • Defeat a Garrador Using Only Knives
  • Kill 2 Parasites Inside A Regenerator With One Bullet
  • Throw a Grenade Into Ramon Salazar's Mouth
  • Complete the main story on Standard Mode Or Higher
  • Complete the main story on Standard Mode with an S+ Rank
  • Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode Or Higher
  • Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode with an S+ Rank
  • Complete the main story on Professional Mode
  • Complete the main story within 8 Hours
  • Complete the main story Without using a recovery Item
  • Complete the main story Without using only knives and handguns
  • Complete the main story Without talking to the merchant once
  • Complete a game at the shooting range
  • Use A Cannon To Defeat A Zealot
  • Make It Through Both Minecart Sections In The Underground Tunnel Without Taking Damage
  • Reach the Top Of The Clock Tower Without The Lift Stopping Once
  • Escape On The Water Scooter Without Taking Damage
  • Sell A Single Treasure For At Least 1,000,000 Ptas
  • Obtain All Treasures included on the village treasure map in one playthrough
  • Obtain All Treasures included on the castle treasure map in one playthrough
  • Obtain All Treasures included on the island treasure map in one playthrough
  • Obtain All Weapons
  • Destroy all ClockWork Castellan's
  • Complete an S rank in all games at the shooting range
  • Shoot through and destroy 5 targets at the shooting range with one shot

In attesa del lancio del gioco completo, in arrivo il 24 marzo, potete scaricare la demo gratis di Resident Evil 4 Remake disponibile ora su PC, PS4, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S.

