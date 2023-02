Resident Evil 7: emergono in rete concept art della versione action scartata

(1/3) There's a lot of Resudent Evil news to cover today. First of all, concept art of Resident Evil 6.5 was finally discovered online from this artist: https://t.co/Ri4Bt8SwFp It was a scrapped version of RE7 that played similar to RE6, but Leon & Sherry in a fictional Europe pic.twitter.com/yj3jB95ZrI

(3/3) eventually got scrapped in favor of the idea to go back to the series roots with the RE7 we know & love.



Artist has worked on a lot of games & movies, mainly Ubisoft, but actually has worked on every Resident Evil game since RE4. He even has some 3.5 artwork, Village, etc. pic.twitter.com/xZylHO0mya