Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Resident Evil 8
  3. Notizie

Resident Evil 8: nei piani iniziali avrebbe dovuto essere Revelations 3? Nuovi dettagli

Resident Evil 8: nei piani iniziali avrebbe dovuto essere Revelations 3? Nuovi dettagli
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Resident Evil 3 Remake è appena arrivato sul mercato, ma in rete già si rincorrono insistenti rumor sul prossimo capitolo principale della saga horror, ovvero Resident Evil 8. Ad alimentarle è principalmente l'insider AestheicGamer (aka DuskGolem), una vera e propria miniera di informazioni non confermate ufficialmente.

Nei giorni scorsi, oltre ad aver anticipato la pubblicazione futura di nuovi remake da parte di Capcom, ha anche affermato che l'annuncio di Resident Evil 8 sarebbe dietro l'angolo, e che il gioco sarebbe previsto per il prossimo anno su PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X. Ha anche aggiunto che si troverebbe in sviluppo da ben quattro anni, e che potrebbe rappresentare una svolta talmente grande da dividere i fan di lunga data.

Non pago delle informazioni già snocciolate, quest'oggi è tornato con un nuovo carico di rumor belli freschi. Secondo quanto affermato, per gran parte della lavorazione sarebbe stato identificato internamente come Resident Evil Revelations 3, prima di essere modificato nel nuovo capitolo principale della serie. A quanto pare, Capcom non voleva far passare molto tempo dall'uscita di Resident Evil 7. Tale decisione sarebbe inoltre stata agevolata dall'ottimo responso scaturito durante i test interni. A tal proposito, ha affermato che i vecchi rumor che parlavano di Ethan Winter in un villaggio innevato alle prese con lupi mannari erano veritieri, ma un po' vecchiotti. Nel tempo Capcom avrebbe modificato pesantemente quel concept - storia e personaggi compresi - per allinearlo allo stile di un capitolo principale.

Il reveal di questo nuovo gioco, che sarebbe in prima persona e cross-gen, dovrebbe avvenire nei prossimi mesi. Al momento non possiamo far altro che attendere pazientemente informazioni ufficiali.

Quanto è interessante?
1

Altri contenuti per Resident Evil 8

  1. Call of Duty League, si riparte: domenica due exhibition match