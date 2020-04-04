Resident Evil 8: nei piani iniziali avrebbe dovuto essere Revelations 3? Nuovi dettagli

Okay, so the little game is done. This will be breaking this month with more details later not by myself, but I've needed to clear some stuff up. "Resident Evil 2021" is Resident Evil 8, but it wasn't always RE8. During most of its development it existed as Revelations 3. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 4, 2020

The reason I said RE8 was "years away" earlier this year is last year a RE8 was in development, & that one is years away. But Capcom didn't want a huge gap between RE7 and RE8, so that title got pushed to the side for now, & internal testing and such was super positive on Rev 3. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 4, 2020

Revelations 3 was received a lot better by testers, internally, etc, than they expected. So the game's been given an additional year in the oven to convert itself to RE8. The Ambassador leaks about Werewolves and Ethan in a Snowy Village are 100% true, but they're outdated info. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 4, 2020

The game has been going through some huge changes to make it more like a "mainline" title, big changes to the story, characters, etc. So specifically what you've heard may not be fully true in the final, but a number of elements remain.



So as I've said, it's a cross-gen game. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 4, 2020