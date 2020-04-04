Resident Evil 8: nei piani iniziali avrebbe dovuto essere Revelations 3? Nuovi dettagli
Antonio Izzo
Resident Evil 3 Remake è appena arrivato sul mercato, ma in rete già si rincorrono insistenti rumor sul prossimo capitolo principale della saga horror, ovvero Resident Evil 8. Ad alimentarle è principalmente l'insider AestheicGamer (aka DuskGolem), una vera e propria miniera di informazioni non confermate ufficialmente.
Nei giorni scorsi, oltre ad aver anticipato la pubblicazione futura di nuovi remake da parte di Capcom, ha anche affermato che l'annuncio di Resident Evil 8 sarebbe dietro l'angolo, e che il gioco sarebbe previsto per il prossimo anno su PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X. Ha anche aggiunto che si troverebbe in sviluppo da ben quattro anni, e che potrebbe rappresentare una svolta talmente grande da dividere i fan di lunga data.
Non pago delle informazioni già snocciolate, quest'oggi è tornato con un nuovo carico di rumor belli freschi. Secondo quanto affermato, per gran parte della lavorazione sarebbe stato identificato internamente come Resident Evil Revelations 3, prima di essere modificato nel nuovo capitolo principale della serie. A quanto pare, Capcom non voleva far passare molto tempo dall'uscita di Resident Evil 7. Tale decisione sarebbe inoltre stata agevolata dall'ottimo responso scaturito durante i test interni. A tal proposito, ha affermato che i vecchi rumor che parlavano di Ethan Winter in un villaggio innevato alle prese con lupi mannari erano veritieri, ma un po' vecchiotti. Nel tempo Capcom avrebbe modificato pesantemente quel concept - storia e personaggi compresi - per allinearlo allo stile di un capitolo principale.
Il reveal di questo nuovo gioco, che sarebbe in prima persona e cross-gen, dovrebbe avvenire nei prossimi mesi. Al momento non possiamo far altro che attendere pazientemente informazioni ufficiali.
Okay, so the little game is done. This will be breaking this month with more details later not by myself, but I've needed to clear some stuff up. "Resident Evil 2021" is Resident Evil 8, but it wasn't always RE8. During most of its development it existed as Revelations 3.— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 4, 2020
The reason I said RE8 was "years away" earlier this year is last year a RE8 was in development, & that one is years away. But Capcom didn't want a huge gap between RE7 and RE8, so that title got pushed to the side for now, & internal testing and such was super positive on Rev 3.— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 4, 2020
Revelations 3 was received a lot better by testers, internally, etc, than they expected. So the game's been given an additional year in the oven to convert itself to RE8. The Ambassador leaks about Werewolves and Ethan in a Snowy Village are 100% true, but they're outdated info.— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 4, 2020
The game has been going through some huge changes to make it more like a "mainline" title, big changes to the story, characters, etc. So specifically what you've heard may not be fully true in the final, but a number of elements remain.— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 4, 2020
So as I've said, it's a cross-gen game.
should be revealed within the next few months, it is first-person, and many purists are going to hate it because it's taking some serious departures in the story/enemies and the like. Hallucinations, Occultism, insanity and not being able to trust others are huge thematics of— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 4, 2020
Altri contenuti per Resident Evil 8
- Resident Evil su PS5 e Xbox Series X: grande svolta per la serie in arrivo?
- Un nuovo Resident Evil verrà annunciato a breve e non piacerà a tutti, secondo un insider
- Resident Evil 8, RE Code Veronica remake, Dino Crisis: parla noto insider
- Resident Evil 8 arriverà entro due anni: ci saranno streghe, cavalieri e lupi zombie?
- Resident Evil 8: gli ultimi leak sono relativi a una build scartata e non al gioco finale?
Resident Evil 8
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Xbox One X
- Xbox One
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- Genere: Non disponibile
Quanto attendi: Resident Evil 8
Hype totali: 34
Contenuti più Letti
- 3 commentiFortnite Settimana 7: dove trovare le due Pistole di Deadpool
- 199 commentiCoronavirus: The Last of Us 2 è stato rinviato a data da destinarsi, è ufficiale!
- Fortnite: visita Lo Squalo, Rapide a Riposo e Forra Favolosa
- Fortnite: come ottenere la skin di Deadpool, guida a tutte le sfide
- 3 commentiCOD Modern Warfare e Warzone: come ottenere gratis 10 livelli del Pass Battaglia
- Fortnite: dove visitare gli Accampamenti costieri di Skye
- 10 commentiNintendo eShop: al via i saldi di Primavera con sconti sui migliori giochi Switch
- 44 commentiPlayStation Plus: i giochi gratis di aprile 2020 per PS4
- 12 commentiThe Last of Us 2, Troy Baker avverte gli appassionati: la storia sarà divisiva
- Fortnite: nasconditi in un Cartone Insidioso alla Fabbrica di Scatole