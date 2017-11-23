Resident Evil Reveletions e Portal Kinghts tra le novità del Nintendo e-Shop

Nintendo Switch
- Resident Evil Revelations (Capcom, $19.99USD)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 (Capcom, $19.99USD)
- Worms W.M.D. (Team17, $29.99USD)
- Mantis Burn Racing (VooFoo Studios, $19.99USD)
- Portal Knights (505 Games, $29.99USD)
- Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron (HandyGames, $14.99USD)
- Uurnog Uurnlimited (Raw Fury, $14.99USD)
- Crimsonland (10tons, $12.59USD)
- Kid Tripp (Four Horses, $3.99USD)
- Stick It to The Man (Zoink, $11.99USD)
- Letter Quest Remastered (Digerati, $14.99USD)
- Transcripted (Plug In Digital, $7.99USD)
- Soccer Brawl (HAMSTER, $7.99USD)
- Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte, demo)
- Slime-san (Headup Games, demo)
3DS
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney (Capcom, $19.99USD)
New Nintendo 3DS
- Breakout Defense 2 (nuGAME, $6.99USD)
- Physical Contact: Picture Place (Collavier Corporation, $4.58USD)
Da segnalare infine l'arrivo di Breakout Defense 2 su Wii U ($7) e Bomberman Panic Bomber ($5.99). Siete soddisfatti dei nuovi arrivi sul Nintendo e-Shop di questa settimana?
