Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
eSport
Adesso online
Remothered Tormented Fathers
Adesso online
Una serata horror in compagnia di Alessandro Bruni!
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Nintendo e-Shop
  3. Notizie
  4. Resident Evil Reveletions e Portal Kinghts tra le novità del Nintendo e-Shop

Resident Evil Reveletions e Portal Kinghts tra le novità del Nintendo e-Shop

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni settimana, il Nintendo e-Shop si aggiorna con numerose novità per i possessori di 3DS e Switch. Tra le new entry più illustri, abbiamo questa volta Resident Evil 1 e 2, che ricordiamo essere disponibile sull'ibrida della grande N solo in formato scaricabile.

Nintendo Switch

  • Resident Evil Revelations (Capcom, $19.99USD)
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 (Capcom, $19.99USD)
  • Worms W.M.D. (Team17, $29.99USD)
  • Mantis Burn Racing (VooFoo Studios, $19.99USD)
  • Portal Knights (505 Games, $29.99USD)
  • Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron (HandyGames, $14.99USD)
  • Uurnog Uurnlimited (Raw Fury, $14.99USD)
  • Crimsonland (10tons, $12.59USD)
  • Kid Tripp (Four Horses, $3.99USD)
  • Stick It to The Man (Zoink, $11.99USD)
  • Letter Quest Remastered (Digerati, $14.99USD)
  • Transcripted (Plug In Digital, $7.99USD)
  • Soccer Brawl (HAMSTER, $7.99USD)
  • Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte, demo)
  • Slime-san (Headup Games, demo)

3DS

  • Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney (Capcom, $19.99USD)

New Nintendo 3DS

  • Breakout Defense 2 (nuGAME, $6.99USD)
  • Physical Contact: Picture Place (Collavier Corporation, $4.58USD)

Da segnalare infine l'arrivo di Breakout Defense 2 su Wii U ($7) e Bomberman Panic Bomber ($5.99). Siete soddisfatti dei nuovi arrivi sul Nintendo e-Shop di questa settimana?

Quanto è interessante?
1
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Nintendo e-Shop

  1. Satoru Iwata omaggiato in Pokémon Ultrasole e Ultraluna
  2. Destiny 2 partecipa al Black Friday omaggiando gli acquisti sul Bungie Store

Nintendo e-Shop

Nintendo e-Shop

Contenuti più Letti