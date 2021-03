Resident Evil Village: le censure in Giappone non riguarderanno le edizioni occidentali

Capcom JP confirms that JP ver. of Village (Z & D) differ from the NA/EU ver. in the following ways:



- No decapitations

- Less blood shown

- No scenes that CERO prohibits



NA/EU ver. have all the above. (Capcom doesn't explain how JP Z & versions differ from each other) #REBHFun https://t.co/RYnmOg2QrG