Resident Evil Village: la prossima demo sarà tratta dal gioco completo

Reading the Famitsu coverage for the Resident Evil 25th Anniversary now. Capcom confirms that more Resident Evil-related showcase events for both Village and the 25th Anniversary are planned. #REBHFun

Capcom also confirms in Famitsu that the next Resident Evil Village demo after MAIDEN will feature a portion taken from the final game, unlike MAIDEN, which is purely a visual demo that was meant to be a technical showcase.#REBHFun