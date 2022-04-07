Resident Evil Village, in origine dovevano esserci le sirene: parla Dusk Golem

Stando alle smentite diffuse da Capcom, non è ancora tempo di vedere Resident Evil: Village arrivare su Xbox Game Pass, ma questo non ci impedisce di scoprire nuovi retroscena sull'apprezzato survival horror.

Il noto insider attivo in rete come Dusk Golem ha infatti rivelato alcuni interessanti dettagli su alcune modifiche apportate all'area di Moreau nel corso dello sviluppo del gioco. Tramite una serie di Tweet, l'appassionato ha in particolare spiegato come, inizialmente, la zona ospitasse una grande palude. Quest'ultima poteva - a scelta del giocatore - essere attraversata a nuoto oppure essere circumnavigata a piedi. La prima alternativa, ovviamente, aveva dei vantaggi, come la possibilità di mettere mano su alcuni oggetti particolarmente utili. Tuttavia, nulla viene dato per nulla in Resident Evil: Village.

Stando a Dusk Golem, le acque della palude dovevano infatti essere popolate di nemici molto simili a sirene. Le creature, una volta avvistato il giocatore, potevano raggiungerlo a nuoto molto velocemente, per poi ucciderlo. L'unica salvezza era rappresentata dalla possibilità di colpire i personaggi prima che ciò avvenisse oppure di raggiungere la terra ferma. Da qui, era però comunque possibile restare vittime dell'urlo delle sirene, in grado di stordire e rallentare il protagonista. Una circostanza non particolarmente piacevole, dato che nella prima versione dell'area, la palude doveva ospitare anche una sorta di Tyrant, determinato a raggiungere il giocatore! Ultimo dettaglio rivelato da Dusk Golem, al centro della palude era previsto anche lo svolgimento di un cupo rituale, con protagoniste alcune Streghe riunite attorno ad un fuoco.



Nel frattempo, ancora nessuna novità sui tanto attesi DLC di Resident Evil: Village, annunciati da Capcom all'E3 2021 e poi spariti dai radar videoludici.