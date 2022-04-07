Resident Evil Village, in origine dovevano esserci le sirene: parla Dusk Golem
Stando alle smentite diffuse da Capcom, non è ancora tempo di vedere Resident Evil: Village arrivare su Xbox Game Pass, ma questo non ci impedisce di scoprire nuovi retroscena sull'apprezzato survival horror.
Il noto insider attivo in rete come Dusk Golem ha infatti rivelato alcuni interessanti dettagli su alcune modifiche apportate all'area di Moreau nel corso dello sviluppo del gioco. Tramite una serie di Tweet, l'appassionato ha in particolare spiegato come, inizialmente, la zona ospitasse una grande palude. Quest'ultima poteva - a scelta del giocatore - essere attraversata a nuoto oppure essere circumnavigata a piedi. La prima alternativa, ovviamente, aveva dei vantaggi, come la possibilità di mettere mano su alcuni oggetti particolarmente utili. Tuttavia, nulla viene dato per nulla in Resident Evil: Village.
Stando a Dusk Golem, le acque della palude dovevano infatti essere popolate di nemici molto simili a sirene. Le creature, una volta avvistato il giocatore, potevano raggiungerlo a nuoto molto velocemente, per poi ucciderlo. L'unica salvezza era rappresentata dalla possibilità di colpire i personaggi prima che ciò avvenisse oppure di raggiungere la terra ferma. Da qui, era però comunque possibile restare vittime dell'urlo delle sirene, in grado di stordire e rallentare il protagonista. Una circostanza non particolarmente piacevole, dato che nella prima versione dell'area, la palude doveva ospitare anche una sorta di Tyrant, determinato a raggiungere il giocatore! Ultimo dettaglio rivelato da Dusk Golem, al centro della palude era previsto anche lo svolgimento di un cupo rituale, con protagoniste alcune Streghe riunite attorno ad un fuoco.
Nel frattempo, ancora nessuna novità sui tanto attesi DLC di Resident Evil: Village, annunciati da Capcom all'E3 2021 e poi spariti dai radar videoludici.
(2/7) it needed some big reworks to become fully fun, but they had limited time & budget to work with, so opted to instead focus on reworking Castle Dimistricu & Heisenberg's Factory.— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 6, 2022
Moreau's section initially had a sorta' open swamp like section that was laid out similarly to
(4/7) was home to Mermaid-like enemies. In the water they could swim for you quickly if spotted you, and you had to get to patches of land or kill them successfully before they reached you. Even on land though they could be annoying and do this screech attack which stunned you &— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 6, 2022
(6/8) who has a giant acid sack around his neck & shoulders", and when close, could either spew acid or use a clawed hand it had. The screeching of the mermaid monsters would also attract the stalker enemy here, who by land pathways I guess he was the main threat.— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 6, 2022
Last thing I
(8/8) had items around their ritual site, and could either sneak past them or fight them for the items.— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 6, 2022
That's about the extent of what I knew about Moreau's section, from what I hear it still needed a lot of work and focused their efforts elsewhere.
