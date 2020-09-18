Resident Evil Village per PS5: Dusk Golem insiste, problemi tecnici sulla console Sony
Davide Leoni
Resident Evil Village è tornato a mostrarsi durante l'evento PS5 Showcase e proprio dopo questa occasione l'insider Dusk Golem (che per primo ha svelato in assoluto l'esistenza del gioco) è tornato a parlare di problemi legati al comparto tecnico su PlayStation 5.
Questa estate Dusk Golem aveva già accennato ai problemi di Resident Evil Village su PS5 e ora rincara la dose, riaffermando nuovamente come il progetto soffra di varie problematiche. Dusk Golem parla di un gioco nato inizialmente come titolo cross-gen e in seguito trasformato in un gioco esclusivamente next-gen in uscita su PS5, Xbox Series X/S e PC.
Questo ovviamente ha portato Capcom a dover modificare pesantemente il RE Engine, il motore funzionerebbe molto bene su PC e Xbox Series X ma avrebbe qualche problema su PS5: "La versione PlayStation di Resident Evil Village ha molti problemi, le migliorie next-gen apportate vanno alla grande su Xbox e PC ma stanno creando problemi non indifferenti sulla console Sony. Gli sviluppatori stanno pensando di rimuovere alcuni effetti o limitare altri aspetti per capire se questo possa aiutare a risolvere la situazione."
Ricordiamo come l'insider negli ultimi mesi sia stato al centro di molte critiche e polemiche (che fine ha fatto il remake di Silent Hill da lui tanto sbandierato?) tuttavia Dusk Golem sembra essere bene informato sugli affari della casa di Osaka avendo svelato non solo l'esistenza di Resident Evil Village prima del suo annuncio ma anche anticipando l'arrivo di Monster Hunter Rise e la separazione tra Capcom e Yoshinori Ono.
(2/6) that game was years off, & this game was received INSANELY well both internally & with testers, so this became RE8 again & got additional time for polish, to update the graphics, etc.— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) September 17, 2020
At the start of this year the game WAS 100% a cross-gen game, & aiming for a January 2021
(4/6) because there was some ideas for reality warping & cool hallucination ideas they originally had to cut because last-gen loading didn't really make it work well, but with next-gen on the table with faster loading it was possible. So they focused their efforts on next-gen— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) September 17, 2020
(6/7) of RE8 is actually having a lot of problems. The next-gen improvements they're making work fine in the PC & Xbox X versions, but are really affecting the PS5 version. They're debating to step down on the affects & features, trying to figure out what's going on here, & with— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) September 17, 2020
(7/7) these hiccups & thinking of sales debating if they should go all-in on Next-Gen for the benefits it brings to the game, or cut back to make more widely available, they've even been giving some questionnaires to testers including asking about the next-gen or cross-gen focus.— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) September 17, 2020
Resident Evil Village
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Xbox Series X
- PS5
- Genere: Survival Horror
- Sviluppatore: Capcom
- Publisher: Capcom
Quanto attendi: Resident Evil Village
Hype totali: 113
