Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Intel Gaming
Intel Gaming

: giocare al meglio su PC
  1. HOME
  2. Resident Evil Village
  3. Notizie

Resident Evil Village per PS5: Dusk Golem insiste, problemi tecnici sulla console Sony

Resident Evil Village per PS5: Dusk Golem insiste, problemi tecnici sulla console Sony
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Resident Evil Village è tornato a mostrarsi durante l'evento PS5 Showcase e proprio dopo questa occasione l'insider Dusk Golem (che per primo ha svelato in assoluto l'esistenza del gioco) è tornato a parlare di problemi legati al comparto tecnico su PlayStation 5.

Questa estate Dusk Golem aveva già accennato ai problemi di Resident Evil Village su PS5 e ora rincara la dose, riaffermando nuovamente come il progetto soffra di varie problematiche. Dusk Golem parla di un gioco nato inizialmente come titolo cross-gen e in seguito trasformato in un gioco esclusivamente next-gen in uscita su PS5, Xbox Series X/S e PC.

Questo ovviamente ha portato Capcom a dover modificare pesantemente il RE Engine, il motore funzionerebbe molto bene su PC e Xbox Series X ma avrebbe qualche problema su PS5: "La versione PlayStation di Resident Evil Village ha molti problemi, le migliorie next-gen apportate vanno alla grande su Xbox e PC ma stanno creando problemi non indifferenti sulla console Sony. Gli sviluppatori stanno pensando di rimuovere alcuni effetti o limitare altri aspetti per capire se questo possa aiutare a risolvere la situazione."

Ricordiamo come l'insider negli ultimi mesi sia stato al centro di molte critiche e polemiche (che fine ha fatto il remake di Silent Hill da lui tanto sbandierato?) tuttavia Dusk Golem sembra essere bene informato sugli affari della casa di Osaka avendo svelato non solo l'esistenza di Resident Evil Village prima del suo annuncio ma anche anticipando l'arrivo di Monster Hunter Rise e la separazione tra Capcom e Yoshinori Ono.

Quanto è interessante?
4
speciale

Resident Evil Village: cosa sappiamo su combat system, boss e ambientazioni

Altri contenuti per Resident Evil Village

  1. PlayStation Plus Collection PS5 non è il Game Pass di Sony: prezzo, giochi e differenze
  2. Fortnite: come ottenere 145 V-Buck gratis il 18 settembre a Pietralegno e Vallarguta