Returnal Gioco dell'Anno per gli sviluppatori UK: assegnati gli Star Awards 2021
Con il finire dell'anno e in attesa delle nuove uscite videoludiche di novembre 2021, è giunta ancora una volta la stagione dell'assegnazione di speciali riconoscimenti a videogiochi e software house.
Ad aprire le danze, sono stati gli sviluppatori britannici, che in occasione dell'evento annuale Develop: Brighton hanno assegnato i Deveolp: Star Award. A trionfare nell'ambita categoria di Gioco dell'Anno è stato l'apprezzato Returnal di Housemarue. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo delle nomination per ogni categoria, con tanto di relativo vincitore:
Best Visual Art
- Before I Forget - 3-Fold Games
- Little Orpheus - The Chinese Room, Sumo Digital
- Mundaun - Hidden Fields, MWM Interactive
- Returnal – Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- South of the Circle - State of Play
- The Last Campfire - Hello Games
Best Narrative
- Little Orpheus - The Chinese Room, Sumo Digital
- Orwell's Animal Farm - Nerial, The Dairymen
- Returnal – Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Röki - Polygon Treehouse, United Label
- South of the Circle - State of Play
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco
Best Game Design
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Mediatonic, Epic Games
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page - Sketchbook Games, Modus Games
- Magic: The Gathering Arena (Mobile) - Wizards of the Coast
- Returnal - Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - Sumo Sheffield, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Weaving Tides - Follow the Feathers, Crytivo
Best Audio
- A Total War Saga: Troy - Creative Assembly, SEGA
- DIRT 5 - Codemasters
- Little Orpheus - The Chinese Room, Sumo Digital
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Returnal - Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - Sumo Sheffield, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Original IP Sponsored by HIRO CAPITAL
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure- ustwo games
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Mediatonic, Epic Games
- Little Orpheus - The Chinese Room, Sumo Digital
- PowerWash Simulator – Futurlab, Square Enix
- Returnal – Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Rogue Company - First Watch, Hi-Rez Studios
Best Innovation
- Before I Forget - 3-Fold Games
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker - Blackbird Interactive, Focus Home Interactive
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page - Sketchbook Games, Modus Games
- South of the Circle - State of Play
- The Oeuvre - 89o
- Watch Dogs: Legion - Ubisoft
Diversity Star sponsored by PTW
- Anisa Sanusi - Limit Break
- Cinzia Musio - Splash Damage
- Dan Bernado - Playtra
- Rebecca Sampson - Hangar 13
- Robin Gray - Gayming Mag
- Tentacle Zone Incubator - Payload Studios
Best QA & Localisation
- Keywords Studios
- Localsoft
- Player Research
- PTW
- Testronic
- Universally Speaking
Best Creative Provider
- Atomhawk
- Keywords Studios
- Liquid Crimson
- Pitstop Productions
- PlayStation Studios Creative Arts
- SIDE UK
Best Technology Provider
- GameMaker Studio 2
- Genba Digital
- Keywords Studio
- Unity
- Unreal Engine
- Utopia Analytics
Tomorrow’s Star sponsored by AMIQUS
- Dominic Shaw - Ukie
- Joshua Brown - Futurlab
- Julia Kenny - SEGA
- Julian Mair-MacFarlane - Mediatonic
- Melissa Chaplin - Robot Teddy
- Reema Ishaque - Splash Damage
Recruitment Star
- Aardvark Swift
- Amiqus Recruitment
- Datascope Recruitment
- OPMjobs
- Skillsearch Limited
- Sumo Group
Publishing Star
- Curve Digital
- Kwalee
- No More Robots
- Team17
- Wales Interactive
- Wired Productions
Best Mobile Game
- A Monster's Expedition - Draknek & Friends
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure - ustwo games
- Little Orpheus - The Chinese Room. Sumo Digital
- Magic: The Gathering Arena (Mobile) - Wizards of the Coast
- Orwell's Animal Farm - Nerial, The Dairymen
- South of the Circle - State of Play
Game of the Year
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Mediatonic, Epic Games
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Returnal – Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - Sumo Sheffield, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco
- The Last Campfire - Hello Games
Best Micro Studio sponsored by TALENTHOUSE MEDIA FOUNDRY
- Denki
- Hidden Fields
- inkle
- Perchang
- Polygon Treehouse
Best Studio sponsored by UNREAL ENGINE
- Creative Assembly
- FuturLab
- Housemarque
- Mediatonic
- nDreams
- Sumo Digital
- ustwo games
Cogliamo l'occasione per ricordare che è già stata annunciata la data di svolgimento dell'edizione 2021 dei The Game Awards, durante la quale l'assegnazione dei premi videoludici si alternerà a nuovi annunci.
The Develop:Star Awards 2021 Game of the Year is @Returnal from @Housemarque & @PlayStationUK! Congratulations! #DevelopStars pic.twitter.com/Y7OhV7vmsL— Develop:Brighton (@developconf) October 27, 2021
