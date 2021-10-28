Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Returnal Gioco dell'Anno per gli sviluppatori UK: assegnati gli Star Awards 2021


Con il finire dell'anno e in attesa delle nuove uscite videoludiche di novembre 2021, è giunta ancora una volta la stagione dell'assegnazione di speciali riconoscimenti a videogiochi e software house.

Ad aprire le danze, sono stati gli sviluppatori britannici, che in occasione dell'evento annuale Develop: Brighton hanno assegnato i Deveolp: Star Award. A trionfare nell'ambita categoria di Gioco dell'Anno è stato l'apprezzato Returnal di Housemarue. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo delle nomination per ogni categoria, con tanto di relativo vincitore:

Best Visual Art

  • Before I Forget - 3-Fold Games
  • Little Orpheus - The Chinese Room, Sumo Digital
  • Mundaun - Hidden Fields, MWM Interactive
  • Returnal – Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • South of the Circle - State of Play
  • The Last Campfire - Hello Games

Best Narrative

  • Little Orpheus - The Chinese Room, Sumo Digital
  • Orwell's Animal Farm - Nerial, The Dairymen
  • Returnal – Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Röki - Polygon Treehouse, United Label
  • South of the Circle - State of Play
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco

Best Game Design

  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Mediatonic, Epic Games
  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page - Sketchbook Games, Modus Games
  • Magic: The Gathering Arena (Mobile) - Wizards of the Coast
  • Returnal - Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure - Sumo Sheffield, Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Weaving Tides - Follow the Feathers, Crytivo

Best Audio

  1. A Total War Saga: Troy - Creative Assembly, SEGA
  2. DIRT 5 - Codemasters
  3. Little Orpheus - The Chinese Room, Sumo Digital
  4. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
  5. Returnal - Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment
  6. Sackboy: A Big Adventure - Sumo Sheffield, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Original IP Sponsored by HIRO CAPITAL

  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure- ustwo games
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Mediatonic, Epic Games
  • Little Orpheus - The Chinese Room, Sumo Digital
  • PowerWash Simulator – Futurlab, Square Enix
  • Returnal – Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Rogue Company - First Watch, Hi-Rez Studios

Best Innovation

  • Before I Forget - 3-Fold Games
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker - Blackbird Interactive, Focus Home Interactive
  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page - Sketchbook Games, Modus Games
  • South of the Circle - State of Play
  • The Oeuvre - 89o
  • Watch Dogs: Legion - Ubisoft

Diversity Star sponsored by PTW

  • Anisa Sanusi - Limit Break
  • Cinzia Musio - Splash Damage
  • Dan Bernado - Playtra
  • Rebecca Sampson - Hangar 13
  • Robin Gray - Gayming Mag
  • Tentacle Zone Incubator - Payload Studios

Best QA & Localisation

  • Keywords Studios
  • Localsoft
  • Player Research
  • PTW
  • Testronic
  • Universally Speaking

Best Creative Provider

  • Atomhawk
  • Keywords Studios
  • Liquid Crimson
  • Pitstop Productions
  • PlayStation Studios Creative Arts
  • SIDE UK

Best Technology Provider

  • GameMaker Studio 2
  • Genba Digital
  • Keywords Studio
  • Unity
  • Unreal Engine
  • Utopia Analytics

Tomorrow’s Star sponsored by AMIQUS

  • Dominic Shaw - Ukie
  • Joshua Brown - Futurlab
  • Julia Kenny - SEGA
  • Julian Mair-MacFarlane - Mediatonic
  • Melissa Chaplin - Robot Teddy
  • Reema Ishaque - Splash Damage

Recruitment Star

  • Aardvark Swift
  • Amiqus Recruitment
  • Datascope Recruitment
  • OPMjobs
  • Skillsearch Limited
  • Sumo Group

Publishing Star

  • Curve Digital
  • Kwalee
  • No More Robots
  • Team17
  • Wales Interactive
  • Wired Productions

Best Mobile Game

  • A Monster's Expedition - Draknek & Friends
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure - ustwo games
  • Little Orpheus - The Chinese Room. Sumo Digital
  • Magic: The Gathering Arena (Mobile) - Wizards of the Coast
  • Orwell's Animal Farm - Nerial, The Dairymen
  • South of the Circle - State of Play

Game of the Year

  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Mediatonic, Epic Games
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Returnal – Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure - Sumo Sheffield, Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco
  • The Last Campfire - Hello Games

Best Micro Studio sponsored by TALENTHOUSE MEDIA FOUNDRY

  • Denki
  • Hidden Fields
  • inkle
  • Perchang
  • Polygon Treehouse

Best Studio sponsored by UNREAL ENGINE

  • Creative Assembly
  • FuturLab
  • Housemarque
  • Mediatonic
  • nDreams
  • Sumo Digital
  • ustwo games

Cogliamo l'occasione per ricordare che è già stata annunciata la data di svolgimento dell'edizione 2021 dei The Game Awards, durante la quale l'assegnazione dei premi videoludici si alternerà a nuovi annunci.

