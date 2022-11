Ricochet Neon Prime annunciato da Valve? No, è un fake per protestare contro Elon Musk

We’re excited to unveil Ricochet: Neon Prime, our next competitive platform, this Thursday at 10am Pacific Time. Can’t wait to see you all on the grid! pic.twitter.com/c40VuSnAx2

Twitter Blue is a problem, misinformation is so easy to spread and the damage it can cause can have a real impact on people, much more of an impact than a fake game announcement. You now own a massive platform and this is what you choose to do with it, do better. @elonmusk