Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Xbox Live
  3. Notizie

RiME e Mass Effect Andromeda tra i nuovi Deals with Gold per Xbox One e Xbox 360

RiME e Mass Effect Andromeda tra i nuovi Deals with Gold per Xbox One e Xbox 360
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Come ogni martedì è nuovamente tempo di Games with Gold, con le offerte Microsoft sui migliori videogiochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360, di seguito la lista completa dei giochi a sconto su Xbox Store per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.

Tra i giochi Xbox One in promozione troviamo numerosi titoli Electronic Arts come EA Sports UFC 3, Dragon Age Inquisition e Mass Effect Andromeda, non mancano in ogni caso offerte su giochi di altri publisher e sviluppatori indipendenti.

Sconti Xbox One

  • 101 Ways To Die Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • 8-Bit Hordes Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • 8-bit Invaders! Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • AlienCruise Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight
  • Atomic Heist Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Deadliners Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 2 Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • EA Sports UFC 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
  • EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
  • Farming Simulator 17 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 Platinum Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 Platinum Expansion Add-On 33% Spotlight
  • Farming Simulator 17 Premium Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 Season Pass Add-On 33% Spotlight
  • Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Gnome Gardens: New Home Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Hyper Sentinel Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
  • I Hate Running Backwards Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Merge Mega Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Pang Adventures Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • R.B.I. Baseball 19 Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
  • Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs – Royal Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • RiME Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • RIOT: Civil Unrest Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
  • Shikhondo – Soul Eater Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • The BioWare Bundle Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Woodle Tree Adventures Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
  • Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate Of Firmament Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Offerte Xbox 360

  • Boom Boom Rocket Backward Compatible 85% DWG
  • Disney Bolt Backward Compatible 67% DWG
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% DWG
  • Homefront Games On Demand 70% DWG
  • Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge Backward Compatible 67% DWG
  • MotoGP 14 Games On Demand 90% DWG
  • MotoGP 15 Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • Saints Row Games On Demand 70% DWG
  • Things on Wheels Arcade 80% DWG

I nuovi Deals with Gold andranno avanti fino al 9 luglio, gli sconti segnalati sono validi solo ed esclusivamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.

Quanto è interessante?
1
Vai ai commenti
rubrica

Da Moon Hunters a What Remains of Edith Finch: le ultime novità su Xbox Store

Altri contenuti per Xbox Live

  1. One Armed Wolf, finalmente disponibile il cortometraggio dedicato a Sekiro
  2. Soedesco apre un nuovo studio per lo sviluppo di giochi PS5, Xbox Scarlett e Google Stadia