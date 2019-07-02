RiME e Mass Effect Andromeda tra i nuovi Deals with Gold per Xbox One e Xbox 360
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì è nuovamente tempo di Games with Gold, con le offerte Microsoft sui migliori videogiochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360, di seguito la lista completa dei giochi a sconto su Xbox Store per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.
Tra i giochi Xbox One in promozione troviamo numerosi titoli Electronic Arts come EA Sports UFC 3, Dragon Age Inquisition e Mass Effect Andromeda, non mancano in ogni caso offerte su giochi di altri publisher e sviluppatori indipendenti.
Sconti Xbox One
- 101 Ways To Die Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- 8-Bit Hordes Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- 8-bit Invaders! Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- AlienCruise Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight
- Atomic Heist Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Deadliners Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 2 Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- EA Sports UFC 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
- Farming Simulator 17 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 Platinum Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 Platinum Expansion Add-On 33% Spotlight
- Farming Simulator 17 Premium Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 Season Pass Add-On 33% Spotlight
- Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Gnome Gardens: New Home Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Hyper Sentinel Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- I Hate Running Backwards Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Merge Mega Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Pang Adventures Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- R.B.I. Baseball 19 Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
- Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs – Royal Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- RiME Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- RIOT: Civil Unrest Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
- Shikhondo – Soul Eater Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- The BioWare Bundle Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Woodle Tree Adventures Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
- Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate Of Firmament Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Offerte Xbox 360
- Boom Boom Rocket Backward Compatible 85% DWG
- Disney Bolt Backward Compatible 67% DWG
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% DWG
- Homefront Games On Demand 70% DWG
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge Backward Compatible 67% DWG
- MotoGP 14 Games On Demand 90% DWG
- MotoGP 15 Games On Demand 85% DWG
- Saints Row Games On Demand 70% DWG
- Things on Wheels Arcade 80% DWG
I nuovi Deals with Gold andranno avanti fino al 9 luglio, gli sconti segnalati sono validi solo ed esclusivamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.
