Rise of the Tomb Raider, Ghost Recon Wildlands e Skyrim tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i consueti Deals with Gold della settimana: tra le offerte della settimana troviamo Layers of Fear, Rise of the Tomb Raider, The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition e Tom Clancy Ghost Recon Wildlands.
Sconti Xbox One
- A Hat in Time* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Blast ‘Em Bunnies Super Mega Bundle* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Halo 5: Guardians – 10 Gold REQ Packs + 3 Free* Add-On 25% DWG
- Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free* Add-On 33% DWG
- Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free* Add-On 45% DWG
- Halo 5: Guardians – 7 Gold REQ Packs + 2 Free* Add-On 20% DWG
- Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
- Halo 5: Guardians* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
- Layers of Fear Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- Let Them Come Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Mutant Football League Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
- Narcosis Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Outbreak Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Outbreak Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Outbreak: The New Nightmare Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Outlast Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Outlast 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass Add-On 70% Spotlight
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Pack Add-On 70% Spotlight
- Sheltered Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
- SOMA Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Subterrain Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Sylvio Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- The Bunker Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- The Coma: Recut Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- The Final Station Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
- Toby: The Secret Mine Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- Vaccine Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Warframe: 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod Add-On 30% Spotlight
- Warframe: 170 Platinum Add-On 20% Spotlight
- Warframe: 2100 Platinum + Dual Rare Mods Add-On 35% Spotlight
- Warframe: 3210 Platinum + Triple Rare Mods Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Warframe: 370 Platinum Add-On 25% Spotlight
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- What Remains of Edith Finch Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Whispering Willows Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- White Noise 2 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Wick Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Zombie Party Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Manual Samuel* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Sky Force Reloaded* Xbox One Game 20% DWG
- The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- The Escapists 2* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- The Little Acre* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- The Surge* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
- The Surge: A Walk in the Park* Add-On 33% DWG
- The Surge: Complete Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost ReconWildlands – Gold Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- Unravel* Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- World to the West* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- >observer_ Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- AeternoBlade Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Among the Sleep Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Bulb Boy Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
- Carmageddon: Max Damage Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Crawl Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Crazy Strike Bowling EX Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Crypt of the NecroDancer Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- Dark Arcana: The Carnival Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Dead Exit Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Don’t Knock Twice Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Emily Wants to Play Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Friday the 13th: The Game Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Has-Been Heroes Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
- Hello Neighbor Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight
- Infinity Runner Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- Iron Crypticle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Kholat Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
- Knock-Knock Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
Giochi in offerta Xbox 360
- Alien Breed 3: Descent* Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Battlefield 3* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Dead Space 3* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Dead Space* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Faery: Legends of Avalon* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Mass Effect 2* Backward Compatible 70% DWG
- Mass Effect 3* Backward Compatible 70% DWG
- NBA JAM: On Fire Edition* Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Rotastic* Arcade 75% DWG
Il simbolo asterisco (*) indica che l'offerta è valida anche per gli abbonati Silver. Tutte le promozioni segnalate saranno attive fino al 24 aprile 2018, ricordiamo inoltre che sono ora disponibili i Games with Gold della seconda metà di aprile, ovvero Assassin's Creed Syndicate e Dead Space 2, scaricabili gratis dagli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.
