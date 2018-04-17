Rise of the Tomb Raider, Ghost Recon Wildlands e Skyrim tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i consueti Deals with Gold della settimana: tra le offerte della settimana troviamo Layers of Fear, Rise of the Tomb Raider, The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition e Tom Clancy Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Sconti Xbox One

A Hat in Time* Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Blast ‘Em Bunnies Super Mega Bundle* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Ethan: Meteor Hunter* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Halo 5: Guardians – 10 Gold REQ Packs + 3 Free* Add-On 25% DWG

Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free* Add-On 33% DWG

Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free* Add-On 45% DWG

Halo 5: Guardians – 7 Gold REQ Packs + 2 Free* Add-On 20% DWG

Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG

Halo 5: Guardians* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG

Layers of Fear Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight

Let Them Come Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

Mutant Football League Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight

Narcosis Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Outbreak Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

Outbreak Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

Outbreak: The New Nightmare Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

Outlast Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight

Outlast 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight

Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight

Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass Add-On 70% Spotlight

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Pack Add-On 70% Spotlight

Sheltered Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight

SOMA Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

Subterrain Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

Sylvio Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

The Bunker Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

The Coma: Recut Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight

The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight

The Final Station Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight

Toby: The Secret Mine Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight

Vaccine Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

Warframe: 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod Add-On 30% Spotlight

Warframe: 170 Platinum Add-On 20% Spotlight

Warframe: 2100 Platinum + Dual Rare Mods Add-On 35% Spotlight

Warframe: 3210 Platinum + Triple Rare Mods Add-On 40% Spotlight

Warframe: 370 Platinum Add-On 25% Spotlight

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight

What Remains of Edith Finch Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

Whispering Willows Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

White Noise 2 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Wick Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Zombie Party Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Manual Samuel* Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Sky Force Reloaded* Xbox One Game 20% DWG

The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human* Xbox One Game 33% DWG

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG

The Escapists 2* Xbox One Game 33% DWG

The Little Acre* Xbox One Game 60% DWG

The Surge* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG

The Surge: A Walk in the Park* Add-On 33% DWG

The Surge: Complete Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG

Tom Clancy’s Ghost ReconWildlands – Gold Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG

Unravel* Games On Demand 75% DWG

Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

World to the West* Xbox One Game 33% DWG

>observer_ Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

AeternoBlade Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Among the Sleep Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Bulb Boy Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight

Carmageddon: Max Damage Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Crawl Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Crazy Strike Bowling EX Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Crypt of the NecroDancer Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight

Dark Arcana: The Carnival Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Dead Exit Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Don’t Knock Twice Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

Emily Wants to Play Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Friday the 13th: The Game Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Has-Been Heroes Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight

Hello Neighbor Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight

Infinity Runner Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight

Iron Crypticle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

Kholat Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight

Knock-Knock Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight

Giochi in offerta Xbox 360

Alien Breed 3: Descent* Games On Demand 75% DWG

Battlefield 3* Backward Compatible 75% DWG

Dead Space 3* Backward Compatible 75% DWG

Dead Space* Backward Compatible 75% DWG

Faery: Legends of Avalon* Backward Compatible 75% DWG

Mass Effect 2* Backward Compatible 70% DWG

Mass Effect 3* Backward Compatible 70% DWG

NBA JAM: On Fire Edition* Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Rotastic* Arcade 75% DWG

Il simbolo asterisco (*) indica che l'offerta è valida anche per gli abbonati Silver. Tutte le promozioni segnalate saranno attive fino al 24 aprile 2018, ricordiamo inoltre che sono ora disponibili i Games with Gold della seconda metà di aprile, ovvero Assassin's Creed Syndicate e Dead Space 2, scaricabili gratis dagli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.