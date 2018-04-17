Rise of the Tomb Raider, Ghost Recon Wildlands e Skyrim tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i consueti Deals with Gold della settimana: tra le offerte della settimana troviamo Layers of Fear, Rise of the Tomb Raider, The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition e Tom Clancy Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Sconti Xbox One

  • A Hat in Time* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Blast ‘Em Bunnies Super Mega Bundle* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Ethan: Meteor Hunter* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Halo 5: Guardians – 10 Gold REQ Packs + 3 Free* Add-On 25% DWG
  • Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free* Add-On 33% DWG
  • Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free* Add-On 45% DWG
  • Halo 5: Guardians – 7 Gold REQ Packs + 2 Free* Add-On 20% DWG
  • Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
  • Halo 5: Guardians* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
  • Layers of Fear Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • Let Them Come Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • Mutant Football League Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
  • Narcosis Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Outbreak Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • Outbreak Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • Outbreak: The New Nightmare Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • Outlast Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Outlast 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight
  • Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass Add-On 70% Spotlight
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Pack Add-On 70% Spotlight
  • Sheltered Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
  • SOMA Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • Subterrain Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Sylvio Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • The Bunker Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • The Coma: Recut Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • The Final Station Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 3 Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
  • Toby: The Secret Mine Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
  • Vaccine Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • Warframe: 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod Add-On 30% Spotlight
  • Warframe: 170 Platinum Add-On 20% Spotlight
  • Warframe: 2100 Platinum + Dual Rare Mods Add-On 35% Spotlight
  • Warframe: 3210 Platinum + Triple Rare Mods Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Warframe: 370 Platinum Add-On 25% Spotlight
  • Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • What Remains of Edith Finch Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • Whispering Willows Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • White Noise 2 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Wick Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Zombie Party Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Manual Samuel* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Sky Force Reloaded* Xbox One Game 20% DWG
  • The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • The Escapists 2* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • The Little Acre* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • The Surge* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
  • The Surge: A Walk in the Park* Add-On 33% DWG
  • The Surge: Complete Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost ReconWildlands – Gold Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
  • Unravel* Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • World to the West* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • >observer_ Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • AeternoBlade Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Among the Sleep Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Bulb Boy Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Crawl Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Crazy Strike Bowling EX Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • Dark Arcana: The Carnival Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Dead Exit Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Don’t Knock Twice Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • Emily Wants to Play Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Friday the 13th: The Game Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Has-Been Heroes Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
  • Hello Neighbor Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight
  • Infinity Runner Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • Iron Crypticle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Kholat Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
  • Knock-Knock Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight

Giochi in offerta Xbox 360

  • Alien Breed 3: Descent* Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Battlefield 3* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Dead Space 3* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Dead Space* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Mass Effect 2* Backward Compatible 70% DWG
  • Mass Effect 3* Backward Compatible 70% DWG
  • NBA JAM: On Fire Edition* Backward Compatible 50% DWG
  • Rotastic* Arcade 75% DWG

Il simbolo asterisco (*) indica che l'offerta è valida anche per gli abbonati Silver. Tutte le promozioni segnalate saranno attive fino al 24 aprile 2018, ricordiamo inoltre che sono ora disponibili i Games with Gold della seconda metà di aprile, ovvero Assassin's Creed Syndicate e Dead Space 2, scaricabili gratis dagli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.

3
