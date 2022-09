Roach Race su iOS e Android: il destriero di Geralt trotta su App Store e Google Play

Watch out for the most devoted and beloved horse in the whole Witcher world – Roach!



The Roach Race arcade game from Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for free on Android and iOS 🐎 📱



iOS: https://t.co/oFPzQ9soCS

Android: https://t.co/QmRkM623x7 pic.twitter.com/LmC6xWqIdY