Roblox arriva in borsa: la compagnia supera EA e Take-Two

We're excited for @Roblox to ring the Opening Bell in celebration of their Direct Listing 🎉 pic.twitter.com/hx8xnS956C

In 2004, we founded @Roblox with the vision of connecting the world. Today, as we celebrate our direct listing on the @NYSE, we recognize the potential ahead of us: to build the platform where billions of people come together to learn, work, and play. #RobloxIPO