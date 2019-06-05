Che accade in casa Rocksteady? Ancora nessun annuncio all'E3
Davide Leoni
Nessun gioco di Rocksteady sarà presente all'E3 di Los Angeles, la conferma arriva dal profilo Twitter di Sefton Hill, Game Director della studio inglese, il quale ha voluto mettere a tacere tutte le voci a riguardo.
"Hi all! A number of you have asked so we wanted to let you all know up front that @Rocksteadygames won't be showing at E3 this year. We’ll be watching as fans but remaining in London, hard at work on our next big project. Enjoy the show!"
Rocksteady non ha nulla da mostrare e dunque non parteciperà alla fiera di Los Angeles, indubbiamente una delusione per coloro che si aspettavano magari il reveal di Suicide Squad, quello che secondo i rumor dovrebbe essere il nuovo progetto dello studio.
Nel 2015 Rocksteady ha lanciato Batman Arkham Knight mentre l'anno successivo è stata la volta di Batman Arkham VR per PlayStation VR, da allora il team si è messo al lavoro su un nuovo progetto del quale però non sappiamo nulla.
Più volte si è accostato questo studio al gioco di Suicide Squad, in altri casi ad un gioco su Superman, mentre il nuovo Batman sembra essere in fase di sviluppo negli studi di WB Games Montreal.
Rocksteady Next Game
- In Uscita su
- PS4
- Xbox One
- Genere: Azione
- Sviluppatore: Rocksteady
- Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Quanto attendi: Rocksteady Next Game
Hype totali: 19
