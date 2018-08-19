Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. New Super Mario Bros. U
  3. Notizie

Rumor: il quarto kit di Nintendo Labo e New Super Mario Bros. U in arrivo entro l'anno

Rumor: il quarto kit di Nintendo Labo e New Super Mario Bros. U in arrivo entro l'anno
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Continuano a spuntare online nuove voci sul possibile arrivo di una riedizione per Nintendo Switch di New Super Mario Bros. U. Questa volta però, si parla anche di un nuovo kit di Nintendo Labo.

Tutto nasce dal forum Resetera, dove un utente ha pubblicato quella che pare essere una lista delle prossime uscite per Nintendo Switch. Alla fine di questa lunga lista è possibile vedere due titoli il cui prezzo, così come la data d'uscita, sono ancora sconosciuti:

  • [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980)
  • [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980)
  • [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980)
  • [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980)
  • [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980)
  • [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980)
  • [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980)
  • [NSW] Snipperclips Plus: Cut it Out, Together! (Nintendo) {2017.11.10} (¥3.280)
  • [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo) {2017.12.01} (¥7.980)
  • [NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo) {2018.01.18} (¥5.980)
  • [NSW] Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo) {2018.02.17} (¥5.980)
  • [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980)
  • [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥6.980)
  • [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥7.980)
  • [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) {2018.05.03} (¥5.980)
  • [NSW] Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido (Nintendo) {2018.06.08} (¥4.980)
  • [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) {2018.06.22} (¥5.980)
  • [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) {2018.07.13} (¥3.980)
  • [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit (Nintendo) {2018.09.14} (¥6.980)
  • [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Golden Country (Nintendo) {2018.09.21} (¥3.980)
  • [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980)
  • [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Picachu / Let's Go, Eevee! (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980)
  • [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200)
  • [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: Gun Kit (Nintendo) {2018.xx.xx} (¥x.xxx)
  • [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2018.xx.xx} (¥x.xxx)
Come potete vedere, entrambi i giochi sono previsti entro la fine del 2018 e, se la lista dovesse essere affidabile, potrebbero essere entrambi annunciati nel corso dei prossimi Nintendo Direct. Per quanto riguarda New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, pare si tratti di un porting della versione WiiU con diversi contenuti aggiuntivi. Il Gun Kit di Nintendo Labo è invece il quarto set della serie che, dopo i veicoli, passerà quindi alle armi.

A questo punto non resta altro da fare che sperare in una conferma ufficiale da parte della grande N.

Quanto è interessante?
7
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per New Super Mario Bros. U

  1. Fortnite: a Tomato Town sta accedendo qualcosa si strano
  2. Rainbow Six Siege: Maverick e Clash arrivano sul TTS, ecco tutti i dettagli

New Super Mario Bros. U

New Super Mario Bros. U
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • Wii U
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Wii U : 23/11/2012
  • Genere: Platform
  • Sviluppatore: Nintendo EAD
  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link

Che voto dai a: New Super Mario Bros. U

Media Voto Utenti
Voti: 42
8.1
nd

Contenuti più Letti