Rumor: il quarto kit di Nintendo Labo e New Super Mario Bros. U in arrivo entro l'anno

Continuano a spuntare online nuove voci sul possibile arrivo di una riedizione per Nintendo Switch di New Super Mario Bros. U. Questa volta però, si parla anche di un nuovo kit di Nintendo Labo.
Tutto nasce dal forum Resetera, dove un utente ha pubblicato quella che pare essere una lista delle prossime uscite per Nintendo Switch. Alla fine di questa lunga lista è possibile vedere due titoli il cui prezzo, così come la data d'uscita, sono ancora sconosciuti:
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980)
- [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980)
- [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980)
- [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980)
- [NSW] Snipperclips Plus: Cut it Out, Together! (Nintendo) {2017.11.10} (¥3.280)
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo) {2017.12.01} (¥7.980)
- [NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo) {2018.01.18} (¥5.980)
- [NSW] Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo) {2018.02.17} (¥5.980)
- [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980)
- [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥6.980)
- [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥7.980)
- [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) {2018.05.03} (¥5.980)
- [NSW] Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido (Nintendo) {2018.06.08} (¥4.980)
- [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) {2018.06.22} (¥5.980)
- [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) {2018.07.13} (¥3.980)
- [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit (Nintendo) {2018.09.14} (¥6.980)
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Golden Country (Nintendo) {2018.09.21} (¥3.980)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980)
- [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Picachu / Let's Go, Eevee! (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200)
- [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: Gun Kit (Nintendo) {2018.xx.xx} (¥x.xxx)
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2018.xx.xx} (¥x.xxx)
A questo punto non resta altro da fare che sperare in una conferma ufficiale da parte della grande N.