Un rumor suggerisce l'esistenza di Roller Champions, una nuova IP di Ubisoft

Ubisoft is revealing a brand new IP sometime this year, very likely at E3. It involves Skating and a sports ball. It has a very nice style to it. Here's the logo. pic.twitter.com/UCKhbVPDyE

I was very hesitant to share this information. It came from somebody I just met. However, they sent very professional shots and artwork from the game. If it were to be faked, it has a ludicrous amount of work and skill put into it.