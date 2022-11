Saints Row si rinnova: una 'bestia' di aggiornamento porta oltre 200 fix

ATTENTION SAINTS 📣



Our huge November Update has been submitted and it includes over 200 fixes, improvements, and new features. It’s a beast!



Here’s a preview of what to expect when it launches later this month, a🧵:

1/9 — Saints Row - OUT NOW! (@SaintsRow) November 8, 2022

3/9

CHALLENGES & COLLECTIBLES: Another hot topic. These should track properly post-update, and will be awarded to you retroactively if you have completed the requirement, so make sure you update your game when the patch is out to get that all-important 100%! — Saints Row - OUT NOW! (@SaintsRow) November 8, 2022

5/9

QUALITY OF LIFE & NEW FEATURES: We’ve also been looking at your feedback and implementing the first in a series of planned improvements and new features:

⚜️Making combat encounters better balanced, more fun and more rewarding in terms of progression — Saints Row - OUT NOW! (@SaintsRow) November 8, 2022

7/9

⚜️A new voice pitch slider

⚜️UI improvements…. and more! — Saints Row - OUT NOW! (@SaintsRow) November 8, 2022