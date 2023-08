Saldi di Fine Estate su Xbox Store: una marea di giochi Xbox Series X e One in sconto

Mentre ci si prepara al lancio di Starfield su PC e Xbox Series X|S, c'è spazio per i Saldi di Fine Estate su Xbox Store, con il negozio digitale di casa Microsoft che accoglie una marea di offerte videoludiche.

Da Hogwarts Legacy a Devil May Cry V, sino a Gotham Knights, Marvel's Midnight Suns, Lost in Random e It Takes Two, la scelta è davvero molto ampia! Di seguito, vi riportiamo l'elenco completo dei titoli in promozione su Xbox Store.

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto

After Us Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 35% End of Summer Sale

Anno 1800 Console Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 35% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Anno 1800 Console Edition – Deluxe Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Company of Heroes 3 Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 20% End of Summer Sale

Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 20% End of Summer Sale

Dead Space Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% End of Summer Sale

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% End of Summer Sale

Gotham Knights: Deluxe Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 70% Super Saver Sale

Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Super Saver Sale

Hell Let Loose Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 35% End of Summer Sale

Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% End of Summer Sale

Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 55% Super Saver Sale

Just Dance 2023 Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Just Dance 2023 Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% End of Summer Sale

Metal: Hellsinger – Essential Hits Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 45% End of Summer Sale

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% One Piece Franchise Sale

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% One Piece Franchise Sale

RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 80% Super Saver Sale

Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 85% Super Saver Sale

Serious Sam 4 Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% Super Saver Sale

Ship of Fools Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% End of Summer Sale

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% End of Summer Sale

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% End of Summer Sale

Steelrising – Bastille Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Super Saver Sale

Temtem Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% End of Summer Sale

The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 55% Spotlight Sale

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% End of Summer Sale

Thymesia Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% End of Summer Sale

Wild Hearts Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% End of Summer Sale

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – XBS|X Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 80% Super Saver Sale

Zorro The Chronicles Xbox X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% End of Summer Sale

90” Soccer Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale

Asdivine Kamura Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*

Cuphead Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Summer of Arcade Sale

Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Play Anywhere 80% End of Summer Sale

Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 80% End of Summer Sale

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Super Saver Sale

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Super Saver Sale

Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes Xbox Play Anywhere 67% Spotlight Sale

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Super Saver Sale

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Super Saver Sale

Ruiner Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Super Saver Sale

Streets of Rage 4 Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Summer of Arcade Sale

Summer in Mara Xbox Play Anywhere 60% End of Summer Sale

Wizards of Brandel Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Super Saver Sale

Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Super Saver Sale

Castle Crashers Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Summer of Arcade Sale

HoPiKo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Super Saver Sale

Hydro Thunder Hurricane Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 67% Summer of Arcade Sale

King of Seas Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Super Saver Sale

Little Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Super Saver Sale

Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% End of Summer Sale

Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tembo The Badass Elephant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% End of Summer Sale

Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Super Saver Sale

UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

[PROTOTYPE] Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Super Saver Sale

Absolute Deduction bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*

Akka Arrh Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Summer of Arcade Sale

Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Antiquia Lost Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Bundle Assassins Creed Valhalla Assassin’s Creed Odyssey And Assassins Creed Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Atomic Heart – Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% End of Summer Sale

Aven Colony – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Bastion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Summer of Arcade Sale

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Battleship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Ben 10 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Black Desert: Conqueror Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Black Desert: Explorer Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Black Desert: Traveler Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Blizzard Arcade Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Bloons TD 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Bounty Battle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

Buildings Have Feelings Too Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

Bullet Beat Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Capcom Fighting Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% End of Summer Sale

Capcom Fighting Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Caverns of Mars: Recharged Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Summer of Arcade Sale

Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Cloudpunk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

Commandos 2 Praetorians Hd Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Super Saver Sale

Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Cyber Protocol + Clumsy Rush + Brawl Chess Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

DAKAR 18 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Dark Grim Mariupolis Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale

Dead By Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Dead Rising Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Dead Rising 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Dead Rising 2 Off The Record Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Deadlight: Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Destiny – The Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale

Destiny: Rise of Iron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale

Destiny: The Taken King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Devil May Cry HD Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale

Digimon Survive Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin And The Lion King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Double Puzzled Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale

Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Dying Light – The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale

Fallen Knight Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale

Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Foreclosed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Fruit Ninja Kinect 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Summer of Arcade Sale

Genesis Alpha One – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Gigantosaurus The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Gleamlight Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Golf With Your Friends – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale

Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Hokko Life Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

InnerSpace Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% End of Summer Sale

It’s Kooky Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

LA Cops Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

LA-MULANA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

LA-MULANA 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Lab Crisis Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale

LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale

LEGO 2K Drive for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

LEGO Worlds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Cyber Protocol Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Livelock Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Lords Of The Fallen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale

Lords Of The Fallen – Digital Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale

Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Maze Blaze Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Missile Command: Recharged Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Summer of Arcade Sale

MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

MLB The Show 23 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Super Saver Sale

MLB The Show 23 Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Super Saver Sale

Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Monster Harvest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% End of Summer Sale

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% End of Summer Sale

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% End of Summer Sale

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% End of Summer Sale

Monster Truck Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

MotoGP 21 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Mount & Blade: Warband Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% End of Summer Sale

Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Null Drifter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% One Piece Franchise Sale

One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% One Piece Franchise Sale

Outward: The Adventurer Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Overcooked Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale

Pro Gymnast Simulator + Brawl Chess Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Project Starship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Prototype 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Prototype Biohazard Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Puyo Puyo Champions Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale

Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Raccoon City Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Raiden III x Mikado Maniax Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% End of Summer Sale

Railway Empire – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% End of Summer Sale

Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

ReactorX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale

ReactorX 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Spotlight Sale

reky Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Resident Evil 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Super Saver Sale

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

RiMS Racing Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

RIOT: Civil Unrest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Roguebook – Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Rugby 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Session: Skate Sim Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Sheltered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Shenmue I & II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Shootvaders The Beginning Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Shotgun Farmers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale

Solo: Islands of the Heart Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

SolSeraph Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale

Sonic Frontiers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Sonic Origins Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% End of Summer Sale

Soulvars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Sparklite Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Super Saver Sale

Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% End of Summer Sale

Stunt Kite Party Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Sublevel Zero Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale

Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale

Tango Fiesta Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale

THE CASINO COLLECTION: Ruleta, Vídeo Póker, Tragaperras, Craps, Baccarat, Five-Card Draw Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

The Count Lucanor Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

The Escapists 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

The Escapists: Supermax Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% End of Summer Sale

The Jackbox Party Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% End of Summer Sale

The Long Reach Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

The Messenger Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

The Shadow Warrior Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*

The Sinking City Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% End of Summer Sale

The Table Game Deluxe Pack -Mahjong, Go, Shogi, Tsume Sho… Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Thief Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% End of Summer Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Tour de France 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Trailmakers Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% End of Summer Sale

Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Super Saver Sale

TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Tropico 5 – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% End of Summer Sale

Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% End of Summer Sale

UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Ultimate Chicken Horse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Unichrome: A 1-bit Unicorn Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Vanquish Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Vaporum Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Without Escape: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Worms Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Worms W.M.D Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% End of Summer Sale

Yars: Recharged Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Summer of Arcade Sale

Yoku’s Island Express Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Zombi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Zorro The Chronicles Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Super Saver Sale

Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% End of Summer Sale

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Bayonetta Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale

Code Vein Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Super Saver Sale

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Super Saver Sale

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Super Saver Sale

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Super Saver Sale

Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale

Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% End of Summer Sale

Disintegration Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Super Saver Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 85% End of Summer Sale

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Hard West Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Super Saver Sale

LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Super Saver Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Super Saver Sale

Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Super Saver Sale

Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Super Saver Sale

Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% End of Summer Sale

Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% End of Summer Sale

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% End of Summer Sale

Monster Hunter World Xbox One X Enhanced 25% End of Summer Sale

MotoGP 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 90% End of Summer Sale

MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale

One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 90% One Piece Franchise Sale

One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% One Piece Franchise Sale

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 85% End of Summer Sale

Planet Alpha Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale

Race With Ryan Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale

Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Super Saver Sale

Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

RIDE 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Super Saver Sale

RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Super Saver Sale

Rip Them Off Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale

Slime Rancher Xbox One X Enhanced 75% End of Summer Sale

Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X Enhanced 85% End of Summer Sale

Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Super Saver Sale

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Super Saver Sale

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% End of Summer Sale

Tempest 4000 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Summer of Arcade Sale

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Super Saver Sale

The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale

The Surge: Augmented Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Super Saver Sale

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Super Saver Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Super Saver Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale

Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Twin Mirror Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Super Saver Sale

Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale

Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Super Saver Sale

Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Braid Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Summer of Arcade Sale

Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% End of Summer Sale

Earth Defense Force 2017 Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Super Saver Sale

Earth Defense Force 2025 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Super Saver Sale

Far Cry 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Flashback Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Summer of Arcade Sale

From Dust Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Summer of Arcade Sale

Galaga Legions Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Summer of Arcade Sale

I Am Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Summer of Arcade Sale

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Summer of Arcade Sale

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% End of Summer Sale

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% End of Summer Sale

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% End of Summer Sale

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% End of Summer Sale

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% End of Summer Sale

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% End of Summer Sale

Monday Night Combat Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Summer of Arcade Sale

Onechanbara Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Super Saver Sale

Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Prince of Persia Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rayman 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Shadow Complex Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Summer of Arcade Sale

Split/Second Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% End of Summer Sale

Star Wars Battlefront Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% End of Summer Sale

Star Wars Battlefront II Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% End of Summer Sale

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% End of Summer Sale

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% End of Summer Sale

Star Wars Republic Commando Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% End of Summer Sale

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% End of Summer Sale

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% End of Summer Sale

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% End of Summer Sale

Street Fighter IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% End of Summer Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Super Saver Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Toy Story 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% End of Summer Sale

Trials HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Ultra SFIV Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% End of Summer Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox Game Pass 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox Game Pass 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% End of Summer Sale

Far Cry 5 Xbox Game Pass 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Hitman World of Assassination Xbox Game Pass 50% Super Saver Sale

Immortals Fenyx Rising Xbox Game Pass 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle Xbox Game Pass 50% Super Saver Sale

LIMBO Xbox Game Pass 75% Summer of Arcade Sale

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) Xbox Game Pass 50% Super Saver Sale

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Series X|S & PC) Xbox Game Pass 50% Super Saver Sale

Monster Hunter Rise Xbox Game Pass 50% End of Summer Sale

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Xbox Game Pass 30% End of Summer Sale

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% End of Summer Sale

Overcooked! 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale

Persona 3 Portable Xbox Game Pass 30% End of Summer Sale

Persona 4 Golden Xbox Game Pass 30% End of Summer Sale

Return to Monkey Island Xbox Game Pass 30% End of Summer Sale

SD Gundam Battle Alliance Xbox Game Pass 67% Super Saver Sale

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 65% End of Summer Sale

Slime Rancher 2 Xbox Game Pass 25% End of Summer Sale

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Xbox Game Pass 30% Summer of Arcade Sale

The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 35% End of Summer Sale

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale

The Walking Dead: Season Two Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Saver Sale

Train Sim World 3: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% DWG*

Wasteland 3 Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Saver Sale

Watch Dogs 2 Xbox Game Pass 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale

Albacete Warrior Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Watch Dogs Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Asteroids: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Summer of Arcade Sale

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Smart Delivery 20% Summer of Arcade Sale

Back 4 Blood – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80% Super Saver Sale

Batora: Lost Haven Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale

Black Widow: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Summer of Arcade Sale

Blood Bowl 3 Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale

Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 85% Super Saver Sale

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% Super Saver Sale

Bot Gaiden Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale

Breakout: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Summer of Arcade Sale

Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator Smart Delivery 33% End of Summer Sale

Centipede: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Summer of Arcade Sale

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator Smart Delivery 50% Super Saver Sale

Chorus Smart Delivery 80% Super Saver Sale

Chronicles of 2 Heroes Smart Delivery 20% DWG*

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale

Crash Bandicoot 4 Its About Time Smart Delivery 67% Super Saver Sale

Dead Ground Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale

Deliver Us Mars Smart Delivery 33% End of Summer Sale

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Super Saver Sale

Diablo II: Resurrected Smart Delivery 67% End of Summer Sale

Diablo Prime Evil Collection Smart Delivery 67% End of Summer Sale

Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade Smart Delivery 67% End of Summer Sale

Discovery Tour: Viking Age Smart Delivery 40% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Evil Wizard (Xbox) Smart Delivery 20% End of Summer Sale

F1 23 Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale

Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Smart Delivery 50% Super Saver Sale

Gravitar: Recharged Smart Delivery 50% Summer of Arcade Sale

Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 80% End of Summer Sale

Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Imp of the Sun Smart Delivery 50% End of Summer Sale

LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67% Super Saver Sale

Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale

Little Nightmares II Smart Delivery 67% Super Saver Sale

Lonesome Village Smart Delivery 30% End of Summer Sale

Lost Judgment Smart Delivery 65% Super Saver Sale

Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% Super Saver Sale

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Smart Delivery 70% End of Summer Sale

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition Smart Delivery 30% End of Summer Sale

Mighty Mage Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale

Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 85% Super Saver Sale

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 Smart Delivery 85% Super Saver Sale

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Smart Delivery 33% End of Summer Sale

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Smart Delivery 30% End of Summer Sale

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% End of Summer Sale

Morkredd Smart Delivery 65% End of Summer Sale

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% End of Summer Sale

OddBallers Smart Delivery 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

OlliOlli World Smart Delivery 50% End of Summer Sale

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC Smart Delivery 40% Super Saver Sale

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 75% Super Saver Sale

R-Type Final 2 Smart Delivery 50% End of Summer Sale

R-Type Final 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% End of Summer Sale

Raiden IV x MIKADO remix Smart Delivery 35% End of Summer Sale

Railway Empire 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 10% End of Summer Sale

Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% Super Saver Sale

Resident Evil Village Smart Delivery 50% Super Saver Sale

Road 96: Mile 0 Smart Delivery 33% End of Summer Sale

Road 96: Mile 0 – Full Journey Bundle Smart Delivery 50% End of Summer Sale

Ryan’s Rescue Squad Smart Delivery 60% End of Summer Sale

SCARLET NEXUS Smart Delivery 80% End of Summer Sale

SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80% Super Saver Sale

Silt Smart Delivery 33% End of Summer Sale

Slaycation Paradise Smart Delivery 60% Super Saver Sale

Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Super Saver Sale

Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde Smart Delivery 30% DWG*

Super Mega Baseball 4 Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale

Super Mega Baseball 4 Ballpark Edition Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Smart Delivery 60% End of Summer Sale

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem Smart Delivery 50% End of Summer Sale

The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes Smart Delivery 67% End of Summer Sale

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale

The Knight Witch Smart Delivery 33% End of Summer Sale

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – Precious Edition Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale

Time on Frog Island Smart Delivery 60% Super Saver Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Smart Delivery 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75% Super Saver Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Train Life: A Railway Simulator Smart Delivery 50% Super Saver Sale

Train Sim World 3: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80% DWG*

Train Sim World 3: Deluxe Edition & Loco Bundle Smart Delivery 80% DWG*

Train Sim World 3: German Starter Pack Smart Delivery 80% DWG*

Train Sim World 3: UK Starter Pack Smart Delivery 80% DWG*

Train Sim World 3: US Starter Pack Smart Delivery 80% DWG*

Transport Fever 2: Console Edition Smart Delivery 30% End of Summer Sale

TT Isle Of Man 3 – Racing Fan Edition Smart Delivery 40% End of Summer Sale

Wanted: Dead Smart Delivery 50% End of Summer Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie Special Edition Smart Delivery 25% End of Summer Sale

Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80% Super Saver Sale

WRC Generations Fully Loaded Edition Smart Delivery 50% Super Saver Sale

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition Smart Delivery 75% Super Saver Sale

Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Summer of Arcade Sale

Going Under PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Project Wingman PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% End of Summer Sale

Skul: The Hero Slayer PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% End of Summer Sale

Transformers: Battlegrounds PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% End of Summer Sale

Stunt Kite Masters PC 80% Super Saver Sale

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan PC 50% Super Saver Sale

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure Optimized for Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Ailment & Endurance Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*

Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 65% Super Saver Sale

Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% End of Summer Sale

Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Graze Counter GM Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% End of Summer Sale

Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Judgment Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 33% End of Summer Sale

Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

MotoGP21 – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% End of Summer Sale

Port Royale 4 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

The Quarry – Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% End of Summer Sale

The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% End of Summer Sale

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Alien: Isolation FPS Boost Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Dead Island Definitive Edition FPS Boost Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Metro 2033 Redux FPS Boost Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Metro – Last Light Redux FPS Boost Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

My Friend Pedro FPS Boost Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Anthem EA Play 75% End of Summer Sale

Battlefield 1 Revolution EA Play 75% Super Saver Sale

Battlefield 2042 Xbox One EA Play 65% Super Saver Sale

Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Super Saver Sale

It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 60% End of Summer Sale

Lost in Random EA Play 85% Super Saver Sale

Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 75% Super Saver Sale

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst EA Play 80% End of Summer Sale

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare EA Play 75% Super Saver Sale

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 EA Play 75% Super Saver Sale

UFC 4 EA Play 85% Super Saver Sale

I Saldi di Fine Estate proposti su Xbox Store resteranno attivi sino al prossimo lunedì 4 settembre, mentre si avvicina l'orario di sblocco di Starfield.

Lo compro uno di questi giochi o non lo compro? Ti aiuta HYPE

Puoi comprarne uno, o anche tutti in blocco, letteralmente gratis, scegliendo HYPE Next. In primis, a soli 2.90 € al mese hai un conto e un'app super smart, con cui puoi ottenere cashback, ricaricare la carta gratis e comprare serenamente ciò che vuoi grazie all'assicurazione sugli acquisti online inclusa nel conto.

In più, ciliegina sulla torta, HYPE ti regala un welcome bonus di 20 €, che viene accreditato direttamente sul tuo nuovo conto una volta eseguita validamente la prima ricarica. Potrai usare quel bonus come meglio credi, ed ovviamente, anche per acquistare uno o tutti questi giochi. Sei ad un click dal tuo nuovo conto Next, clicca qui per registrarti!