Scarlet Nexus, Assassin's Creed e For Honor tra le nuove offerte per Xbox Series X
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store con una serie di sconti speciali sui migliori giochi per Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S e classici Xbox 360. Questa settimana, focus sui titoli Ubisoft e non solo.
Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo Fallout 76 Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition, Far Cry Classic, Far Cry 4, For Honor, GRID, vari giochi di Assassin's Creed, Need for Speed Payback, Prey e AO Tennis 2, solamente per citarne alcuni.
Sconti Xbox Series X/S
- Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% QuakeCon Sale
- Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL Pack Add-On 30% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 – XXL Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Flipping Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- For Honor Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- For Honor Marching Fire Expansion Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- For Honor Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- For Honor Year 1 Heroes Bundle Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- For Honor Year 3 Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Grea: Memories of Azur Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 10% Spotlight Sale
- GRID EA Play 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- GRIP Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Year 1 Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Hotshot Racing Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- All-Star Fruit Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Animal Super Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- AO Tennis 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
- Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Bombfest Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
- Bonkies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Boom Ball 3 for Kinect Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 65% DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Bound By Flame Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Brawlhalla All Legends Pack Add-On 25% Publisher Sale
- Brawlhalla Collector’s Pack Add-On 10% Publisher Sale
- Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
- King of Seas Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 25% DWG*
- Kung-Fu for Kinect Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Life of Fly 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Moto Racer 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- MotoGP 20 Xbox Game Pass 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- MX Nitro: Unleashed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- MX vs. ATV Reflex Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Start Your Engines Sale
- Need For Speed EA Play 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Need For Speed Heat EA Play 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Need For Speed Payback EA Play 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Neon Abyss Xbox Game Pass 35% DWG*
- Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
- Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Start Your Engines Sale
- Ninja Shodown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Off And On Again Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Start Your Engines Sale
- Othercide Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
- Prey Xbox Game Pass 70% QuakeCon Sale
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% QuakeCon Sale
- Prey: Mooncrash Add-On 60% QuakeCon Sale
- Prince of Persia Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
Sconti anche su una selezione di giochi per Xbox 360 tra cui Fallout 3, Daytona USA, Bound by Flame, Ikaruga, Ikaruga, MX vs. ATV Reflex, RAGE, Risen 3 Titan Lords, Radiant Silvergun e Oblivion. Come sempre vi ricordiamo che i giochi accompagnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solo per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate.
Xbox Store
