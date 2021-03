Scarlet Nexus: confermato il trasferimento dei salvataggi da PS4 a PS5

#SCARLE NEXUS "Important Notice".



XSX and Xone

It supports "Smart Delivery", and if you purchase it, you can play with either XSX or Xone.



PS5 and PS4

If you purchased the PS4 package version, you can update to the PS5 version for free.

Supports migration of save data. https://t.co/nEh2YkEGb2