Sconti Amazon: FIFA 19, Horizon Zero Dawn, GTA 5 e God of War in offerta

di

Anche oggi tornano le offerte Amazon per la categoria videogiochi, con tantissimi titoli in offerta venduti a prezzo speciale: da Marvel's Spider-Man a God of War, passando per Battlefield V, Grand Theft Auto 5, Shadow of the Tomb Raider e Call of Duty Black Ops 4, solamente per citare alcuni dei giochi a sconto.

Sconti Videogiochi Amazon 16 gennaio

Come di consueto, tutte le offerte segnalate sono valide solamente per un periodo limitato e in ogni caso fino ad esaurimento scorte, se siete interessati quindi affrettatevi a procedere con l'acquisto prima che il prodotto desiderati torni ad essere venduto a prezzo pieno.
speciale

Creare Videogiochi: corso Unreal Engine 4 in offerta a 10.99€

