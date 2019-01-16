Sconti Amazon: FIFA 19, Horizon Zero Dawn, GTA 5 e God of War in offerta

Anche oggi tornano le offerte Amazon per la categoria videogiochi, con tantissimi titoli in offerta venduti a prezzo speciale: da Marvel's Spider-Man a God of War, passando per Battlefield V, Grand Theft Auto 5, Shadow of the Tomb Raider e Call of Duty Black Ops 4, solamente per citare alcuni dei giochi a sconto.
Sconti Videogiochi Amazon 16 gennaio
- Rayman Legends a 26.79 euro
- FIFA 19 PS4 a 39.95 euro
- Battlefield V a 38.99 euro
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 a 47.99 euro
- GTA V a 19.95 euro
- Marvel's Spider-Man a 39.99 euro
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX a 32.78 euro
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider a 46.50 euro
- Street Fighter V Arcade Edition a 25.99 euro
- God of War a 29.99 euro
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition a 27.99 euro