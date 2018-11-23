Sconti Amazon per il Black Friday: migliori videogiochi in offerta il 23 novembre

Finalmente il Black Friday è arrivato! Dopo le prime offerte dei giorni scorsi, Amazon.it svela tutte le sue carte e propone interessanti sconti sui migliori giochi per PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.
Offerte Videogiochi Black Friday 2018
- Yakuza 6 The Song of Life - 35.99 euro
- Wolfenstein II The New Colossus - 19.99 euro
- Persona 5 - 29.99 euro
- Tekken 7 - 29.99 euro
- Dark Souls Remastered - 26.99 euro
- Project CARS 2 - 13.01 euro
- Hitman 2 - 39.99 euro
- La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra - 19.99 euro
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX - 23.99 euro
- Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise - 54.99 euro
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition - 19.99 euro
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - 24.99 euro
- Nintendo Labo Kit Assortito - 54.99 euro
- Nintendo Labo Kit Robot - 59.99 euro
- Captain Toad Treasure Tracker - 24.30 euro
- Octopath Traveler - 41.57 euro
- Detroit Become Human - 19.99 euro
- God of War Bonus Edition - 32.99 euro
- Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta - 19.99 euro
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - 29.99 euro
- Shadow of the Colossus - 19.99 euro
- The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition - 22.99 euro
- The Evil Within 2 - 19.99 euro
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy - 30.99 euro
- Life is Strange Before The Storm - 19.99 euro
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 + Calling Card - 49.99 euro
- Lost Sphear - 22.99 euro
- Destiny 2 I Rinnegati - 49.99 euro
- Kingdom Come Deliverance - 34.99 euro
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 - 34.99 euro
- Shenmue HD 1&2 - 26.99 euro
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Steelbook Edition - 36.99 euro
- Splatoon 2 - 44.99 euro
- Super Mario Odyssey - 44.99 euro
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 44.99 euro
- Nintendo Labo Kit Veicoli - 54.99 euro
- GTA V - 19.99 euro
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze - 38.56 euro
- Gran Turismo Sport - 19.99 euro
- Marvel's Spider Man - 39.99 euro
- God of War Standard Edition - 29.99 euro
- Marvel's Spider-Man + Steelbook - 42.99 euro
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild - 49.99 euro
- Mario Tennis Aces - 44.99 euro
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - 49.99 euro
Da segnalare in particolar modo le promozioni relative a GTA V (venduto a 19.99 euro) e Red Dead Redemption 2 (49.99 euro), inoltre troviamo interessanti sconti anche su giochi Sony e Nintendo, tra cui Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country Topical Freeze, Marvel's Spider-Man, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, God of War e Horizon Zero Dawn.
Su Everyeye.it trovate la pagina sulle migliori offerte del Black Friday continuamente aggiornata fino al 26 novembre, data del Cyber Monday, giorno che concluderà questa lunga Settimana del Black Friday.