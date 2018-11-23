Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Sconti Amazon per il Black Friday: migliori videogiochi in offerta il 23 novembre

Finalmente il Black Friday è arrivato! Dopo le prime offerte dei giorni scorsi, Amazon.it svela tutte le sue carte e propone interessanti sconti sui migliori giochi per PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.

Offerte Videogiochi Black Friday 2018

Da segnalare in particolar modo le promozioni relative a GTA V (venduto a 19.99 euro) e Red Dead Redemption 2 (49.99 euro), inoltre troviamo interessanti sconti anche su giochi Sony e Nintendo, tra cui Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country Topical Freeze, Marvel's Spider-Man, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, God of War e Horizon Zero Dawn.

Su Everyeye.it trovate la pagina sulle migliori offerte del Black Friday continuamente aggiornata fino al 26 novembre, data del Cyber Monday, giorno che concluderà questa lunga Settimana del Black Friday.

Scopri le migliorie offerte del Black Friday 2018: sconti e promozioni per risparmiare sui tuoi acquisti!

