Sconti Black Friday Amazon: offerte videogiochi del 22 novembre

Mancano pochissime ore al Black Friday ma le offerte di Amazon non si fermano, anzi, anche oggi il noto sito di eCommerce propone una ricca serie di sconti sui migliori videogiochi per PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC e Nintendo Switch, da Assassin's Creed Odyssey a The Evil Within 2, passando per The Witcher 3, NieR Automata e Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Sconti Videogiochi Black Friday 2018 - 22 novembre 2018

Se volete risparmiare ulteriormente vi ricordiamo che Amazon.it sta attualmente regalando buoni sconto da 10 euro e 6 euro, validi anche per la settimana in corso e ovviamente anche per il Venerdì Nero. Su Everyeye.it potete tenere sempre sotto controllo le offerte del Black Friday per videogiochi e console Nintendo, PlayStation e Xbox, per tutta la settimana Amazon.it e i principali rivenditori (Media World, Euronics, Unieuro, GameStop) proporranno interessanti offerte fino al Black Friday (23 novembre) e in seguito per Black Weekend (24 e 25 novembre) e Cyber Monday (26 novembre).