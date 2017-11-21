Sconti del Black Friday su Xbox Store per gli abbonati Gold

Molte offerte sono valide anche per gli utenti Silver, tuttavia in questo caso la percentuale di sconto sarà inferiore. Di seguito una selezione di giochi Xbox One in promozione per il Black Friday, tra cui Assassin's Creed Origins, The Evil Within 2, XCOM 2, Fallout 4, FIFA 18 e tanti altri:
Sconti Xbox One
- 7 Days to Die Xbox One Game 60% – 70% Black Friday
- Agents of Mayhem Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Black Friday
- Amikrog Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Black Friday
- ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox One Game 35% – 35% Black Friday
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One Game 20% – 30% Black Friday
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Black Friday
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Black Friday
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Black Friday
- Assetto Corsa Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Black Friday
- Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass Add-On 30% – 40% Black Friday
- Assetto Corsa – Ferrari 70th Anniversary DLC Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Black Friday
- Assetto Corsa – Ready To Race DLC Add-On 30% – 40% Black Friday
- Battlefield Bundle Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Black Friday
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox One Game 60% – 67% Black Friday
- Destiny 2 Xbox One Game 17% – 25% Black Friday
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One Game 75% – 85% Black Friday
- Dishonored Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Black Friday
- Dishonored The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Black Friday
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Black Friday
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Black Friday
- Disneyland Adventures Xbox Play Anywhere 35% – 35% Black Friday
- Doodle God: Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Black Friday
- F1 2017 Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Black Friday
- Fable Fortune (Game Preview) Xbox One Game 40% – 40% Black Friday
- Fallout 4 Xbox One Game 25% – 33% Black Friday
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Black Friday
- Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Black Friday
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Black Friday
- FIFA 18 Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Black Friday
- FIFA 18 ICON Edition Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Black Friday
- FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Black Friday
- Final Fantasy XV Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Black Friday
- Forza Horizon 3 Car Pass Add-On 75% – 75% Black Friday
- Forza Horizon 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 35% – 35% Black Friday
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One Game 60% – 70% Black Friday
- Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Black Friday
- Homefront: The Revolution Expansion Pass Add-On 25% – 33% Black Friday
- Homefront: The Revolution Freedom Fighter Bundle Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Black Friday
- Human Fall Flat Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Black Friday
- Infinite Minigolf Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Black Friday
- Just Cause 3 Xbox One Game 70% – 80% Black Friday
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Xbox One Game 60% – 67% Black Friday
- Rocket League Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Black Friday
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure Xbox Play Anywhere 35% – 35% Black Friday
- Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Black Friday
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Black Friday
- Saints Row Metro Double Pack Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Black Friday
- ScreamRide Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Black Friday
- Serial Cleaner Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Black Friday
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% – 85% Black Friday
- Slender: The Arrival Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Black Friday
- Super Comboman: Smash Edition Xbox One Game 25% – 33% Black Friday
- Syberia 3 Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Black Friday
- Tacoma Xbox One Game 17% – 25% Black Friday
- Tekken 7 Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Black Friday
- Tekken 7 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Black Friday
- The Banner Saga Xbox One Game 60% – 70% Black Friday
- The Banner Saga 2 Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Black Friday
- The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Black Friday
- The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Black Friday
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Black Friday
- The Escapists Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Black Friday
- The Evil Within Xbox One Game 60% – 67% Black Friday
- The Evil Within 2 Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Black Friday
- The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle Xbox One Game 50% – 60% Black Friday
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries Xbox One Game 60% – 70% Black Friday
- The Walking Dead: Season Two Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Black Friday
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Black Friday
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Black Friday
- The Wolf Among Us Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Black Friday
- Thief Xbox One Game 70% – 80% Black Friday
- Thimbleweed Park Xbox One Game 40% – 40% Black Friday
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones Xbox One Game 67% – 75% Black Friday
- Thumper Xbox One Game 25% – 33% Black Friday
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Black Friday
- Tokyo 42 Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Black Friday
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One Game 60% – 67% Black Friday
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One Game 60% – 67% Black Friday
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox One Game 40% – 50% Black Friday
- Worms W.M.D Xbox One Game 50% – 66% Black Friday
- X-Morph: Defense Xbox One Game 30% – 40% Black Friday
- XCOM 2 Xbox One Game 60% – 67% Black Friday
Le due percentuali di sconto si riferiscono rispettivamente al risparmio per gli abbonati Silver e Gold. Sul blog di Major Nelson è possibile trovare la lista completa delle offerte per il Black Friday, che include centinaia di altri giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360. Le promozioni indicate sono valide da oggi e fino a martedì 28 ottobre.
