Sconti giochi Xbox One: nuovi Deals with Gold con le migliori offerta della settimana

Come ogni martedì Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le offerte sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360, valide fino al prossimo 3 marzo. Tra i giochi in sconto anche A Plague Tale Innocence, ARK Survival Evolved e Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Offerte Xbox One

La lista continua con Borderlands 3, Batman Return to Arkham, NieR Automata, DOOM Classic, F1 2019, Frostpunk Console Edition e GRID, solamente per citare alcuni dei giochi in sconto.

Infliction: Extended Cut Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG

39 Days to Mars Xbox One Game 33% DWG

7 Days to Die Xbox One Game 40% DWG

A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 60% Play And Save Sale

Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Xbox Game Pass 50% Play And Save Sale

Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Play And Save Sale

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One Game 25% DWG

ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox Game Pass 80% DWG

Attack of the Earthlings Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale

Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG

Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary Add-On 50% DWG

Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 20% DWG

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG

Brief Battles Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG

Castle Crashers Remastered Xbox One Game 40% Play And Save Sale

Code Vein Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Anime Month Sale

Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Anime Month Sale

Crimson Keep Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale

Danger Zone Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Play And Save Sale

Dangerous Golf Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 60% Play And Save Sale

Dead Alliance Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale

Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale

Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview) Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Play And Save Sale

Defunct Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Spotlight Sale

Descenders Xbox Game Pass 40% Play And Save Sale

Dishonored 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% Play And Save Sale

DOOM Xbox Game Pass 70% Play And Save Sale

DOOM (1993) Xbox One Game 70% DWG

DOOM 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG

DOOM II (Classic) Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Anime Month Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Anime Month Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Anime Month Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One Game 85% Anime Month Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% Anime Month Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One Game 85% Anime Month Sale

eFootball PES 2020 Legend Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Play And Save Sale

eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Play And Save Sale

F1 2019 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Play And Save Sale

F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Play And Save Sale

Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Spotlight Sale

Frostpunk: Console Edition Xbox Game Pass 30% Play And Save Sale

Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Play And Save Sale

Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Play And Save Sale

Graveyard Keeper Xbox One Game 65% DWG

GRID Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Play And Save Sale

Sconti Xbox 360

Max Payne 3* Games On Demand 60% DWG

Rockstar Table Tennis* Backward Compatible 60% DWG

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold* Add-On 75% DWG

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike* Add-On 70% DWG

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2* Games On Demand 85% DWG

Come di consueto i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold mentre tutti gli altri titoli possono essere acquistati a prezzo scontato anche dai membri Silver.