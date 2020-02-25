Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Sconti giochi Xbox One: nuovi Deals with Gold con le migliori offerta della settimana

Come ogni martedì Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le offerte sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360, valide fino al prossimo 3 marzo. Tra i giochi in sconto anche A Plague Tale Innocence, ARK Survival Evolved e Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Offerte Xbox One

La lista continua con Borderlands 3, Batman Return to Arkham, NieR Automata, DOOM Classic, F1 2019, Frostpunk Console Edition e GRID, solamente per citare alcuni dei giochi in sconto.

  • Infliction: Extended Cut Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
  • 39 Days to Mars Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • 7 Days to Die Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 60% Play And Save Sale
  • Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Xbox Game Pass 50% Play And Save Sale
  • Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Play And Save Sale
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox Game Pass 80% DWG
  • Attack of the Earthlings Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG
  • Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary Add-On 50% DWG
  • Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 20% DWG
  • Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Brief Battles Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
  • Castle Crashers Remastered Xbox One Game 40% Play And Save Sale
  • Code Vein Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Anime Month Sale
  • Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Anime Month Sale
  • Crimson Keep Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Danger Zone Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Play And Save Sale
  • Dangerous Golf Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 60% Play And Save Sale
  • Dead Alliance Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview) Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Play And Save Sale
  • Defunct Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Descenders Xbox Game Pass 40% Play And Save Sale
  • Dishonored 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% Play And Save Sale
  • DOOM Xbox Game Pass 70% Play And Save Sale
  • DOOM (1993) Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • DOOM 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
  • DOOM II (Classic) Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Anime Month Sale
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Anime Month Sale
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Anime Month Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One Game 85% Anime Month Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% Anime Month Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One Game 85% Anime Month Sale
  • eFootball PES 2020 Legend Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Play And Save Sale
  • eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Play And Save Sale
  • F1 2019 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Play And Save Sale
  • F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Play And Save Sale
  • Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Frostpunk: Console Edition Xbox Game Pass 30% Play And Save Sale
  • Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Play And Save Sale
  • Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Play And Save Sale
  • Graveyard Keeper Xbox One Game 65% DWG
  • GRID Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Play And Save Sale

Sconti Xbox 360

  • Max Payne 3* Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • Rockstar Table Tennis* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold* Add-On 75% DWG
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike* Add-On 70% DWG
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 2* Games On Demand 85% DWG

Come di consueto i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold mentre tutti gli altri titoli possono essere acquistati a prezzo scontato anche dai membri Silver.

