Sconti di luglio sul PlayStation Store, giochi a meno di 10 euro e Offerta della Settimana
Iniziano oggi i saldi di luglio sul PlayStation Store: fino al 24% sarà possibile acquistare i migliori giochi del catalogo PS4 in offerta con prezzi ridotti fino al 70%, tra i tanti titoli in promozione troviamo Watch Dogs 2, Assassin’s Creed Origins, FIFA 19 Champions Edition, e A Plague Tale Innocence.
Oltre agli sconti di luglio sul PlayStation Store troviamo anche giochi a meno di 20 e 10 euro e la nuova Offerta della Settimana dedicata a Tom Clancy's The Division 2.
Giochi PS4 Offerte
Di seguito, alcuni dei giochi attualmente in offerta, trovate l'elenco completo con relativi prezzi (ed eventuali sconti extra per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus) sul PlayStation Store:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Asdterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Atelier Firis The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition
- Birthdays the Beginning
- Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku!
- Dakar 18
- Danganronpa Another Episode Ultra Despair Girls
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- Demon Gaze II
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- DiRT Rally 2.0 Digital Deluxe
- Disgaea 1 Complete
- Disgaea 5 Complete Bundle
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
- Dreamfall Chapters
- F1 2018
- Fade to Silence
- Farming Simulator 19
- FIFA 19 Champions Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- Fire Pro Wrestling World Digital Deluxe
- Flashback
- For Honor Complete Edition
- Grand Kingdom
- Grip
- Grip Digital Deluxe
- Hello Neighbor
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Dinosaur Pack
- Jurassic World Evolution Secrets of Dr Wu
- Just Cause 4 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Just Cause 4 Gold Edition
- Just Cause 4 Standard Edition
- Just Cause 4 Season Pass
- LEGO CITY Undercover
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Season
- Mad Max
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Moto Racer 4
- Moto Racer 4 Deluxe Edition
- MXGP3 Special Edition
- MXGP3 The Official Motocross Videogame
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
- Outward
- Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
- Shining Resonance Refrain
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Spintires: MudRunner
- Steins Gate Elite
- Strange Brigade
- Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition
- Subject 13
- Sudden Strike 4
- Syberia 3
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case
- The BioWare Bundle
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Lost Child
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
Giochi a meno di 10 euro
Anche in questo caso la lista è lunghissima e include titoli come Akiba's Beat, Battlefield 4 e Battlefield V, Trials Fusion, Don't Starve Console Edition, Zombie Army Trilogy, The Disney Afternoon Collection e Trackmania Turbo.
- Aegis Defenders
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack
- Akiba’s Beat
- Albedo Cast of the Seven Godsends Bundle
- Arca’s Path VR
- Battlefield 4
- Battlezone Gold Edition
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade
- BlazBlue Chronophantasma Extend
- BlazeRush
- Bomber Crew
- Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Chicken Range
- Child of Light
- Claire: Extended Cut
- Crash Dummy
- Death Road to Cananda
- Deer Hunter: Reloaded
- Don Bradman Cricket
- Don’t Starve Mega Pack
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
- Don’t Starve: Console Edition
- Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition
- Rogue Trooper Redux
- Shape of the World
- Song of the Deep
- Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax
- Super Pixel Racers
- The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk
- The Park
- The Turing Test
- Trackmania Turbo
- Trials Fusion
- Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Tricky Towers
- Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vegas Party
- Viking Squad
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- Wayward Sky
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
- Battlefield 1 Standard Edition
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- The Disney Afternoon Collection
Giochi a meno di 20 euro
- A Hat in Time
- American Fugitive
- Blackguards 2
- Dino Frontier
- Don Bradman Cricket 17
- Fallout 4
- For the King
- Gal*Gun 2
- Ghost of a Tale
- Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle
- Punch Line
- Quar: Infernal Machines
- Railway Empire
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition
- Root Letter
- Rugby Challenge 3
- Rugby League Live 3
- Shadows Awakening
- SteinsGate 0
- Super Tennis Blast
- The Invisible Hours
- The Messenger
- Vaporum
- Vermintide The Arrogance Lost Collection
- Vikings Wolves of Midgard
- Wandersong
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Standard Edition
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
Infine, chiudiamo con la nuova Offerta della Settimana sul PlayStation Store, dedicata a The Division 2, proposto a prezzo scontato nelle versioni Standard (34.99 euro), Gold (49.99 euro) e Ultimate (59.99 euro), in promozione fino al 17 luglio.
