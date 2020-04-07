9
Sconti di primavera su Xbox Store, arrivano i nuovi Deals with Gold
Nell'ambito dell'iniziativa sconti di primavera su Xbox Store, Major Nelson ha annunciato anche i Deals with Gold riservati agli abbonati Premium, con nuove offerte valide da oggi e fino al prossimo 13 aprile su una selezione di giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360.
Tra i nuovi giochi in promozione troviamo Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown, ABZU, Age of Mages, AeternoBlade 2, Dead Rising, Assassin's Creed IV, Battlefield Bad Company 2 e Alice Madness Return solamente per citarne alcuni.
Sconti Xbox One
- 8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection Xbox One Game 50% Spring Savings Sale
- A Way Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Savings Sale
- ABZU Xbox One Game 50% Spring Savings Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Savings Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 65% Spring Savings Sale
- Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Aery – Little Bird Adventure Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- AeternoBlade II Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
- Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Savings Sale
- Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Savings Sale
- Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Savings Sale
- Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper Xbox One Game 40% DWG*
- Aggelos Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale
- Ancestors Legacy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Savings Sale
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One Game 50% Spring Savings Sale
- Anthem Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Savings Sale
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Savings Sale
- AO Tennis 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spring Savings Sale
- Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition Add-On 45% Spring Savings Sale
- Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double Pack Add-On 45% Spring Savings Sale
- Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition Add-On 45% Spring Savings Sale
- Arise: A simple story Xbox One Game 30% Spring Savings Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One Game 75% Spring Savings Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One Game 70% Spring Savings Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Savings Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One Game 60% Spring Savings Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One Game 67% Spring Savings Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Savings Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Savings Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Savings Sale
Offerte Xbox 360
- 1942: Joint Strike Arcade 80% Spring Savings Sale
- Age of Booty Backward Compatible 80% Spring Savings Sale
- Alice: Madness Returns Backward Compatible 75% Spring Savings Sale
- ArcaniA Games On Demand 80% Spring Savings Sale
- Army of Two Backward Compatible 67% Spring Savings Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 60% Spring Savings Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Backward Compatible 50% Spring Savings Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD Backward Compatible 60% Spring Savings Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 67% Spring Savings Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Games On Demand 60% Spring Savings Sale
- Asura’s Wrath Backward Compatible 80% Spring Savings Sale
- Battlefield 1943 Backward Compatible 50% Spring Savings Sale
- Battlefield 3 Backward Compatible 75% Spring Savings Sale
- Battlefield: Bad Company Backward Compatible 67% Spring Savings Sale
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Backward Compatible 75% Spring Savings Sale
- Battlestations: Midway Backward Compatible 75% Spring Savings Sale
- Battlestations: Pacific Backward Compatible 75% Spring Savings Sale
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Backward Compatible 67% Spring Savings Sale
- Bionic Commando Rearmed Games On Demand 80% Spring Savings Sale
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Backward Compatible 80% Spring Savings Sale
- Blue Dragon Backward Compatible 75% Spring Savings Sale
- Borderlands Games On Demand 60% Spring Savings Sale
- Borderlands 2 Backward Compatible 60% Spring Savings Sale
- Brothers in Arms: HH Backward Compatible 40% Spring Savings Sale
- Bully Scholarship Edition Backward Compatible 60% Spring Savings Sale
- C&C Red Alert 3 Backward Compatible 67% Spring Savings Sale
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet Backward Compatible 80% Spring Savings Sale
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack Add-On 80% Spring Savings Sale
- Command & Conquer 3 Backward Compatible 67% Spring Savings Sale
- Dark Void Backward Compatible 80% Spring Savings Sale
- Darksiders Games On Demand 80% Spring Savings Sale
- Darksiders II Games On Demand 80% Spring Savings Sale
- Darkstalkers Resurrection Arcade 80% Spring Savings Sale
- de Blob 2 Backward Compatible 80% Spring Savings Sale
- Dead Rising Games On Demand 80% Spring Savings Sale
- Dead Rising 2 Games On Demand 80% Spring Savings Sale
I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta esclusivamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold mentre le altre offerte sono accessibili anche ai membri Silver.
