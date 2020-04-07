Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Xbox Store
  3. Notizie

Sconti di primavera su Xbox Store, arrivano i nuovi Deals with Gold

Sconti di primavera su Xbox Store, arrivano i nuovi Deals with Gold
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Nell'ambito dell'iniziativa sconti di primavera su Xbox Store, Major Nelson ha annunciato anche i Deals with Gold riservati agli abbonati Premium, con nuove offerte valide da oggi e fino al prossimo 13 aprile su una selezione di giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360.

Tra i nuovi giochi in promozione troviamo Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown, ABZU, Age of Mages, AeternoBlade 2, Dead Rising, Assassin's Creed IV, Battlefield Bad Company 2 e Alice Madness Return solamente per citarne alcuni.

Sconti Xbox One

  • 8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection Xbox One Game 50% Spring Savings Sale
  • A Way Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Savings Sale
  • ABZU Xbox One Game 50% Spring Savings Sale
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Savings Sale
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 65% Spring Savings Sale
  • Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • Aery – Little Bird Adventure Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
  • AeternoBlade II Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Savings Sale
  • Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Savings Sale
  • Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Savings Sale
  • Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper Xbox One Game 40% DWG*
  • Aggelos Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Ancestors Legacy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Savings Sale
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One Game 50% Spring Savings Sale
  • Anthem Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Savings Sale
  • Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Savings Sale
  • AO Tennis 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spring Savings Sale
  • Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition Add-On 45% Spring Savings Sale
  • Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double Pack Add-On 45% Spring Savings Sale
  • Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition Add-On 45% Spring Savings Sale
  • Arise: A simple story Xbox One Game 30% Spring Savings Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One Game 75% Spring Savings Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One Game 70% Spring Savings Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Savings Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One Game 60% Spring Savings Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One Game 67% Spring Savings Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Savings Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Savings Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Savings Sale

Offerte Xbox 360

  • 1942: Joint Strike Arcade 80% Spring Savings Sale
  • Age of Booty Backward Compatible 80% Spring Savings Sale
  • Alice: Madness Returns Backward Compatible 75% Spring Savings Sale
  • ArcaniA Games On Demand 80% Spring Savings Sale
  • Army of Two Backward Compatible 67% Spring Savings Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 60% Spring Savings Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed III Backward Compatible 50% Spring Savings Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD Backward Compatible 60% Spring Savings Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 67% Spring Savings Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Games On Demand 60% Spring Savings Sale
  • Asura’s Wrath Backward Compatible 80% Spring Savings Sale
  • Battlefield 1943 Backward Compatible 50% Spring Savings Sale
  • Battlefield 3 Backward Compatible 75% Spring Savings Sale
  • Battlefield: Bad Company Backward Compatible 67% Spring Savings Sale
  • Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Backward Compatible 75% Spring Savings Sale
  • Battlestations: Midway Backward Compatible 75% Spring Savings Sale
  • Battlestations: Pacific Backward Compatible 75% Spring Savings Sale
  • Beyond Good & Evil HD Backward Compatible 67% Spring Savings Sale
  • Bionic Commando Rearmed Games On Demand 80% Spring Savings Sale
  • Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Backward Compatible 80% Spring Savings Sale
  • Blue Dragon Backward Compatible 75% Spring Savings Sale
  • Borderlands Games On Demand 60% Spring Savings Sale
  • Borderlands 2 Backward Compatible 60% Spring Savings Sale
  • Brothers in Arms: HH Backward Compatible 40% Spring Savings Sale
  • Bully Scholarship Edition Backward Compatible 60% Spring Savings Sale
  • C&C Red Alert 3 Backward Compatible 67% Spring Savings Sale
  • Capcom Arcade Cabinet Backward Compatible 80% Spring Savings Sale
  • Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack Add-On 80% Spring Savings Sale
  • Command & Conquer 3 Backward Compatible 67% Spring Savings Sale
  • Dark Void Backward Compatible 80% Spring Savings Sale
  • Darksiders Games On Demand 80% Spring Savings Sale
  • Darksiders II Games On Demand 80% Spring Savings Sale
  • Darkstalkers Resurrection Arcade 80% Spring Savings Sale
  • de Blob 2 Backward Compatible 80% Spring Savings Sale
  • Dead Rising Games On Demand 80% Spring Savings Sale
  • Dead Rising 2 Games On Demand 80% Spring Savings Sale

I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta esclusivamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold mentre le altre offerte sono accessibili anche ai membri Silver.

Quanto è interessante?
1
speciale

5 giochi Xbox One in sconto da comprare assolutamente

Altri contenuti per Xbox Store

  1. Animal Crossing New Horizons debutta la primo posto della classifica italiana