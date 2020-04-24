Sconti PS4: Big in Japan, offerte sui migliori giochi giapponesi

Sony lancia la nuova promozione Big in Japan sul PlayStation Store: da oggi e fino al prossimo 8 maggio sarà possibile acquistare i migliori videogiochi giapponesi per PS4 in offerta a prezzo speciale.

La selezione include centinaia di titoli tra cui Resident Evil 2, Dark Souls III, Devil May Cry V, Akiba's Beat, Resident Evil 4, Chroma Squad, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Dragon Ball Xenoverse, Dragon Quest XI, Final Fantasy XV e tanti altri ancora.

Giochi PS4 sconti

.hack//G.U. Last Recode

11-11 Memories Retold

428: Shibuya Scramble

7’scarlet

Black Desert : Ultimate Edition

BlazBlue Chronophantasma Extend

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Castlevania Requiem

Chroma Squad

Chronus Arc

Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku!

Collar X Malice

Conception PLUS: Maidens of the Twelve Stars

Contra Anniversary Collection

Danganronpa 1/2 Reload

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Dark Souls II Scholar of the First Sin

Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition

Dark Souls III Season Pass

Death end reQuest

Death Mark Additional Chapter Red Riding Hood

Demon Gaze II

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (with Red Orbs)

Devil May Cry HD Collection

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition

DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle

Dragon Ball Xenoverse

Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle

Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition

Dragon quest Builders 2

Dragon Sinker

Dragon Star Varnir

Dragon’s Crown Pro

Fire Pro Wrestling World – Fire Promoter

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise

Gabbuchi

Gal*Gun 2

Gal*Gun: Double Peace

Get Even

God Eater 3

GOD WARS Future Past

Grand Kingdom

Harvest Moon A Wonderful Life Special Edition

Harvest Moon Save the Homeland

I am Setsuna

Illusion of L’Phalcia

Impact Winter

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven

Judgment

Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa

Megadimension Neptunia VIIR

Mind Zero

Monochrome Order

Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection

Muramasa Rebirth Genroku Legends Collection

Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists ~Ateliers of the New World~

Nelke and the LA: Season Pass ‘Legendary Town Building Set’

New Japan Pro-Wrestling 2018 Wrestler Pack

Nippon Marathon

Norn9: Var Commons

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir

Omega Quintet

One Piece Burning Blood

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Gold Edition

One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos

Onimusha: Warlords

Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly

Punch Line

Rabi-Ribi

RAD

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil 2 All In-game Rewards Unlock

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Special Set 1

Special Set 2

Super Neptunia RPG

Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Tokyo Xanadu

Tokyo Xanadu eX+

Wild Guns Reloaded

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza Zero

Yomawari: Midnight Shadows

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning

Zero Escape The Nonary Games

Zero Escape Zero Time Dilemma

Questa è solamente una piccola selezione, i giochi in offerta sono centinaia, trovate la lista completa con i prezzi aggiornati sul PlayStation Store. Su alcuni titoli sono previsti ulteriori sconti per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus, la promozione Big in Japan è valida da oggi e fino al prossimo 8 maggio.