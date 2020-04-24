Sconti PS4: Big in Japan, offerte sui migliori giochi giapponesi
Davide Leoni
Sony lancia la nuova promozione Big in Japan sul PlayStation Store: da oggi e fino al prossimo 8 maggio sarà possibile acquistare i migliori videogiochi giapponesi per PS4 in offerta a prezzo speciale.
La selezione include centinaia di titoli tra cui Resident Evil 2, Dark Souls III, Devil May Cry V, Akiba's Beat, Resident Evil 4, Chroma Squad, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Dragon Ball Xenoverse, Dragon Quest XI, Final Fantasy XV e tanti altri ancora.
Giochi PS4 sconti
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 428: Shibuya Scramble
- 7’scarlet
- Black Desert : Ultimate Edition
- BlazBlue Chronophantasma Extend
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Castlevania Requiem
- Chroma Squad
- Chronus Arc
- Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku!
- Collar X Malice
- Conception PLUS: Maidens of the Twelve Stars
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Danganronpa 1/2 Reload
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Dark Souls II Scholar of the First Sin
- Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition
- Dark Souls III Season Pass
- Death end reQuest
- Death Mark Additional Chapter Red Riding Hood
- Demon Gaze II
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (with Red Orbs)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
- Dragon quest Builders 2
- Dragon Sinker
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Fire Promoter
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
- Gabbuchi
- Gal*Gun 2
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace
- Get Even
- God Eater 3
- GOD WARS Future Past
- Grand Kingdom
- Harvest Moon A Wonderful Life Special Edition
- Harvest Moon Save the Homeland
- I am Setsuna
- Illusion of L’Phalcia
- Impact Winter
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven
- Judgment
- Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR
- Mind Zero
- Monochrome Order
- Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection
- Muramasa Rebirth Genroku Legends Collection
- Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists ~Ateliers of the New World~
- Nelke and the LA: Season Pass ‘Legendary Town Building Set’
- New Japan Pro-Wrestling 2018 Wrestler Pack
- Nippon Marathon
- Norn9: Var Commons
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- Omega Quintet
- One Piece Burning Blood
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Gold Edition
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
- Onimusha: Warlords
- Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly
- Punch Line
- Rabi-Ribi
- RAD
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 2 All In-game Rewards Unlock
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Special Set 1
- Special Set 2
- Super Neptunia RPG
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- Tokyo Xanadu
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza Zero
- Yomawari: Midnight Shadows
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning
- Zero Escape The Nonary Games
- Zero Escape Zero Time Dilemma
Questa è solamente una piccola selezione, i giochi in offerta sono centinaia, trovate la lista completa con i prezzi aggiornati sul PlayStation Store. Su alcuni titoli sono previsti ulteriori sconti per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus, la promozione Big in Japan è valida da oggi e fino al prossimo 8 maggio.
