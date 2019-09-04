Sconti PS4 sui titoli EA e giochi in offerta a meno 15 e 5 euro

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha lanciato una nuova ondata di sconti sul PlayStation Store con particolare riferimento ai giochi Electronic Arts, scontati fino al 70% solamente fino al 18 settembre.

Tra i giochi EA in offerta troviamo Battlefield 4, Fe, Titanfall 2, The Sims 4, Need for Speed Payback, Star Wars Battlefront 2, A Way Out e tanti altri ancora. Inoltre sono ora online anche la nuova offerta della settimana e gli sconti sui migliori giochi PlayStation 4 in vendita a meno di 5 e 15 euro.

Sconti PS4 Electronic Arts

A Way Out

Apex Legends Founder’s Pack

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 4 5 X Gold Battlepacks

Battlefield 4 Air Vehicle Shortcut Kit

Battlefield 4 Assault Shortcut Kit

Battlefield 4 Carbine Shortcut Kit

Battlefield 4 China Rising

Battlefield 4™ DMR Shortcut Kit

Battlefield 4 Dragon’s Teeth

Battlefield 4 Engineer Shortcut Kit

Battlefield 4 Final Stand

Battlefield 4 Gold Battlepack

Battlefield 4 Grenade Shortcut Kit

Battlefield V Starter Pack

Battlefield World War Bundle

Battlefield Hardline Getaway

Battlefield Hardline Premium

FIFA 19 Champions Edition

Mass Effect Andromeda

Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition

Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle (Rivals/2015/Payback)

Peggle 2

Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition

Pontiac Firebird & Aston Martin DB5 Bundle

The BioWare Bundle

The Sims 4

Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition Content

Titanfall 2 Standard Edition

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition

Unravel

Unravel Two

Unravel Yarny Bundle

Offerta della Settimana

La nuova offerta della settimana (fino all'11 settembre) riguarda Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration, a sconto nelle versioni Standard e Deluxe con contenuti extra.

Giochi a meno di 15 euro (fino al 18 settembre)

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock

CastleStorm VR Edition

de Blob 2

Desert Child

Dishonored 2

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Dishonored Death of the Outsider™

Farmer & Forestry Bundle

Firefighters – The Simulation

Firefighters: Airport Fire Department

Firefighters: Plant Fire Department

Forestry 2017 – The Simulation

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition

God’s Trigger

Industry Giant 2

Industry Giant 2 – Gold Edition

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

It’s Quiz Time

Giochi a meno di 5 euro

36 Fragments of Midnight

Access Denied

Albedo

Attack of the Toy Tanks

Back in 1995

Battle of the Bulge

Bird Game +

Blasting Agent: Ultimate Edition

BlazeRush

Block-a-Pix Deluxe

Broken Age

Cast of the Seven Godsends

Chicken Assassin: Reloaded

Cybarian: The Time Travelling Warrior

Daggerhood

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

de Blob

Devious Dungeon

Devious Dungeon 2

Drive on Moscow

Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure

Flockers

FullBlast

Heroes Trials

Hyper Sentinel

I Am The Hero

I and Me

InkSplosion

Iron Snout

Jack N’ Jill

Joe’s Diner

LA Cops

League of Evil

Lords of the Fallen

Pic-a-Pix Classic

Pic-a-Pix Color

Pic-a-Pix Color 2

Pic-a-Pix Pieces

Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin

Schrödinger’s Cat and the Raiders of the Los…

Shadow of Loot Box

Sheltered

Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition

Star Hammer: the Vanguard Prophecy

Sublevel Zero

Super Destronaut DX

Super Weekend Mode

The Escapists

The Escapists: The Walking Dead

Twin Robots

Warlock’s Tower

Whispering Willows

Zeroptian Invasion

Per i prezzi aggiornati vi rimandiamo alle pagine del PlayStation Store, dove vengono segnalati anche eventuali sconti aggiuntivi per gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus. Le promozioni andranno avanti fino a metà settembre, avete dunque tutto il tempo per ricaricare il portafoglio e iniziare a fare acquisti.