Sconti PS4 sui titoli EA e giochi in offerta a meno 15 e 5 euro

Sconti PS4 sui titoli EA e giochi in offerta a meno 15 e 5 euro
Sony Interactive Entertainment ha lanciato una nuova ondata di sconti sul PlayStation Store con particolare riferimento ai giochi Electronic Arts, scontati fino al 70% solamente fino al 18 settembre.

Tra i giochi EA in offerta troviamo Battlefield 4, Fe, Titanfall 2, The Sims 4, Need for Speed Payback, Star Wars Battlefront 2, A Way Out e tanti altri ancora. Inoltre sono ora online anche la nuova offerta della settimana e gli sconti sui migliori giochi PlayStation 4 in vendita a meno di 5 e 15 euro.

Sconti PS4 Electronic Arts

  • A Way Out
  • Apex Legends Founder’s Pack
  • Battlefield 4
  • Battlefield 4 5 X Gold Battlepacks
  • Battlefield 4 Air Vehicle Shortcut Kit
  • Battlefield 4 Assault Shortcut Kit
  • Battlefield 4 Carbine Shortcut Kit
  • Battlefield 4 China Rising
  • Battlefield 4™ DMR Shortcut Kit
  • Battlefield 4 Dragon’s Teeth
  • Battlefield 4 Engineer Shortcut Kit
  • Battlefield 4 Final Stand
  • Battlefield 4 Gold Battlepack
  • Battlefield 4 Grenade Shortcut Kit
  • Battlefield V Starter Pack
  • Battlefield World War Bundle
  • Battlefield Hardline Getaway
  • Battlefield Hardline Premium
  • FIFA 19 Champions Edition
  • Mass Effect Andromeda
  • Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
  • Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle (Rivals/2015/Payback)
  • Peggle 2
  • Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
  • Pontiac Firebird & Aston Martin DB5 Bundle
  • The BioWare Bundle
  • The Sims 4
  • Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition Content
  • Titanfall 2 Standard Edition
  • Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
  • Unravel
  • Unravel Two
  • Unravel Yarny Bundle

Offerta della Settimana

La nuova offerta della settimana (fino all'11 settembre) riguarda Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration, a sconto nelle versioni Standard e Deluxe con contenuti extra.

Giochi a meno di 15 euro (fino al 18 settembre)

  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
  • CastleStorm VR Edition
  • de Blob 2
  • Desert Child
  • Dishonored 2
  • Dishonored Definitive Edition
  • Dishonored Death of the Outsider™
  • Farmer & Forestry Bundle
  • Firefighters – The Simulation
  • Firefighters: Airport Fire Department
  • Firefighters: Plant Fire Department
  • Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
  • Gauntlet: Slayer Edition
  • God’s Trigger
  • Industry Giant 2
  • Industry Giant 2 – Gold Edition
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
  • It’s Quiz Time

Giochi a meno di 5 euro

  • 36 Fragments of Midnight
  • Access Denied
  • Albedo
  • Attack of the Toy Tanks
  • Back in 1995
  • Battle of the Bulge
  • Bird Game +
  • Blasting Agent: Ultimate Edition
  • BlazeRush
  • Block-a-Pix Deluxe
  • Broken Age
  • Cast of the Seven Godsends
  • Chicken Assassin: Reloaded
  • Cybarian: The Time Travelling Warrior
  • Daggerhood
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • de Blob
  • Devious Dungeon
  • Devious Dungeon 2
  • Drive on Moscow
  • Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure
  • Flockers
  • FullBlast
  • Heroes Trials
  • Hyper Sentinel
  • I Am The Hero
  • I and Me
  • InkSplosion
  • Iron Snout
  • Jack N’ Jill
  • Joe’s Diner
  • LA Cops
  • League of Evil
  • Lords of the Fallen
  • Pic-a-Pix Classic
  • Pic-a-Pix Color
  • Pic-a-Pix Color 2
  • Pic-a-Pix Pieces
  • Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin
  • Schrödinger’s Cat and the Raiders of the Los…
  • Shadow of Loot Box
  • Sheltered
  • Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition
  • Star Hammer: the Vanguard Prophecy
  • Sublevel Zero
  • Super Destronaut DX
  • Super Weekend Mode
  • The Escapists
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead
  • Twin Robots
  • Warlock’s Tower
  • Whispering Willows
  • Zeroptian Invasion

Per i prezzi aggiornati vi rimandiamo alle pagine del PlayStation Store, dove vengono segnalati anche eventuali sconti aggiuntivi per gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus. Le promozioni andranno avanti fino a metà settembre, avete dunque tutto il tempo per ricaricare il portafoglio e iniziare a fare acquisti.

