Sconti PS4 sui titoli EA e giochi in offerta a meno 15 e 5 euro
Davide Leoni
Sony Interactive Entertainment ha lanciato una nuova ondata di sconti sul PlayStation Store con particolare riferimento ai giochi Electronic Arts, scontati fino al 70% solamente fino al 18 settembre.
Tra i giochi EA in offerta troviamo Battlefield 4, Fe, Titanfall 2, The Sims 4, Need for Speed Payback, Star Wars Battlefront 2, A Way Out e tanti altri ancora. Inoltre sono ora online anche la nuova offerta della settimana e gli sconti sui migliori giochi PlayStation 4 in vendita a meno di 5 e 15 euro.
Sconti PS4 Electronic Arts
- A Way Out
- Apex Legends Founder’s Pack
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield 4 5 X Gold Battlepacks
- Battlefield 4 Air Vehicle Shortcut Kit
- Battlefield 4 Assault Shortcut Kit
- Battlefield 4 Carbine Shortcut Kit
- Battlefield 4 China Rising
- Battlefield 4™ DMR Shortcut Kit
- Battlefield 4 Dragon’s Teeth
- Battlefield 4 Engineer Shortcut Kit
- Battlefield 4 Final Stand
- Battlefield 4 Gold Battlepack
- Battlefield 4 Grenade Shortcut Kit
- Battlefield V Starter Pack
- Battlefield World War Bundle
- Battlefield Hardline Getaway
- Battlefield Hardline Premium
- FIFA 19 Champions Edition
- Mass Effect Andromeda
- Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
- Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle (Rivals/2015/Payback)
- Peggle 2
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
- Pontiac Firebird & Aston Martin DB5 Bundle
- The BioWare Bundle
- The Sims 4
- Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition Content
- Titanfall 2 Standard Edition
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Unravel Yarny Bundle
Offerta della Settimana
La nuova offerta della settimana (fino all'11 settembre) riguarda Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration, a sconto nelle versioni Standard e Deluxe con contenuti extra.
Giochi a meno di 15 euro (fino al 18 settembre)
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- CastleStorm VR Edition
- de Blob 2
- Desert Child
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored Death of the Outsider™
- Farmer & Forestry Bundle
- Firefighters – The Simulation
- Firefighters: Airport Fire Department
- Firefighters: Plant Fire Department
- Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition
- God’s Trigger
- Industry Giant 2
- Industry Giant 2 – Gold Edition
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- It’s Quiz Time
Giochi a meno di 5 euro
- 36 Fragments of Midnight
- Access Denied
- Albedo
- Attack of the Toy Tanks
- Back in 1995
- Battle of the Bulge
- Bird Game +
- Blasting Agent: Ultimate Edition
- BlazeRush
- Block-a-Pix Deluxe
- Broken Age
- Cast of the Seven Godsends
- Chicken Assassin: Reloaded
- Cybarian: The Time Travelling Warrior
- Daggerhood
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- de Blob
- Devious Dungeon
- Devious Dungeon 2
- Drive on Moscow
- Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure
- Flockers
- FullBlast
- Heroes Trials
- Hyper Sentinel
- I Am The Hero
- I and Me
- InkSplosion
- Iron Snout
- Jack N’ Jill
- Joe’s Diner
- LA Cops
- League of Evil
- Lords of the Fallen
- Pic-a-Pix Classic
- Pic-a-Pix Color
- Pic-a-Pix Color 2
- Pic-a-Pix Pieces
- Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin
- Schrödinger’s Cat and the Raiders of the Los…
- Shadow of Loot Box
- Sheltered
- Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition
- Star Hammer: the Vanguard Prophecy
- Sublevel Zero
- Super Destronaut DX
- Super Weekend Mode
- The Escapists
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- Twin Robots
- Warlock’s Tower
- Whispering Willows
- Zeroptian Invasion
Per i prezzi aggiornati vi rimandiamo alle pagine del PlayStation Store, dove vengono segnalati anche eventuali sconti aggiuntivi per gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus. Le promozioni andranno avanti fino a metà settembre, avete dunque tutto il tempo per ricaricare il portafoglio e iniziare a fare acquisti.
PlayStation Store
