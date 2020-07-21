5
Sconti Xbox: Batman Arkham Collection e L'Ombra della Guerra tra le nuove offerte
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì è tempo di Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, con tante nuove offerte dedicate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold, i quali potranno acquistare a prezzo scontato i migliori videogiochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360.
Tra i giochi in sconto segnaliamo Batman Arkham Collection, La Terra di Mezzo L'Ombra della Guerra, Ash of Gods Redemption, LEGO Batman 3 Gotham e Oltre, Children of Morta e Cat Quest 2.
Offerte Xbox One
- Anodyne Xbox One Game 80% Choose Your Quest
- Asdivine Hearts I & II Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Choose Your Quest
- Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Ashen Xbox One Game 50% Choose Your Quest
- Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions Xbox One Game 30% Choose Your Quest
- Batman Arkham Collection Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
- Batman Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
- Batman Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
- Batman Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Batman Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Bit Dungeon Plus Xbox One Game 80% Choose Your Quest
- Bunny Parking Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight Sale
- Butcher Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Castle of no Escape 2 Xbox One Game 50% Choose Your Quest
- Cat Quest II Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Choose Your Quest
- Children Of Morta Xbox Game Pass 40% Choose Your Quest
- Children Of Zodiarcs Xbox Play Anywhere 33% Choose Your Quest
- Crawlers And Brawlers Xbox Play Anywhere 25% Choose Your Quest
- Dark Quest 2 Xbox One Game 50% Choose Your Quest
- Dead Age Xbox One Game 70% Choose Your Quest
- Desert Child Xbox One Game 50% Choose Your Quest
- Dread Nautical Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Choose Your Quest
- Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark Xbox One Game 50% Choose Your Quest
- Forced Xbox One Game 70% Choose Your Quest
- Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate Editions Bundle Xbox One Game 65% DWG*
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle Add-On 60% DWG*
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
- Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
- Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
- Frostpunk: Console Edition Xbox Game Pass 35% DWG*
- Genetic Disaster Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Georifters Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Hammerwatch Xbox One Game 50% Choose Your Quest
- Hand of Fate 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Choose Your Quest
- Hero Express Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
- Hitman 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Hovership Havoc Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Choose Your Quest
- Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Sconti Xbox 360
- ArcaniA Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- Destroy All Humans! Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Games On Demand 50% Spotlight Sale
- MotoGP15 Games On Demand 85% DWG*
- Rocket Riot Arcade 75% DWG*
- Stacking Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Games On Demand 75% DWG*
Tutte le offerte sono attive fino al 27 luglio, i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco sono in promozione solamente per gli abbonati Gold, mentre gli altri sconti sono validi anche per i membri Silver.
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Xbox Live Gold: Microsoft conferma la rimozione dell'abbonamento da 12 mesi
- Xbox Live Gold: l'abbonamento annuale scompare da Xbox Store, annunci in arrivo?
- Xbox One: tre giochi gratis da scaricare nel weekend!
- Xbox Store: offerte e doppi sconti sui migliori giochi per Xbox One
- Xbox One e i giochi gratis del weekend: ecco i titoli accessibili nel fine settimana
3 Speciale Cinema Godzilla vs Kong, arriva un primo artwork di dimensioni epiche
Speciale VG The Sims 4: Vita Ecologica è la nuova espansione
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 12 commentiPlayStation Plus agosto 2020: previsioni e speculazioni sui giochi PS4 gratis
- 1 commentiMinecraft: scoperto il seed della mappa presente nel menu principale
- 31 commentiNintendo Direct Mini annunciato a sorpresa per oggi pomeriggio, lo seguiamo su Twitch
- 116 commentiPS5: l'architettura è una via di mezzo tra RDNA1 e RDNA2?
- 23 commenti20.000 dollari a Tfue e star NBA/NFL: così un ragazzino ha sperperato i soldi della madre
- 161 commentiPS4: l'esclusiva più bella di Sony!
- 8 commentiMetal Gear Solid: il remake in Unreal Engine 4 si mostra con una boss fight
- 7 commentiBloodborne sembra Zelda per Super Nintendo nel nuovo demake gratuito!
- 20 commentiPS5: ogni cliente potrà acquistare una sola console? Nuovi indizi dal PlayStation Shop
- 10 commentiPokemon: Game Freak si trasferisce nella sede Nintendo