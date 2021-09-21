Sconti Xbox: Hellblade, Biomutant e Assassin's Creed Valhalla tra le nuove offerte

E' martedì e questo vuol dire (tra le altre cose)... Deals with Gold! Come ogni inizio settimana tornano gli sconti su Xbox Store con tante offerte dedicate ai migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S.

Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Battle Chasers Nightwar, Beyond Good & Evil HD, Crackdown 3 e Necromunda Hired Gun solamente per citarne alcuni.

Giochi Xbox in offerta

Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*

American Fugitive Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 40% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 45% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Smart Delivery 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox One X Enhanced 80% THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale

Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale

Battletoads Xbox Game Pass 75% Xbox Game Studio Sale

Beyond Enemy Lines – Remastered Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale

Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Biomutant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale

Black Mirror Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale

Bleeding Edge Xbox Game Pass 75% Xbox Game Studio Sale

Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 65% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Brawl Chess – Gambit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Call of the Sea Xbox Game Pass 25% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Chivalry 2 Smart Delivery 20% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Chivalry 2 Special Edition Smart Delivery 20% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Chronos: Before the Ashes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale

Clumsy Rush Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Conan Exiles Xbox Game Pass 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Contrast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Xbox Game Studio Sale

Control Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Cozy Grove Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Spotlight Sale

Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Xbox Game Studio Sale

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Xbox Game Studio Sale

Halo – Reach Xbox Game Pass 50% Xbox Game Studio Sale

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Xbox Game Pass 50% Xbox Game Studio Sale

Haven Xbox Game Pass 40% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 50% Xbox Game Studio Sale

Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 40% DWG*

Human Fall Flat Xbox Game Pass 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Hunt: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 55% DWG*

Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 40% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Johnny Rocket Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale

Just Dance 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Just Die Already Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Xbox Game Studio Sale

Knockout City EA Play 50% Spotlight Sale

Knockout City Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Last Stop Xbox Game Pass 25% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Little Nightmares II Smart Delivery 33% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Lords Of The Fallen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*

Lords Of The Fallen – Digital Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*

Lost At Sea Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Maneater Xbox Game Pass 40% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Mars: War Logs Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Marvel’s Avengers Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Morkredd Xbox Game Pass 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle Add-On 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*

MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion Add-On 60% DWG*

MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 67% THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale

Necromunda: Hired Gun Smart Delivery 25% Optimized For Next Gen Sale

Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Come di consueto ricordiamo che i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solo per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate mentre gli altri sono in offerta per tutti. Gli sconti sono validi fino al 27 settembre.