Sconti Xbox: Hellblade, Biomutant e Assassin's Creed Valhalla tra le nuove offerte

E' martedì e questo vuol dire (tra le altre cose)... Deals with Gold! Come ogni inizio settimana tornano gli sconti su Xbox Store con tante offerte dedicate ai migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S.

Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Battle Chasers Nightwar, Beyond Good & Evil HD, Crackdown 3 e Necromunda Hired Gun solamente per citarne alcuni.

Giochi Xbox in offerta

  • Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
  • American Fugitive Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 40% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 45% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Smart Delivery 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox One X Enhanced 80% THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
  • Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
  • Battletoads Xbox Game Pass 75% Xbox Game Studio Sale
  • Beyond Enemy Lines – Remastered Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Biomutant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
  • Black Mirror Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
  • Bleeding Edge Xbox Game Pass 75% Xbox Game Studio Sale
  • Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 65% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Brawl Chess – Gambit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Call of the Sea Xbox Game Pass 25% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Chivalry 2 Smart Delivery 20% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Chivalry 2 Special Edition Smart Delivery 20% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Chronos: Before the Ashes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
  • Clumsy Rush Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Conan Exiles Xbox Game Pass 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Contrast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Xbox Game Studio Sale
  • Control Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Cozy Grove Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Xbox Game Studio Sale
  • Halo Wars: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Xbox Game Studio Sale
  • Halo – Reach Xbox Game Pass 50% Xbox Game Studio Sale
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection Xbox Game Pass 50% Xbox Game Studio Sale
  • Haven Xbox Game Pass 40% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 50% Xbox Game Studio Sale
  • Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
  • Human Fall Flat Xbox Game Pass 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Hunt: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 55% DWG*
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 40% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Johnny Rocket Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Just Dance 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Just Die Already Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Xbox Game Studio Sale
  • Knockout City EA Play 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Knockout City Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Last Stop Xbox Game Pass 25% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Little Nightmares II Smart Delivery 33% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Lords Of The Fallen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
  • Lords Of The Fallen – Digital Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
  • Lost At Sea Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Maneater Xbox Game Pass 40% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Mars: War Logs Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Marvel’s Avengers Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
  • Morbid: The Seven Acolytes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Morkredd Xbox Game Pass 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle Add-On 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion Add-On 60% DWG*
  • MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 67% THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Sale
  • Necromunda: Hired Gun Smart Delivery 25% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
  • Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Come di consueto ricordiamo che i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solo per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate mentre gli altri sono in offerta per tutti. Gli sconti sono validi fino al 27 settembre.

