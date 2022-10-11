Sconti Xbox: Forza Motorsport e tanti altri giochi in offerta questa settimana
di
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le offerte dedicate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, i quali potranno acquistare una selezione dei migliori giochi per le console Xbox a prezzo ridotto.
Gli sconti Xbox sono validi fino al 17 ottobre 2022 e coinvolgono giochi come Aeterna Noctis, 7th Sector, Forza Motorsport 4, Brawlhalla, Dying Light 2, Necromunda Hired Gun, MXGP 2, Mortal Shell e tanti altri.
Giochi Xbox in sconto
- 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- 7th Sector Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Indie Hits Sale
- A Musical Story Smart Delivery 20% Indie Hits Sale
- A Short Hike Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Indie Hits Sale
- Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield Smart Delivery 50% Indie Hits Sale
- Aery – Sky Castle Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- Aeterna Noctis Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% Indie Hits Sale
- Agatha Knife Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Indie Hits Sale
- Airborne Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Indie Hits Sale
- Alchemist Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Indie Hits Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Xbox Game Pass 35% Focus Publisher Sale
- Among Us Xbox Game Pass 25% Indie Hits Sale
- Ancestors Legacy Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Indie Hits Sale
- Anodyne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Indie Hits Sale
- AntVentor Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Indie Hits Sale
- Apsulov: End of Gods Smart Delivery 35% Indie Hits Sale
- Arcade Spirits Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Indie Hits Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Awkward Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Indie Hits Sale
- Axiom Verge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Indie Hits Sale
- Battlefield 4 Air Vehicle Shortcut Kit Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Assault Shortcut Kit Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Engineer Shortcut Kit Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Ground & Sea Vehicle Shortcut Kit Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Recon Shortcut Kit Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Soldier Shortcut Bundle Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Support Shortcut Kit Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Ultimate Shortcut Bundle Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Vehicle Shortcut Bundle Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Indie Hits Sale
- Beholder 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Indie Hits Sale
- Black Book Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Indie Hits Sale
- Blazing Beaks Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Indie Hits Sale
- Bloodshore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Indie Hits Sale
- Bonkies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Indie Hits Sale
- Boom Ball 3 for Kinect Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands 3 Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot Add-On 33% DWG*
- Borderlands 3 Bounty of Blood Add-On 33% DWG*
- Borderlands 3 Guns, Love, and Tentacles Add-On 33% DWG*
- Borderlands 3 Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck Add-On 33% DWG*
- Bound By Flame Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Focus Publisher Sale
- Boyfriend Dungeon PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Indie Hits Sale
- BPM: Bullets Per Minute Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Indie Hits Sale
- Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack Add-On 25% MP Royale Sale
- Brawlhalla – Collector’s Pack Add-On 10% MP Royale Sale
- Bridge Constructor Portal Xbox Game Pass 80% Indie Hits Sale
- Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Indie Hits Sale
- Drawful 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% MP Royale Sale
- Dull Grey Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Indie Hits Sale
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
- EARTH’S DAWN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Indie Hits Sale
- Echo Generation Xbox Game Pass 40% Indie Hits Sale
- Empire of Angels IV Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Encodya Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Evergate Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Indie Hits Sale
- Exo One Xbox Game Pass 30% Indie Hits Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Feather Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Indie Hits Sale
- Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Indie Hits Sale
- Firewatch Xbox Game Pass 75% Indie Hits Sale
- Fishing: North Atlantic Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Indie Hits Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion Add-On 70% DWG*
- For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 65% MP Royale Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Fortune Island Add-On 60% MP Royale Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions Add-On 60% MP Royale Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% MP Royale Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle Add-On 60% MP Royale Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 65% MP Royale Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% MP Royale Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Smart Delivery 30% MP Royale Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 30% MP Royale Sale
- Gang Beasts Xbox Game Pass 55% Indie Hits Sale
- Genetic Disaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Get-A-Grip Chip Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Indie Hits Sale
- Golden Force Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Indie Hits Sale
- Golf Peaks Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Indie Hits Sale
- Goroons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Indie Hits Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 55% Focus Publisher Sale
- GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy Add-On 33% Focus Publisher Sale
- Misadventures PB Winterbottom Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Mittelborg: City of Mages Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Indie Hits Sale
- Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 60% MP Royale Sale
- Moon Hunters Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Indie Hits Sale
- Moonglow Bay Xbox Game Pass 40% Indie Hits Sale
- Morkredd Smart Delivery 60% Indie Hits Sale
- Morkredd – Ra Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Indie Hits Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 67% Spotlight Sale
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Indie Hits Sale
- MotoGP 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
- Moving Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% MP Royale Sale
- MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion Add-On 60% Focus Publisher Sale
- Mulaka Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Indie Hits Sale
- Mushroom Wars 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Indie Hits Sale
- Must Dash Amigos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Indie Hits Sale
- Mutant Football League Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Indie Hits Sale
- Mutazione Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Indie Hits Sale
- MX vs ATV Legends Smart Delivery 20% MP Royale Sale
- MXGP2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- MyMaitê Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Mythic Ocean Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Necromunda: Hired Gun Smart Delivery 50% Focus Publisher Sale
- Nidhogg 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Indie Hits Sale
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Indie Hits Sale
- No Longer Home Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Indie Hits Sale
- No Man’s Sky Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- Ogre: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Indie Hits Sale
- Oh…Sir! The Holloywood Roast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Indie Hits Sale
- Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Indie Hits Sale
- Okinawa Rush Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Indie Hits Sale
- Old Man’s Journey Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Indie Hits Sale
- Omno PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Indie Hits Sale
- One Hundred Ways Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- Operation: Tango Smart Delivery 50% Indie Hits Sale
- Othercide Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Focus Publisher Sale
- Out of Line Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale
I giochi contrassegnati con il simbolo asterisco (*) sono in promozione solamente per gli abbonati Gold e Game Pass Ultimate mentre gli altri possono essere acquistati a prezzi scontati da tutti i giocatori.
