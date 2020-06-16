Sconti Xbox One: FIFA 20, Indivisible e Need for Speed Heat tra le promozioni Xbox Store

Come ogni martedì, il team Microsoft presenta la nuova tornata di Deals with Gold e promozioni da parte dei publisher, con la consueta vasta selezione di giochi Xbox One in sconto.

Tra questi ultimi possiamo segnalare, a titolo di esempio, FIFA 20: il calcistico firmato EA è infatti in promozione nella versione standard, Champions Edition e Ultimate Edition, tutte proposte con uno sconto del 70%. Prezzo ridotto del 60% invece per Need for Speed: Heat, accanto al quale segnaliamo una promozione dedicata a Indivisible: l'action RPG è infatti proposto a metà prezzo. Per tutti i dettagli sulla produzione, potete dedicarvi alla recensione di Indivisible redatta dal nostro Giuseppe Arace. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei giochi in promozione su Xbox Store:

Giochi Xbox One

88 Heroes Xbox One Game 50% Platformer Sale

Chasm Xbox One Game 50% Platformer Sale

Infinity Runner Xbox One Game 70% Platformer Sale

Need For Speed Heat Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Xbox One Game 30% Platformer Sale

Giochi Xbox 360

Come di consueto, gli sconti saranno attivi per un periodo di tempo limitato e cesseranno dunque di essere disponibili