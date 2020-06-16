Sconti Xbox One: FIFA 20, Indivisible e Need for Speed Heat tra le promozioni Xbox Store
Come ogni martedì, il team Microsoft presenta la nuova tornata di Deals with Gold e promozioni da parte dei publisher, con la consueta vasta selezione di giochi Xbox One in sconto.
Tra questi ultimi possiamo segnalare, a titolo di esempio, FIFA 20: il calcistico firmato EA è infatti in promozione nella versione standard, Champions Edition e Ultimate Edition, tutte proposte con uno sconto del 70%. Prezzo ridotto del 60% invece per Need for Speed: Heat, accanto al quale segnaliamo una promozione dedicata a Indivisible: l'action RPG è infatti proposto a metà prezzo. Per tutti i dettagli sulla produzione, potete dedicarvi alla recensione di Indivisible redatta dal nostro Giuseppe Arace. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei giochi in promozione su Xbox Store:
Giochi Xbox One
- 88 Heroes Xbox One Game 50% Platformer Sale
- A Hole New World Xbox One Game 80% Platformer Sale
- A Pixel Story Xbox One Game 50% Platformer Sale
- A Walk in the Dark Xbox Play Anywhere 65% Platformer Sale
- Air Guitar Warrior Gamepad Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Almost There: The Platformer Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Platformer Sale
- Amazing Princess Sarah Xbox One Game 50% Platformer Sale
- Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition Add-On 45% Free To Play Sale
- Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double Pack Add-On 45% Free To Play Sale
- Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition Add-On 45% Free To Play Sale
- Awesomenauts Assemble! Xbox One Game 70% Platformer Sale
- Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Binaries Xbox One Game 80% Platformer Sale
- BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 75% Platformer Sale
- Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack Add-On 25% Free To Play Sale
- Brawlhalla – Collector’s Pack Add-On 10% Free To Play Sale
- Bucket Knight Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Platformer Sale
- Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
- Champions of Renown: Year 2 All-Star Pack Add-On 30% Free To Play Sale
- Chasm Xbox One Game 50% Platformer Sale
- ChromaGun Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- ClusterTruck Xbox Game Pass 75% Platformer Sale
- Cold Silence Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Platformer Sale
- Crossout – Born Free Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- Crossout – Drive Pack Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- Crossout – Iron Shield Pack Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- Crossout – Spectral Hunter Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- Crossout – ‘Arachnophobia’ Pack Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- Cuisine Royale – Advanced Pack Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- Darkwood Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Dauntless – 1,000 (+150 Bonus) Platinum Add-On 25% Free To Play Sale
- Dauntless – 10,000 (+4,000 Bonus) Platinum Add-On 25% Free To Play Sale
- Dauntless – 2,500 (+650 Bonus) Platinum Add-On 25% Free To Play Sale
- Dauntless – 5,000 (+1,700 Bonus) Platinum Add-On 25% Free To Play Sale
- Dauntless – Arc Slayer Pack Add-On 25% Free To Play Sale
- Dauntless – The Unseen Arrival Pack Add-On 25% Free To Play Sale
- Dauntless – The Unseen Style Pack Add-On 25% Free To Play Sale
- DC Universe Online Starter Pack Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- DC Universe Online – Episode Pack I Add-On 25% Free To Play Sale
- DC Universe Online – Episode Pack II Add-On 25% Free To Play Sale
- DC Universe Online – Episode Pack III Add-On 25% Free To Play Sale
- DC Universe Online – Episode Pack IV Add-On 25% Free To Play Sale
- DC Universe Online – Power Bundle (2017) Add-On 33% Free To Play Sale
- DC Universe Online – Ultimate Edition (2017) Add-On 33% Free To Play Sale
- Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Ash vs Evil Dead Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Leatherface Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*
- Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Chapter Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: The SAW Chapter Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Dead Cells Xbox Game Pass 30% Platformer Sale
- Deadcore Xbox One Game 70% Platformer Sale
- Debris: Xbox One Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Defiance 2050: Crusader Class Pack Add-On 25% Free To Play Sale
- Defiance 2050: Engineer Class Pack Add-On 25% Free To Play Sale
- Defiance 2050: Starter Class Pack Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- Defiance 2050: Ultimate Class Pack Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- Digerati Nerdook Bundle Vol.1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Don’t Starve Mega Pack Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition + Shipwrecked Expansion Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
- Door Kickers: Action Squad Xbox One Game 40% Platformer Sale
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- EA SPORTS UFC 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Embers of Mirrim Xbox One Game 60% Platformer Sale
- Etherborn Xbox One Game 50% Platformer Sale
- Felix The Reaper Xbox Game Pass 70% Platformer Sale
- Fishing Planet: 360 Days of Premium Account Add-On 40% Free To Play Sale
- Fishing Planet: Bottom Power Pack Add-On 30% Free To Play Sale
- Fishing Planet: Daredevil Motorboat Pack Add-On 30% Free To Play Sale
- Fishing Planet: Metalhead Motorboat Pack Add-On 20% Free To Play Sale
- For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion Add-On 60% DWG*
- For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- For Honor – Year 1 Heroes Bundle Add-On 60% DWG*
- For Honor – Year 3 Pass Add-On 60% DWG*
- FreezeME Xbox One Game 90% Platformer Sale
- Fully Loaded Collector’s Pack – Awesomenauts Assemble! Game Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Fully Loaded Pack – Awesomenauts Assemble! Game Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Fumiko! Xbox One Game 50% Platformer Sale
- Furwind Xbox One Game 50% Platformer Sale
- Gems of War – Advanced Pack 1 Add-On 33% Free To Play Sale
- Gems of War – Advanced Pack 2 Add-On 20% Free To Play Sale
- Gems of War – Dwarven Avatar Pack Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- Gems of War – Wild Bundle Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- Gnomes Garden Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle Xbox One Game 40% Platformer Sale
- GRIP Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight Sale
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete Xbox Game Pass 70% Platformer Sale
- Haimrik Xbox One Game 75% Platformer Sale
- Hayfever Xbox One Game 35% Platformer Sale
- Hive Jump Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Platformer Sale
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms – The Curious Flumph Familiar Pack Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- Idle Champions – Barn Owl Familiar Pack Add-On 40% Free To Play Sale
- Idle Champions – Bruenor Starter Pack Add-On 45% Free To Play Sale
- Idle Champions – Healer of Toril Celeste Skin & Feat Pack Add-On 45% Free To Play Sale
- IN-VERT Xbox One Game 30% Platformer Sale
- Indivisible Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Infinity Runner Xbox One Game 70% Platformer Sale
- JackQuest Xbox One Game 60% Platformer Sale
- JoyBits All-in-One Mega Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Levelhead Xbox Game Pass 25% Platformer Sale
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
- Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile Xbox One Game 50% Platformer Sale
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Platformer Sale
- Mecho Tales Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Platformer Sale
- Minion Masters – Voidborne Onslaught Add-On 80% Free To Play Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*
- Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Mulletman and the Molemen Xbox One Game 75% Platformer Sale
- My Friend Pedro Xbox Game Pass 33% Platformer Sale
- N++ (NPLUSPLUS) Xbox One Game 30% Platformer Sale
- Need For Speed Heat Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- NHL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- NHL 20 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- No Time To Explain Xbox One Game 85% Platformer Sale
- Oliver’s Adventures in the Fairyland Xbox One Game 30% Platformer Sale
- Omensight Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Platformer Sale
- OVIVO Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Platformer Sale
- Paladins Champions Pack Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- Paladins Digital Deluxe Edition 2019 + 2020 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Free To Play Sale
- Paladins Season Pass 2019 + 2020 Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- Paperbound Brawlers Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Platformer Sale
- PBA Pro Bowling – 1,250 Gold Pins Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- PBA Pro Bowling – 20,000 Gold Pins Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Peggle 2 Xbox One Game 80% DWG*
- Pikuniku Xbox Game Pass 33% Platformer Sale
- Pinball FX3 – Bethesda Pinball Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball Season 1 Bundle Add-On 40% Free To Play Sale
- Pinball FX3 – Universal Classics Pinball Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 1 Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 5 Add-On 30% Free To Play Sale
- Ping Redux Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
- Poi Xbox One Game 75% Platformer Sale
- Project Starship Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
- RAZED Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Platformer Sale
- Realms of Arkania: Star Trail Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Rogue Legacy Xbox One Game 75% Platformer Sale
- Runbow Xbox One Game 80% Platformer Sale
- Save Your Nuts Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 25% DWG*
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Xbox One Game 30% Platformer Sale
- Skyforge: Firestarter Quickplay Pack Add-On 25% Free To Play Sale
- Skyforge: Gunner Quickplay Pack Add-On 30% Free To Play Sale
- Skyforge: New Horizons – Collector’s Pack Add-On 40% Free To Play Sale
- Skyforge: Revenant Quickplay Pack Add-On 30% Free To Play Sale
- Skyforge: Warlock/Witch Quickplay Pack Add-On 30% Free To Play Sale
- Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island Xbox One Game 70% Platformer Sale
- SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2020 Xbox One Game 25% Free To Play Sale
- SMITE Season Pass 2020 Add-On 10% Free To Play Sale
- SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- SnowRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
- Speed Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Platformer Sale
- Spencer Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Splasher Xbox One Game 75% Platformer Sale
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- TERA: Bloodshadow Ninja Pack Xbox One Game 50% Free To Play Sale
- TERA: Dojo Fighter Pack Xbox One Game 50% Free To Play Sale
- TERA: HYDRATH Uniform Pack Xbox One Game 50% Free To Play Sale
- TERA: SWAT Uniform Pack Xbox One Game 50% Free To Play Sale
- The Adventures of 00 Dilly Xbox One Game 33% Platformer Sale
- The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% Platformer Sale
- The Bradwell Conspiracy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- The Bridge Xbox One Game 80% Platformer Sale
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 80% DWG*
- The Sims 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Sale
- The Spectrum Retreat Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Platformer Sale
- The Z Axis: Continuum Xbox One Game 50% Platformer Sale
- They Are Billions Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
- Thief Simulator Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
- Toby: The Secret Mine Xbox One Game 60% Platformer Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Bundle Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Top Run Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Platformer Sale
- TorqueL – Physics Modified Edition Xbox One Game 60% Platformer Sale
- Toy Odyssey Xbox One Game 60% Platformer Sale
- Trove – Geode Companion Pack 1 Add-On 35% Free To Play Sale
- Trove – Geode Companion Pack 2 Add-On 35% Free To Play Sale
- Trove – Mega Menagerie Pack Add-On 35% Free To Play Sale
- Trove – Square Necessities Add-On 35% Free To Play Sale
- Ultimate Chicken Horse Xbox One Game 45% Platformer Sale
- Unepic Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Unruly Heroes Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Platformer Sale
- Valentino Rossi The Game Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- Valfaris Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Platformer Sale
- Valley Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Verlet Swing Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Platformer Sale
- War Thunder – G-Lynx Pack Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- War Thunder – Magach 3 Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- War Thunder – Shenyang F-5 Pack Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- War Thunder – Super AMX-30 Pack Add-On 50% Free To Play Sale
- Warface – 1,000 Kredits Add-On 30% Free To Play Sale
- Warface – 10,000 Kredits Add-On 30% Free To Play Sale
- Warface – 2,500 Kredits Add-On 30% Free To Play Sale
- Warface – 300 Kredits Add-On 30% Free To Play Sale
- Warface – 500 Kredits Add-On 30% Free To Play Sale
- Warface – 5000 Kredits Add-On 30% Free To Play Sale
- Whipseey and the Lost Atlas Xbox One Game 50% Platformer Sale
- Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Platformer Sale
Giochi Xbox 360
- Deadfall Adventures Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1 Arcade 75% DWG*
- The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2 Add-On 75% DWG*
- The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3 Add-On 75% DWG*
