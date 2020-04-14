Sconti Xbox One: Gears 5 e Borderlands 3 tra le nuove offerte della settimana
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di
Davide Leoni
Terminati gli sconti di primavera su Xbox Store arrivano i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana, le offerte riservate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold con numerose promozioni anche per i membri Silver.
Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo Alien Invasion, Borderlands 3, Gears 5, Ash of Gods Redemption, Bloodstained Ritual of the Night, Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition e tanti altri ancora.
Sconti Xbox One
- Content Title Content Type Discount Notes
- 2Dark Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight
- 8-Bit Hordes Xbox One Game 80% Retro & Family Sale
- 8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One Game 90% Retro & Family Sale
- A Hat In Time Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale
- A Knight’s Quest Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale
- Alien Invasion Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- American Ninja Warrior: Challenge Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale
- ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox Game Pass 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition Xbox Game Pass 65% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Ash of Gods Redemption Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Attack of the Toy Tanks Xbox One Game 35% Retro & Family Sale
- Away: Journey To The Unexpected Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Retro & Family Sale
- Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One Game 85% Retro & Family Sale
- Beast Quest Xbox One Game 85% Retro & Family Sale
- Ben 10 Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Big Crown: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight
- Black Mirror Xbox One Game 80% Retro & Family Sale
- Blazing Chrome Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight
- Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 30% Retro & Family Sale
- Boggle Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale
- Bombslinger Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Borderlands 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox Game Pass 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox Game Pass 80% Retro & Family Sale
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Children Of Morta Xbox Game Pass 33% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Chroma Squad Xbox One Game 75% Retro & Family Sale
- Citizens of Space Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 80% Retro & Family Sale
- Conarium Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale
- Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Crayola Scoot Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Retro & Family Sale
Offerte Xbox 360
- Bound By Flame* Backward Compatible 80% DWG
- Far Cry 3 Backward Compatible 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Final Exam* Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Goosebumps* Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded* Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Midway Arcade Origins Backward Compatible 75% Retro & Family Sale
- Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion* Arcade 75% DWG
- Rayman 3 HD Backward Compatible 60% Retro & Family Sale
- Rayman Legends Backward Compatible 67% Retro & Family Sale
- Rayman Origins Backward Compatible 70% Retro & Family Sale
- The Escapists* Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Backward Compatible 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Backward Compatible 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Backward Compatible 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
- Trials Fusion Arcade 67% Retro & Family Sale
- Trials HD Backward Compatible 60% Retro & Family Sale
Le offerte indicate sono valide fino al 20 aprile, ricordiamo che i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta unicamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Offerte Xbox: i migliori giochi in sconto per i saldi di primavera
- Sconti di primavera su Xbox Store, arrivano i nuovi Deals with Gold
- Giochi Xbox One in sconto su Xbox Store: ora attivi i Saldi di Primavera!
- Resident Evil 2 Remake e Devil May Cry 5 tra i nuovi sconti e Deals with Gold su Xbox One!
- GTA 5, Vampyr, A Plague Tale Innocence e altri: Deals with Gold e sconti giochi Xbox One
2 Recensione Anime Hi Score Girl 2 Recensione: l'amore ai tempi dei videogiochi
8
8.7
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 28 commentiPSN offline: segnalati problemi di connessione su PS4 (Risolto)
- 13 commentiLucen: un action open world ispirato a Cthulhu e alle opere di Lovecraft
- 65 commentiResident Evil 4 Remake in sviluppo, il progetto approvato da Mikami: spunta un report
- 9 commentiPS5, riemerge la demo di Spider-Man: i caricamenti sono più veloci adesso?
- 50 commentiUn nuovo Fable per Xbox Series X verrà annunciato oggi? S'intensificano le voci
- 5 commentiNintendo Switch si aggiorna con il firmware 10.0.0, ora è possibile rimappare i tasti
- Total War Shogun 2 presto gratis su Steam: potrete farlo vostro per sempre
- 8 commentiMortal Shell ricorda sempre più Sekiro e Dark Souls nei nuovi video gameplay
- 3 commentiFinal Fantasy 7 Remake, guida: che timer scegliere per la bomba del Reattore Mako?
- 27 commentiSoulborn annunciato per PS5, Xbox Series X e PC: ARPG ispirato a Zelda e The Witcher