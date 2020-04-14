Sconti Xbox One: Gears 5 e Borderlands 3 tra le nuove offerte della settimana

Terminati gli sconti di primavera su Xbox Store arrivano i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana, le offerte riservate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold con numerose promozioni anche per i membri Silver.

Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo Alien Invasion, Borderlands 3, Gears 5, Ash of Gods Redemption, Bloodstained Ritual of the Night, Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition e tanti altri ancora.

Sconti Xbox One

Content Title Content Type Discount Notes

2Dark Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight

8-Bit Hordes Xbox One Game 80% Retro & Family Sale

8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One Game 90% Retro & Family Sale

A Hat In Time Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale

A Knight’s Quest Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale

Alien Invasion Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

American Ninja Warrior: Challenge Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale

ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox Game Pass 70% Couch Co-Op Sale

ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition Xbox Game Pass 65% Couch Co-Op Sale

Ash of Gods Redemption Xbox One Game 30% DWG

Attack of the Toy Tanks Xbox One Game 35% Retro & Family Sale

Away: Journey To The Unexpected Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Retro & Family Sale

Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One Game 85% Retro & Family Sale

Beast Quest Xbox One Game 85% Retro & Family Sale

Ben 10 Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale

Big Buck Hunter Arcade Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Big Crown: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight

Black Mirror Xbox One Game 80% Retro & Family Sale

Blazing Chrome Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight

Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 30% Retro & Family Sale

Boggle Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale

Bombslinger Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Borderlands 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox Game Pass 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox Game Pass 80% Retro & Family Sale

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale

Children Of Morta Xbox Game Pass 33% Couch Co-Op Sale

Chroma Squad Xbox One Game 75% Retro & Family Sale

Citizens of Space Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale

Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 80% Retro & Family Sale

Conarium Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG

Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale

Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Crayola Scoot Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Retro & Family Sale

Offerte Xbox 360

Bound By Flame* Backward Compatible 80% DWG

Far Cry 3 Backward Compatible 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 70% Couch Co-Op Sale

Final Exam* Games On Demand 80% DWG

Goosebumps* Games On Demand 75% DWG

Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded* Games On Demand 75% DWG

Midway Arcade Origins Backward Compatible 75% Retro & Family Sale

Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion* Arcade 75% DWG

Rayman 3 HD Backward Compatible 60% Retro & Family Sale

Rayman Legends Backward Compatible 67% Retro & Family Sale

Rayman Origins Backward Compatible 70% Retro & Family Sale

The Escapists* Games On Demand 75% DWG

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Backward Compatible 60% Couch Co-Op Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Backward Compatible 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Backward Compatible 50% Couch Co-Op Sale

Trials Fusion Arcade 67% Retro & Family Sale

Trials HD Backward Compatible 60% Retro & Family Sale

Le offerte indicate sono valide fino al 20 aprile, ricordiamo che i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta unicamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.