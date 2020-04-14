Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Sconti Xbox One: Gears 5 e Borderlands 3 tra le nuove offerte della settimana

di

Terminati gli sconti di primavera su Xbox Store arrivano i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana, le offerte riservate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold con numerose promozioni anche per i membri Silver.

Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo Alien Invasion, Borderlands 3, Gears 5, Ash of Gods Redemption, Bloodstained Ritual of the Night, Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition e tanti altri ancora.

Sconti Xbox One

  • Content Title Content Type Discount Notes
  • 2Dark Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight
  • 8-Bit Hordes Xbox One Game 80% Retro & Family Sale
  • 8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One Game 90% Retro & Family Sale
  • A Hat In Time Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale
  • A Knight’s Quest Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale
  • Alien Invasion Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • American Ninja Warrior: Challenge Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox Game Pass 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition Xbox Game Pass 65% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Ash of Gods Redemption Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Attack of the Toy Tanks Xbox One Game 35% Retro & Family Sale
  • Away: Journey To The Unexpected Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Retro & Family Sale
  • Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One Game 85% Retro & Family Sale
  • Beast Quest Xbox One Game 85% Retro & Family Sale
  • Ben 10 Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale
  • Big Buck Hunter Arcade Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Big Crown: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight
  • Black Mirror Xbox One Game 80% Retro & Family Sale
  • Blazing Chrome Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight
  • Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 30% Retro & Family Sale
  • Boggle Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale
  • Bombslinger Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Borderlands 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox Game Pass 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox Game Pass 80% Retro & Family Sale
  • Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Children Of Morta Xbox Game Pass 33% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Chroma Squad Xbox One Game 75% Retro & Family Sale
  • Citizens of Space Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale
  • Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 80% Retro & Family Sale
  • Conarium Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
  • Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale
  • Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Crayola Scoot Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Retro & Family Sale

Offerte Xbox 360

  • Bound By Flame* Backward Compatible 80% DWG
  • Far Cry 3 Backward Compatible 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 70% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Final Exam* Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Goosebumps* Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded* Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Midway Arcade Origins Backward Compatible 75% Retro & Family Sale
  • Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion* Arcade 75% DWG
  • Rayman 3 HD Backward Compatible 60% Retro & Family Sale
  • Rayman Legends Backward Compatible 67% Retro & Family Sale
  • Rayman Origins Backward Compatible 70% Retro & Family Sale
  • The Escapists* Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Backward Compatible 60% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Backward Compatible 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Backward Compatible 50% Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Trials Fusion Arcade 67% Retro & Family Sale
  • Trials HD Backward Compatible 60% Retro & Family Sale

Le offerte indicate sono valide fino al 20 aprile, ricordiamo che i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta unicamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.

