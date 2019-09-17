Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Sconti Xbox One: GTA 5, DiRT Rally 2.0 e L.A. Noire tra le offerte della settimana

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold, le offerte della settimana sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360. Tra i titoli in offerta troviamo Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Final Fantasy XIV, Just Cause 3, Kingdom, Hearts 3, L.A. Noire e tanti altri ancora.

Sconti Xbox One

  • Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Gravel Season Pass Add-On 60% Extended Play Sale
  • GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15% Publisher Sale
  • Homefront: The Revolution Expansion Pass Add-On 75% Extended Play Sale
  • Jettomero: Hero of the Universe Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Just Cause 3 Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
  • LA Noire 2017 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Alien: Isolation Season Pass Add-On 60% Extended Play Sale
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass Add-On 50% Extended Play Sale
  • Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 75% Extended Play Sale
  • Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle Add-On 75% Extended Play Sale
  • Battlefield 4 Premium Add-On 75% Extended Play Sale
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle Add-On 67% Extended Play Sale
  • Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass Add-On 67% Extended Play Sale
  • Farm Together Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
  • Fear Effect Sedna Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
  • Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Publisher Sale
  • Final Fantasy VII Xbox One Game 30% Publisher Sale
  • Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
  • Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
  • Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
  • For the King Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Forgotton Anne Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield 4 Ultimate Shortcut Bundle Add-On 75% Extended Play Sale
  • Black the Fall Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • Blast ‘Em Bunnies Super Mega Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Cities: Skylines – Season Pass 2 Add-On 20% Extended Play Sale
  • Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle Add-On 20% Extended Play Sale
  • Conan Exiles – Year 2 Season Pass Add-On 20% Extended Play Sale
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
  • Darksiders 3 DLC Bundle Add-On 20% Extended Play Sale
  • Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • Deployment Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Sale
  • DiRT Rally 2.0 Deluxe Content Pack Add-On 50% Extended Play Sale

Offerte Xbox 360

  • 0 Day Attack on Earth Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
  • Alien: Isolation Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Bionic Commando Rearmed Arcade 75% DWG
  • Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG
  • Bully Scholarship Edition Backward Compatible 60% Pub Sale
  • Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack Add-On 75% DWG
  • Crystal Defenders Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
  • Dark Void Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Darkstalkers Resurrection Arcade 80% DWG
  • Dead Space 2: Severed Add-On 70% Extended Play Sale
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution Backward Compatible 85% Pub Sale
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Explosive Mission Pack Add-On 70% Pub Sale
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Tactical Enhancement Pack Add-On 70% Pub Sale
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution – The Missing Link Add-On 85% Pub Sale
  • Dragon Age: Origins – Leliana’s Song Add-On 70% Extended Play Sale
  • Dragon Age: Origins – Witch Hunt Add-On 70% Extended Play Sale
  • Dungeon Siege III Backward Compatible 80% Pub Sale
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Backward Compatible 70% DWG
  • Dustforce Arcade 70% DWG
  • Final Fight: Double Impact Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto IV Backward Compatible 65% Pub Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Backward Compatible 33% Pub Sale
  • Gyromancer Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
  • Just Cause Backward Compatible 90% Pub Sale
  • Just Cause 2 Backward Compatible 90% Pub Sale
  • Kane & Lynch 2 Backward Compatible 80% Pub Sale
  • L.A. Noire Games On Demand 70% Pub Sale
  • Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light Backward Compatible 80% Pub Sale
  • Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary Backward Compatible 90% Pub Sale
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 40% Spotlight
  • Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) Add-On 80% Pub Sale
  • Mass Effect 2: Arrival Add-On 70% Extended Play Sale
  • Mass Effect 2: Kasumi – Stolen Memory Add-On 70% Extended Play Sale
  • Mass Effect 2: Lair of the Shadow Broker Add-On

Gli sconti indicati sono validi fino al 25 settembre per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold, ricordiamo che gli iscritti al servizio possono ora scaricare anche i nuovi Games with Gold di settembre 2019 per Xbox One e Xbox 360, tra cui HITMAN La Prima Stagione Completa, Tekken Tag Tournament 2 e We Were Here,

