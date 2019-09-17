Sconti Xbox One: GTA 5, DiRT Rally 2.0 e L.A. Noire tra le offerte della settimana

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold, le offerte della settimana sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360. Tra i titoli in offerta troviamo Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Final Fantasy XIV, Just Cause 3, Kingdom, Hearts 3, L.A. Noire e tanti altri ancora.

Sconti Xbox One

Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Gravel Season Pass Add-On 60% Extended Play Sale

GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15% Publisher Sale

Homefront: The Revolution Expansion Pass Add-On 75% Extended Play Sale

Jettomero: Hero of the Universe Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Just Cause 3 Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale

LA Noire 2017 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale

Alien: Isolation Season Pass Add-On 60% Extended Play Sale

ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass Add-On 50% Extended Play Sale

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 75% Extended Play Sale

Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle Add-On 75% Extended Play Sale

Battlefield 4 Premium Add-On 75% Extended Play Sale

Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle Add-On 67% Extended Play Sale

Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass Add-On 67% Extended Play Sale

Farm Together Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG

Fear Effect Sedna Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale

Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Publisher Sale

Final Fantasy VII Xbox One Game 30% Publisher Sale

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale

Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale

Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale

For the King Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Forgotton Anne Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Battlefield 4 Ultimate Shortcut Bundle Add-On 75% Extended Play Sale

Black the Fall Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale

Blast ‘Em Bunnies Super Mega Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Cities: Skylines – Season Pass 2 Add-On 20% Extended Play Sale

Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle Add-On 20% Extended Play Sale

Conan Exiles – Year 2 Season Pass Add-On 20% Extended Play Sale

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG

Darksiders 3 DLC Bundle Add-On 20% Extended Play Sale

Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale

Deployment Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Sale

DiRT Rally 2.0 Deluxe Content Pack Add-On 50% Extended Play Sale

Offerte Xbox 360

0 Day Attack on Earth Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale

Alien: Isolation Games On Demand 80% DWG

Bionic Commando Rearmed Arcade 75% DWG

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG

Bully Scholarship Edition Backward Compatible 60% Pub Sale

Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack Add-On 75% DWG

Crystal Defenders Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale

Dark Void Backward Compatible 75% DWG

Darkstalkers Resurrection Arcade 80% DWG

Dead Space 2: Severed Add-On 70% Extended Play Sale

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Backward Compatible 85% Pub Sale

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Explosive Mission Pack Add-On 70% Pub Sale

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Tactical Enhancement Pack Add-On 70% Pub Sale

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – The Missing Link Add-On 85% Pub Sale

Dragon Age: Origins – Leliana’s Song Add-On 70% Extended Play Sale

Dragon Age: Origins – Witch Hunt Add-On 70% Extended Play Sale

Dungeon Siege III Backward Compatible 80% Pub Sale

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Backward Compatible 70% DWG

Dustforce Arcade 70% DWG

Final Fight: Double Impact Backward Compatible 75% DWG

Grand Theft Auto IV Backward Compatible 65% Pub Sale

Grand Theft Auto V Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Backward Compatible 33% Pub Sale

Gyromancer Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale

Just Cause Backward Compatible 90% Pub Sale

Just Cause 2 Backward Compatible 90% Pub Sale

Kane & Lynch 2 Backward Compatible 80% Pub Sale

L.A. Noire Games On Demand 70% Pub Sale

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light Backward Compatible 80% Pub Sale

Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary Backward Compatible 90% Pub Sale

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 40% Spotlight

Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) Add-On 80% Pub Sale

Mass Effect 2: Arrival Add-On 70% Extended Play Sale

Mass Effect 2: Kasumi – Stolen Memory Add-On 70% Extended Play Sale

Mass Effect 2: Lair of the Shadow Broker Add-On

Gli sconti indicati sono validi fino al 25 settembre per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold, ricordiamo che gli iscritti al servizio possono ora scaricare anche i nuovi Games with Gold di settembre 2019 per Xbox One e Xbox 360, tra cui HITMAN La Prima Stagione Completa, Tekken Tag Tournament 2 e We Were Here,