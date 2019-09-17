1 Speciale Anime Pokemon: cosa vedremo dopo Sole e Luna, addio ad Ash?
Sconti Xbox One: GTA 5, DiRT Rally 2.0 e L.A. Noire tra le offerte della settimana
di
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold, le offerte della settimana sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360. Tra i titoli in offerta troviamo Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Final Fantasy XIV, Just Cause 3, Kingdom, Hearts 3, L.A. Noire e tanti altri ancora.
Sconti Xbox One
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Gravel Season Pass Add-On 60% Extended Play Sale
- GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15% Publisher Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution Expansion Pass Add-On 75% Extended Play Sale
- Jettomero: Hero of the Universe Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Just Cause 3 Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
- LA Noire 2017 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Alien: Isolation Season Pass Add-On 60% Extended Play Sale
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass Add-On 50% Extended Play Sale
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 75% Extended Play Sale
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle Add-On 75% Extended Play Sale
- Battlefield 4 Premium Add-On 75% Extended Play Sale
- Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle Add-On 67% Extended Play Sale
- Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass Add-On 67% Extended Play Sale
- Farm Together Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
- Fear Effect Sedna Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
- Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Publisher Sale
- Final Fantasy VII Xbox One Game 30% Publisher Sale
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
- Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
- For the King Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Forgotton Anne Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 4 Ultimate Shortcut Bundle Add-On 75% Extended Play Sale
- Black the Fall Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Blast ‘Em Bunnies Super Mega Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Cities: Skylines – Season Pass 2 Add-On 20% Extended Play Sale
- Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle Add-On 20% Extended Play Sale
- Conan Exiles – Year 2 Season Pass Add-On 20% Extended Play Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
- Darksiders 3 DLC Bundle Add-On 20% Extended Play Sale
- Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Deployment Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Sale
- DiRT Rally 2.0 Deluxe Content Pack Add-On 50% Extended Play Sale
Offerte Xbox 360
- 0 Day Attack on Earth Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
- Alien: Isolation Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Bionic Commando Rearmed Arcade 75% DWG
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG
- Bully Scholarship Edition Backward Compatible 60% Pub Sale
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack Add-On 75% DWG
- Crystal Defenders Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
- Dark Void Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Darkstalkers Resurrection Arcade 80% DWG
- Dead Space 2: Severed Add-On 70% Extended Play Sale
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Backward Compatible 85% Pub Sale
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Explosive Mission Pack Add-On 70% Pub Sale
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Tactical Enhancement Pack Add-On 70% Pub Sale
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution – The Missing Link Add-On 85% Pub Sale
- Dragon Age: Origins – Leliana’s Song Add-On 70% Extended Play Sale
- Dragon Age: Origins – Witch Hunt Add-On 70% Extended Play Sale
- Dungeon Siege III Backward Compatible 80% Pub Sale
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Backward Compatible 70% DWG
- Dustforce Arcade 70% DWG
- Final Fight: Double Impact Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto IV Backward Compatible 65% Pub Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V Games On Demand 50% Pub Sale
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Backward Compatible 33% Pub Sale
- Gyromancer Backward Compatible 50% Pub Sale
- Just Cause Backward Compatible 90% Pub Sale
- Just Cause 2 Backward Compatible 90% Pub Sale
- Kane & Lynch 2 Backward Compatible 80% Pub Sale
- L.A. Noire Games On Demand 70% Pub Sale
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light Backward Compatible 80% Pub Sale
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary Backward Compatible 90% Pub Sale
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 40% Spotlight
- Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) Add-On 80% Pub Sale
- Mass Effect 2: Arrival Add-On 70% Extended Play Sale
- Mass Effect 2: Kasumi – Stolen Memory Add-On 70% Extended Play Sale
- Mass Effect 2: Lair of the Shadow Broker Add-On
Gli sconti indicati sono validi fino al 25 settembre per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold, ricordiamo che gli iscritti al servizio possono ora scaricare anche i nuovi Games with Gold di settembre 2019 per Xbox One e Xbox 360, tra cui HITMAN La Prima Stagione Completa, Tekken Tag Tournament 2 e We Were Here,
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti
Altri contenuti per Xbox Live
- Xbox Live, altri disservizi nella notte: impossibile giocare a Gears 5 e NBA 2K20
- Ancora problemi con Xbox Live: supporto Microsoft al lavoro
- Problemi d'accesso ad Xbox Live: Microsoft al lavoro per risolvere
- Bioshock e Fallout 76 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold; sconti per le serie Assassin's Creed
- Kingdom Hearts 3, Mortal Kombat 11 e Bloodstained tra i nuovi Deals with Gold!
8.5
8.5
8.5
Xbox Live
Contenuti più Letti
- 29 commentiPlayStation Plus Rumor: previsioni sui giochi gratis PS4 di ottobre 2019
- 5 commentiHearthstone: un giocatore Grandmaster perde la partita, stava giocando ad Auto Chess
- FIFA 20 Web App: data di uscita, accesso anticipato, crediti e premi
- 4 commentiKeanu Reeves e la cosplayer di V si divertono tra gli stand TGS di Cyberpunk 2077
- Pokemon GO: Quinta Generazione e nuovi Ultrabonus dal 16 settembre, ecco tutti i dettagli!
- FIFA 20, Companion App: download, come funziona, premi e ricompense
- 18 commentiThe Witcher 3 ambientato negli anni '80? Ecco l'aspetto che avrebbero Geralt e Yennefer
- 9 commentieFootball PES 2020: tutte le novità della Master League Remastered
- Apex Legends: Crypto fallisce nel suo tentativo di hacking, quale sarà la prossima mossa?
- 16 commentiCastlevania Grimoire of Souls: Cacciatori di vampiri su mobile