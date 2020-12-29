Sconti Xbox One e Series X|S: al via i nuovi Deals with Gold
Antonio Izzo
Mentre proseguono i saldi Conto alla Rovescia su Xbox Store, ricchi di offerte sui giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X, Microsoft ha lanciato anche i nuovi Deals with Gold indirizzati a tutti gli iscritti a Xbox Live Gold e Game Pass Ultimate.
Gli abbonati possono approfittare di un cospicuo taglio di prezzo su molti giochi. Ci sono, ad esempio, Trials Rising a 7,99 euro, South Park: Il Bastone della Verità a 9,89 euro, Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag a 7,99 euro, Valiant Hearts: The Great War a 4,49 euro, We Happy Few a 10,49 euro, Watch Dogs 2: Deluxe Edition a 15,99 euro e Guacamelee! 2 a 3,99 euro. Degno di nota anche il Triple Pack con Assassin's Creed Black Flag, Unity e Syndicate a 23,99 euro, A seguire la lista completa.
Deals with Gold
- Archaica: The Path Of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67%
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60%
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 50%
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis Add-On 50%
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70%
- CUBERS: ARENA Xbox One X Enhanced 60%
- Digerati Card Game Bundle Vol.1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75%
- Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack Add-On 33%
- Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC Add-On 33%
- Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack Add-On 33%
- Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion Add-On 33%
- Guacamelee! 2 Xbox Game Pass 80%
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete Xbox Play Anywhere 80%
- Hell Warders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 30%
- Hellpoint Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30%
- Jeopardy! PlayShow Xbox Play Anywhere 20%
- Let’s Sing 2021 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15%
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70%
- Newt One Xbox One X Enhanced 50%
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70%
- Slay The Spire Xbox Game Pass 50%
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS Add-On 60%
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67%
- STAB STAB STAB! Xbox One X Enhanced 50%
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80%
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75%
- STEEP and The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80%
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80%
- The Great Perhaps Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50%
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 70%
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70%
- Tour de France 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80%
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 60%
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70%
- Vaporum Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70%
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80%
- We Happy Few Xbox Game Pass 85%
- We Happy Few Digital Deluxe Xbox Play Anywhere 85%
- Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60%
I nuovi Deals with Gold saranno attivi fino alle 23:59 di lunedì 4 gennaio 2021. Tutti i giochi sono riproducibili anche su Xbox Series S|X in retrocompatibilità.
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Xbox Series X e One, giochi in sconto: Yakuza Like a Dragon, Star Wars, Ori e molto altro
- Xbox Store e gli sconti di fine anno: come ricevere 5.000 Punti Rewards o 5 euro di buono
- Sconti Xbox Store: al via le Offerte Countdown, Microsoft sta inviando Gift Card da 5$
- Xbox Store, una marea di sconti di fine anno: da Assassin's Creed Valhalla a COD Cold War
- Giochi Xbox Series X e One in sconto: a tutto Star Wars e non solo, da Vampyr ad AC
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 16 commentiPlayStation Plus giochi gratis gennaio 2021: annuncio previsto questa settimana
- 3 commentiPlayStation Plus: nuovi bonus gratis PS4 e PS5 da scaricare a dicembre
- 4 commentiMega Sconti Mediaworld: tre videogiochi Switch in offerta fino al 6 gennaio
- PlayStation in offerta: sconti su PS4 e PS4 PRO, le nuove promo GameStopZing
- 1 commentiCrash Team Racing Nitro Fueled giocabile gratis su Nintendo Switch
- 6 commentiXbox Store e gli sconti di fine anno: come ricevere 5.000 Punti Rewards o 5 euro di buono
- 7 commentiPS5 e Xbox Series X/S: ecco le reazioni di chi le ha ricevute in regalo a Natale
- 14 commentiPS5, un'edizione speciale realizzata con 20 Kg di oro 18 carati: prezzo folle!
- 20 commentiDa TLOU 2 a Cyberpunk 2077: la classifica di DF sui giochi del 2020 con la miglior grafica
- 15 commentiAssassin's Creed Valhalla e le novità del 2021: Ubisoft promette di ascoltare i fan