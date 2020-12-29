Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Sconti Xbox One e Series X|S: al via i nuovi Deals with Gold

Mentre proseguono i saldi Conto alla Rovescia su Xbox Store, ricchi di offerte sui giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X, Microsoft ha lanciato anche i nuovi Deals with Gold indirizzati a tutti gli iscritti a Xbox Live Gold e Game Pass Ultimate.

Gli abbonati possono approfittare di un cospicuo taglio di prezzo su molti giochi. Ci sono, ad esempio, Trials Rising a 7,99 euro, South Park: Il Bastone della Verità a 9,89 euro, Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag a 7,99 euro, Valiant Hearts: The Great War a 4,49 euro, We Happy Few a 10,49 euro, Watch Dogs 2: Deluxe Edition a 15,99 euro e Guacamelee! 2 a 3,99 euro. Degno di nota anche il Triple Pack con Assassin's Creed Black Flag, Unity e Syndicate a 23,99 euro, A seguire la lista completa.

Deals with Gold

  • Archaica: The Path Of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67%
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60%
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 50%
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis Add-On 50%
  • Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70%
  • CUBERS: ARENA Xbox One X Enhanced 60%
  • Digerati Card Game Bundle Vol.1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75%
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack Add-On 33%
  • Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC Add-On 33%
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack Add-On 33%
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion Add-On 33%
  • Guacamelee! 2 Xbox Game Pass 80%
  • Guacamelee! 2 Complete Xbox Play Anywhere 80%
  • Hell Warders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 30%
  • Hellpoint Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30%
  • Jeopardy! PlayShow Xbox Play Anywhere 20%
  • Let’s Sing 2021 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15%
  • Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70%
  • Newt One Xbox One X Enhanced 50%
  • Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70%
  • Slay The Spire Xbox Game Pass 50%
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS Add-On 60%
  • South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67%
  • STAB STAB STAB! Xbox One X Enhanced 50%
  • Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80%
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75%
  • STEEP and The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80%
  • The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80%
  • The Great Perhaps Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50%
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 70%
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70%
  • Tour de France 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80%
  • Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 60%
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70%
  • Vaporum Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70%
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80%
  • We Happy Few Xbox Game Pass 85%
  • We Happy Few Digital Deluxe Xbox Play Anywhere 85%
  • Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60%

I nuovi Deals with Gold saranno attivi fino alle 23:59 di lunedì 4 gennaio 2021. Tutti i giochi sono riproducibili anche su Xbox Series S|X in retrocompatibilità.

