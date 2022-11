Sconti Xbox Store: Call of Duty e LEGO Star Wars tra le nuove offerte

Sono ancora in corso gli sconti del Black Friday su Xbox Store ma non basta, perché da oggi tornano anche i Deals with Gold, le offerte della settimana dedicate a tutti gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate.

Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo Aliens Fireteam Elite, Alan Wake, Call of Duty WWII, Destiny 2 Forsaken, Dragon Ball The Breakers, Far Cry 5 e tanti altri.

Xbox Store sconti e offerte

11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Black Friday Sale

2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

A Musical Story Smart Delivery 35% DWG (

A Way Out EA Play 80% Black Friday Sale

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Black Friday Sale

Aery – Last Day of Earth Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*

Agatha Knife Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Alan Wake Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Black Friday Sale

Alien Hominid HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Black Friday Sale

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*

An Evil Existence Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Anthem EA Play 90% Black Friday Sale

Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Black Friday Sale

Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Black Friday Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Black Friday Sale

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Smart Delivery 20% Black Friday Sale

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Black Friday Sale

Arkane Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Black Friday Sale

Ary and the Secret of Seasons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Black Friday Sale

As Dusk Falls Xbox Game Pass 50% Black Friday Sale

Asdivine Kamura Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale

Ashen: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 75% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox Game Pass 75% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox Game Pass 80% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 67% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67% Black Friday Sale

CrossfireX: Operation Catalyst Xbox Game Pass 15% Black Friday Sale

Crusader Kings III Xbox Game Pass 25% Black Friday Sale

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Black Friday Sale

Curved Space Smart Delivery 85% Black Friday Sale

Cyber Pool Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Black Friday Sale

Dark Souls III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Black Friday Sale

Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Black Friday Sale

Dark Souls III: Season Pass Add-On 50% Black Friday Sale

Dark Souls: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Black Friday Sale

Darksiders III Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Black Friday Sale

Dead Alliance Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Black Friday Sale

Dead by Daylight: KILLER EXPANSION PACK Add-On 45% Black Friday Sale

Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Black Friday Sale

Dead by Daylight: SURVIVOR EXPANSION PACK Add-On 45% Black Friday Sale

Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Black Friday Sale

Dead Or Alive 6 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Black Friday Sale

Dead Or Alive 6: Season Pass 1 Add-On 50% Black Friday Sale

Dead Or Alive 6: Season Pass 2 Add-On 50% Black Friday Sale

Dead Or Alive 6: Season Pass 3 Add-On 50% Black Friday Sale

Dead Or Alive 6: Season Pass 4 Add-On 50% Black Friday Sale

Dead Rising Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Black Friday Sale

Dead Rising 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Black Friday Sale

Dead Rising 2 Off The Record Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Black Friday Sale

Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Black Friday Sale

Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Black Friday Sale

Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Black Friday Sale

DEATHLOOP Xbox Game Pass 67% Black Friday Sale

DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 67% Black Friday Sale

Deep Rock Galactic Xbox Game Pass 50% Black Friday Sale

Deep Rock Galactic – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Black Friday Sale

Deep Rock Galactic – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Black Friday Sale

Degrees Of Separation Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Black Friday Sale

Desperados III Smart Delivery 25% Black Friday Sale

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Add-On 60% Black Friday Sale

Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Black Friday Sale

Destiny 2: Forsaken Add-On 67% Black Friday Sale

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection Add-On 67% Black Friday Sale

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Add-On 67% Black Friday Sale

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Black Friday Sale

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Black Friday Sale

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 20% Black Friday Sale

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Black Friday Sale

Tutti i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate. Tutte le promozioni sono valide fino al 5 dicembre 2022.