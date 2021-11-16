Sconti Xbox Store: DBZ Kakarot, Immortals, A Plague Tale e tanti altri giochi in offerta

Come ogni martedì si rinnovano gli sconti su Xbox Store con una nuova ondata di Deals with Gold validi fino al 22 novembre. Tanti i giochi in promozione sullo store Microsoft con giochi per Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One e classici Xbox 360 e Xbox Original.

Qualche esempio? Ace Combat 7, A Plague Tale Innocence, One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows, Outriders (arriva oggi il DLC gratis New Horizons con tanti nuovi contenuti), Project CARS 2, Prey, Spec Ops The Line, SoulCalibur VI, Tekken 7 e Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet.

Giochi Xbox in sconto

Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale

Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Alphadia Genesis Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG*

AO Tennis 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Blazing Beaks Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight Sale

Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack Add-On 67% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67% DWG*

Brotherhood United Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Checkers for Kids Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Chroma Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale

Code Vein Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Sale

Cosmic Top Secret Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale

Crashbots Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*

Creaks Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale

Crossbow Crusade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Crossroads Inn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Dark Souls II Scholar Of The First Sin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale

Dark Souls III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale

Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale

Dark Souls III Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Dark Souls: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale

Dead Dungeon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Dex Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

Dodgeball Academia Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*

Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ FighterZ Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ FighterZ Pass 2 Add-On 60% Publisher Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale

One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale

Outbreak Co-Op Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Outbreak: Endless Nightmares Smart Delivery 35% Spotlight Sale

Outriders Xbox Game Pass 67% Spotlight Sale

Paradox Error Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Prey Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Project Wingman Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*

Steampunk Tower 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

SteamWorld Dig 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG*

Summer in Mara Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*

Supraland Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG*

Sweet Witches Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Upgrade Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale

Tekken 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

ArcaniA Fall of Setarrif Add-On 70% DWG*

Bioshock 2 Minerva’s Den Backward Compatible 50% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack Backward Compatible 67% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67% DWG*

Conan Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in U.S.) Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Prey Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Spec Ops The Line Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

The Bureau XCOM Declassified Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Thunder Wolves Arcade 70% DWG*

XCOM Enemy Within Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Le offerte andranno avanti fino al 22 novembre, i giochi contrassegnati con il simbolo asterisco (*) sono in promozione solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate.