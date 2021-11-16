Sconti Xbox Store: DBZ Kakarot, Immortals, A Plague Tale e tanti altri giochi in offerta
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì si rinnovano gli sconti su Xbox Store con una nuova ondata di Deals with Gold validi fino al 22 novembre. Tanti i giochi in promozione sullo store Microsoft con giochi per Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One e classici Xbox 360 e Xbox Original.
Qualche esempio? Ace Combat 7, A Plague Tale Innocence, One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows, Outriders (arriva oggi il DLC gratis New Horizons con tanti nuovi contenuti), Project CARS 2, Prey, Spec Ops The Line, SoulCalibur VI, Tekken 7 e Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet.
Giochi Xbox in sconto
- Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Alphadia Genesis Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG*
- AO Tennis 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Blazing Beaks Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack Add-On 67% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67% DWG*
- Brotherhood United Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Checkers for Kids Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Chroma Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Code Vein Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Sale
- Cosmic Top Secret Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
- Crashbots Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Creaks Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale
- Crossbow Crusade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Crossroads Inn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Dark Souls II Scholar Of The First Sin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Dark Souls III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Dark Souls III Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Dark Souls: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Dead Dungeon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Dex Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Dodgeball Academia Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ FighterZ Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ FighterZ Pass 2 Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Sale
- Outbreak Co-Op Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Outbreak: Endless Nightmares Smart Delivery 35% Spotlight Sale
- Outriders Xbox Game Pass 67% Spotlight Sale
- Paradox Error Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Prey Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Project Wingman Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
- Steampunk Tower 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- SteamWorld Dig 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG*
- Summer in Mara Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
- Supraland Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG*
- Sweet Witches Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Upgrade Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Tekken 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- ArcaniA Fall of Setarrif Add-On 70% DWG*
- Bioshock 2 Minerva’s Den Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2 Add-On 67% DWG*
- Conan Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in U.S.) Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Prey Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Spec Ops The Line Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- The Bureau XCOM Declassified Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Thunder Wolves Arcade 70% DWG*
- XCOM Enemy Within Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
Le offerte andranno avanti fino al 22 novembre, i giochi contrassegnati con il simbolo asterisco (*) sono in promozione solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate.
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Xbox Series X|S e One, ondata di giochi in sconto: al via i nuovi saldi su Xbox Store
- Xbox Game Pass PC, 3 mesi a 1 euro: torna l'offerta per i nuovi abbonati
- Xbox Store: gioca gratis nel weekend a GR Breakpoint, Street Power Soccer e Vermintide 2
- Giochi Xbox Series X in offerta con i nuovi Deals with Gold di inizio novembre
- Xbox Store e lo strano caso dei giochi scomparsi: 18 titoli non possono essere scaricati
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- PlayStation 2: c'è un solo gioco su 2.700 che è impossibile emulare su PC
- Euronics Black Friday: le offerte del nuovo volantino fino al 29 novembre
- Genshin Impact: un cosplay di Beidou in costume da bagno dell'italiana Venor Nihil
- PlayStation Plus dicembre 2021: previsioni e rumor sui nuovi giochi gratis PS4 e PS5
- PlayStation Hits: tantissimi giochi su Amazon sono in offerta
- PS Store, giochi in saldo: una selezione di titoli a meno di 10 e 5 euro
- 42 commentiRed Dead Redemption 3 è in sviluppo da due anni: leak o semplice errore?
- Black Friday giochi da tavolo: le migliori offerte su Amazon
- 152 commentiThe Elder Scrolls 6 è un'esclusiva Xbox come Starfield: arriva la conferma di Phil Spencer
- 11 commentiGTA Trilogy, lancio peggiore di Cyberpunk 2077: il giudizio di Forbes