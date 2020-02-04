Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Sconti Xbox Store: nuovi Deals with Gold e offerte Mese dell'Anime

Sconti Xbox Store: nuovi Deals with Gold e offerte Mese dell'Anime
Partono oggi i nuovi Deals with Gold su Xbox Store con tante offerte valide fino al 10 febbraio su una selezione di giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360. Inoltre continua la promozione Mese dell'Anime con sconti sui migliori titoli di produzioni giapponese tratti da serie manga e anime di successo.

Sconti Xbox One

  • Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Agony Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Bow to Blood: Last Captain Standing Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Claire: Extended Cut Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One Game 45% DWG
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 45% DWG
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
  • Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Deadlight: Director’s Cut Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
  • Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Fenix Furia Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Laguna Iquitos Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Quad Lake Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Tackle Box Equipment Pack Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Tournament Bass Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Genesis Alpha One Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Genesis Alpha One – Rocket Star Corporation Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
  • Hunting Simulator Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance A Woman’s Lot Add-On 45% Publisher Sale
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Band of Bastards Add-On 45% Publisher Sale
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance DLC Collection Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance From the Ashes Add-On 45% Publisher Sale
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition Xbox Game Pass 30% Publisher Sale
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Treasures of the Past Add-On 45% Publisher Sale
  • Kona Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Let’s Sing Country Xbox One Game 30% Publisher Sale
  • Let’s Sing Country Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale

Offerte Xbox 360

  • Bully Scholarship Edition* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
  • Dead Island Games On Demand 70% Publisher Sale
  • Dead Island Riptide Games On Demand 70% Publisher Sale
  • Dead Island Riptide – Fashion Victim Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
  • Dead Island Riptide – Survivor Pack Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Dead Island – Ryder White Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Escape Dead Island Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
  • Final Exam* Arcade 80% DWG
  • Freefall Racers Games On Demand 70% Publisher Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas* Backward Compatible 33% DWG
  • Hydrophobia* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
  • Killer is Dead Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
  • Let’s Sing And Dance Games On Demand 60% Publisher Sale
  • Metro 2033 Games On Demand 75% Publisher Sale
  • Metro: Last Light Games On Demand 75% Publisher Sale
  • Metro: Last Light Ranger Mode Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Metro: Last Light Season Pass Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
  • Metro: Last Light The Chronicles Pack Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Metro: Last Light The Developer Pack Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Metro: Last Light The Faction Pack Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Mighty No. 9 Games On Demand 65% Publisher Sale
  • Red Dead Redemption* Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • Risen Games On Demand 70% Publisher Sale
  • Risen 2: Dark Waters Games On Demand 70% Publisher Sale
  • Risen 3 Titan Lords Games On Demand 70% Publisher Sale
  • Sacred 3 Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
  • Sacred Citadel Backward Compatible 70% Publisher Sale
  • Saints Row 2 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Saints Row IV Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Saints Row Gangster-Pack Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Saints Row: The Third Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale

Mese dell'Anime su Xbox Store

Durante il Mese dell'Anime su Xbox Store (offerte valide fino al 2 marzo) è possibile acquistare una selezione di giochi tratti da manga e anima a prezzi scontati. Tra questi citiamo My Hero Academia One's Justice, One Piece Burning Blood, Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet, Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst, One Piece World Seeker e tanti altri ancora, per la lista completa vi rimandiamo alle pagine di Xbox Store.

Ricordiamo che tutti i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono scontati solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold mentre gli altri sconti sono accessibili anche agli utenti Silver.

