Sconti Xbox Store: WWE 2K23 e The Callisto Protocol tra le nuove offerte

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, questa settimana tra i giochi in offerta troviamo titoli come WWE 2K23, The Callisto Protocol, Agony, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Call of Duty Advanced Warfare, Diablo III Eternal Collection e Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Legendary Edition.

Di seguito la lista aggiornata con le migliori offerte, su Xbox Store trovate tutti i giochi in sconto:

6Souls Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale

A Hat In Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

A New Home Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

A Plague Tale: Innocence Smart Delivery 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

A Plague Tale: Requiem Xbox Game Pass 35% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Absolute Deduction bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Super Saver Sale

Agony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 45% DWG*

Akuto: Showdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Endeavor Veteran Pack Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Frontier Freelancer Pack Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Hardened Marine Pack Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Nostromo Salvage Pack Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Pathogen Expansion Add-On 35% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – UACM Frontline Pack Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Wey-Yu Armoury Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale

Angels with Scaly Wings Smart Delivery 50% DWG*

Anodyne 2 Smart Delivery 50% DWG*

ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Archvale PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Smart Delivery 35% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? – Extra Credit Add-On 20% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Arkanoid Eternal Battle Smart Delivery 35% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Super Saver Sale

Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Freedom Cry Add-On 75% Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass Add-On 75% Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Saver Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox Game Pass 80% Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale

Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale

BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Black Legend Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale

Blacksad: Under the Skin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Blacktail Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 35% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Blasphemous Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

Blizzard Arcade Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale

Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Bound By Flame Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Brawl Chess Gambit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*

BROK the InvestiGator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Call of Duty 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale

Call of Duty 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Season Pass Add-On 50% Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass Add-On 50% Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops II Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass Add-On 50% Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale

Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale

Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass Add-On 50% Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass Add-On 50% Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale

Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% Spotlight Sale

Cars 3 Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Super Saver Sale

Carto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Destiny – The Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale

Destiny: Rise of Iron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale

Destiny: The Taken King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale

Diablo III Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale

Diablo Prime Evil Collection Smart Delivery 67% Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale

Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade Smart Delivery 67% Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale

Discovery Tour: Viking Age Smart Delivery 40% Assassin’s Creed Franchise Sale

Disintegration Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Dodgeball Academia PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Super Saver Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Super Saver Sale

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Legendary Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Dungeons 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 45% Spotlight Sale

Dying Light – The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Dyna Bomb 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox One EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox Series X|S EA Play 60% Spotlight Sale

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Elex Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Saver Sale

Endling – Extinction is Forever Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Evil West Smart Delivery 35% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Far Cry 5 Xbox Game Pass 85% Super Saver Sale

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Super Saver Sale

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Super Saver Sale

Far Cry 6: Lost Between World Add-On 50% Super Saver Sale

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Saver Sale

Faraday Protocol Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Flashback Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Flynn: Son of Crimson PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Saver Sale

For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Saver Sale

Forager Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Freshly Frosted Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Super Saver Sale

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Galaxy Champions TV Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Hunt: Showdown – Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Hunt: Showdown – Starter Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Super Saver Sale

Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Super Saver Sale

Ikenfell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Immortals Fenyx Rising Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Saver Sale

Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Saver Sale

Insurgency: Sandstorm Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 1 Pass Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 2 Pass Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale

Iris and the Giant – Soundtrack Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale

Isonzo Smart Delivery 45% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Isonzo – Alpine Units Add-On 30% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Isonzo – Elite Units Add-On 30% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Isonzo – Royal Units Add-On 15% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Isonzo: Collector’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Isonzo: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Johnny Rocket Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale

Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Super Saver Sale

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 65% Super Saver Sale

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Bundle Smart Delivery 65% Super Saver Sale

Gli sconti indicati sono validi fino al 29 maggio 2023, i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.