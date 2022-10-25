Sconti Xbox: The Outer Worlds, One Piece, Monster Hunter, Assassin's Creed e tanti altri
di
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, gli sconti riservati agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, con tanti titoli in promozione per sette giorni.
Tra i giochi in promozione troviamo Alien Isolation, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Assassin's Creed III Remastered, Assassin's Creed II, Battlefield 4, Devil May Cry 5, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Need for Speed Rivals e Monster Hunter World.
Sconti Xbox
- 50 Years Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- 7 Days to Die Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale
- 890B Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
- A Way Out EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Ailment & Endurance Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Alien: Isolation Xbox Game Pass 80% Shocktober Sale
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Shocktober Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Pathogen Expansion Add-On 20% Shocktober Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Add-On 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Ayo the Clown Smart Delivery 35% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Shocktober Sale
- Ball laB Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Battlefield 1 EA Play 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Battlefield 2042 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Battlefield 4 EA Play 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Ser
- Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Shocktober Sale
- Dead Space 2 (Back Compat) EA Play 80% Shocktober Sale
- Dead Space 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 80% Shocktober Sale
- Death Park 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight Sale
- Demoniaca: Everlasting Night Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Demon’s Tier+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Add-On 40% Shocktober Sale
- Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Shocktober Sale
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale
- Destiny 2: Legacy Collection Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Shocktober Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Shocktober Sale
- Destroy All Humans! Xbox Game Pass 55% Shocktober Sale
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Shocktober Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Shocktober Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 100,000 Red Orbs Add-On 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Devil May Cry 5 5 Blue Orbs Add-On 20% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Shocktober Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 In-game Unlock Bundle Add-On 20% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Shocktober Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Super Character 3-Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Spotlight Series
- For Honor Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
- For Honor Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- Friday The 13th The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Shocktober Sale
- Gears 5 Hivebusters Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale
- Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 67% Shocktober Sale
- Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
- God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Shocktober Sale
- Goetia Xbox Play Anywhere 90% DWG*
- GRID Legends EA Play 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
- GRID Legends Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Hard West Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
- Hollow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Horror Of The Deep Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Shocktober Sale
- Hotel Transylvania Scary-Tale Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Shocktober Sale
- Hunt Showdown Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Shocktober Sale
- Hydrophobia Xbox One Backward Compatible 25% Shocktober Sale
- Immortality Xbox Game Pass 25% Shocktober Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 65% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Shocktober Sale
- Insurgency Sandstorm Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Jumanji: The Video Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Just Cause 4 Los Demonios Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded Xbox Game Pass 80% Shocktober Sale
- Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 55% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- Killing Floor 2 Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Shocktober Sale
- Killing Floor 2 Ultimate Edition Upgrade Add-On 30% Shocktober Sale
- Lab Crisis Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Let Them Come Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shocktober Sale
- Little Nightmares I & II Bundle Smart Delivery 60% Shocktober Sale
- Lost in Random EA Play 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Madden NFL 23 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Many Faces: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Mars: War Logs Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
- Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Character Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Premium Costume Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood Xbox Game Pass 25% Shocktober Sale
- Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Metro 2033 Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Shocktober Sale
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Shocktober Sale
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shocktober Sale
- Mina & Michi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Monster Hunter World Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Monster Hunter World Complete Gesture Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Monster Hunter World Complete Handler Costume Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Monster Hunter World Complete Sticker Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Monster Hunter World Deluxe Kit Add-On 25% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Monster Hunter World DLC Collection Add-On 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Deluxe Kit Add-On 25% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Complete BGM Pack Add-On 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Need For Speed EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Need For Speed Heat EA Play 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Need For Speed Payback EA Play 85% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Need For Speed Rivals EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
- Omen of Sorrow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
- One Piece Burning Blood Wanted Pack Add-On 67% Spotlight Sale
- One Piece Burning Blood Customization Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- One Piece Burning Blood Garp (character) Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- One Piece Burning Blood Gold Movie Pack 2 Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- One Piece Burning Blood Rob Lucci (character) Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Onimusha Warlords Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Shocktober Sale
- Orcs Must Die! Xbox One Backward Compatible 25% Shocktober Sale
- Outbreak Contagious Memories Smart Delivery 67% Shocktober Sale
- Outbreak Epidemic Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak Epidemic Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% DWG*
- Outbreak Lost Hope Definitive Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Outlast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Shocktober Sale
- Outward Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Shocktober Sale
- Oxide Room 104 Smart Delivery 20% Shocktober Sale
Le offerte indicate sono valide fino a lunedì 31 ottobre, i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate.
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Xbox Series X e One, tanti giochi in sconto per Halloween: c'è anche Resident Evil Village
- Sconti Xbox: Forza Motorsport e tanti altri giochi in offerta questa settimana
- Giochi Xbox Series X e One, sconti fino all'85%: nuovi saldi su Xbox Store
- Xbox Store fa incetta di saldi: giochi Xbox Series X|S e One fino all'80% di sconto
- Giochi Xbox Series X e One in saldo: tanti nuovi sconti su Xbox Store
Speciale Tech EVNIA: Philips ci porta nel tempio del calcio francese
8.5
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- Sapete qual è il gioco Xbox più venduto di sempre? Il nome potrebbe stupirvi
- 4 commentiFallout London: rimosse le versioni Ghoul della Regina Elisabetta e di Re Carlo III
- 29 commentiCall of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Recensione: una campagna interessante
- God of War Ragnarok: preordine scontato di 20€ da MediaWorld ed Euronics
- 13 commentiGenshin Impact sta per accogliere la traduzione in italiano, ecco quando arriverà
- 11 commentiResident Evil 4 Remake, il destino del cane sconvolge i fan: il gioco sarà più dark?
- Red Dead Redemption: un cosplay di Sadie Adler, la donna di ferro della banda
- Genshin Impact: un cosplay di Mona, la maghetta di Mondstadt
- Genshin Impact 3.2: nuovi codici di ottobre 2022 per ottenere 300 Primogems gratis
- Nuove offerte: i migliori giochi per PS4 e PS5 in sconto a meno di 5 euro