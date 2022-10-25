Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Sconti Xbox: The Outer Worlds, One Piece, Monster Hunter, Assassin's Creed e tanti altri

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, gli sconti riservati agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, con tanti titoli in promozione per sette giorni.

Tra i giochi in promozione troviamo Alien Isolation, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Assassin's Creed III Remastered, Assassin's Creed II, Battlefield 4, Devil May Cry 5, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Need for Speed Rivals e Monster Hunter World.

  • 50 Years Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • 7 Days to Die Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale
  • 890B Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • A Way Out EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Ailment & Endurance Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Alien: Isolation Xbox Game Pass 80% Shocktober Sale
  • Alien: Isolation – The Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Shocktober Sale
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Pathogen Expansion Add-On 20% Shocktober Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Add-On 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Ayo the Clown Smart Delivery 35% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Shocktober Sale
  • Ball laB Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Battlefield 1 EA Play 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Battlefield 2042 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Battlefield 4 EA Play 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Ser
  • Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Shocktober Sale
  • Dead Space 2 (Back Compat) EA Play 80% Shocktober Sale
  • Dead Space 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 80% Shocktober Sale
  • Death Park 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight Sale
  • Demoniaca: Everlasting Night Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Demon’s Tier+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light Add-On 40% Shocktober Sale
  • Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Shocktober Sale
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale
  • Destiny 2: Legacy Collection Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Shocktober Sale
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Shocktober Sale
  • Destroy All Humans! Xbox Game Pass 55% Shocktober Sale
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Shocktober Sale
  • Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Shocktober Sale
  • Devil May Cry 5 100,000 Red Orbs Add-On 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Devil May Cry 5 5 Blue Orbs Add-On 20% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Shocktober Sale
  • Devil May Cry 5 In-game Unlock Bundle Add-On 20% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Shocktober Sale
  • Devil May Cry 5 Super Character 3-Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • For Honor Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • For Honor Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
  • Friday The 13th The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Shocktober Sale
  • Gears 5 Hivebusters Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale
  • Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 67% Shocktober Sale
  • Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
  • Ghostrunner Complete Edition Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
  • God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Shocktober Sale
  • Goetia Xbox Play Anywhere 90% DWG*
  • GRID Legends EA Play 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • GRID Legends Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Hard West Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
  • Hollow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Horror Of The Deep Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Shocktober Sale
  • Hotel Transylvania Scary-Tale Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Shocktober Sale
  • Hunt Showdown Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Shocktober Sale
  • Hydrophobia Xbox One Backward Compatible 25% Shocktober Sale
  • Immortality Xbox Game Pass 25% Shocktober Sale
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 65% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Shocktober Sale
  • Insurgency Sandstorm Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Jumanji: The Video Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Just Cause 4 Los Demonios Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale
  • Just Cause 4 Reloaded Xbox Game Pass 80% Shocktober Sale
  • Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 55% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
  • Killing Floor 2 Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Shocktober Sale
  • Killing Floor 2 Ultimate Edition Upgrade Add-On 30% Shocktober Sale
  • Lab Crisis Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Let Them Come Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shocktober Sale
  • Little Nightmares I & II Bundle Smart Delivery 60% Shocktober Sale
  • Lost in Random EA Play 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Madden NFL 23 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*
  • Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Many Faces: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Mars: War Logs Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
  • Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Character Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Premium Costume Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Max: The Curse of Brotherhood Xbox Game Pass 25% Shocktober Sale
  • Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Metro 2033 Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Shocktober Sale
  • Metro Exodus Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Shocktober Sale
  • Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shocktober Sale
  • Mina & Michi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Monster Hunter World Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Monster Hunter World Complete Gesture Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Monster Hunter World Complete Handler Costume Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Monster Hunter World Complete Sticker Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Monster Hunter World Deluxe Kit Add-On 25% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Monster Hunter World DLC Collection Add-On 60% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Monster Hunter World Iceborne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Monster Hunter World Iceborne Deluxe Kit Add-On 25% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Monster Hunter World Iceborne Complete BGM Pack Add-On 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Need For Speed EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Need For Speed Heat EA Play 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 80% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Need For Speed Payback EA Play 85% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Need For Speed Rivals EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • Omen of Sorrow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series
  • One Piece Burning Blood Wanted Pack Add-On 67% Spotlight Sale
  • One Piece Burning Blood Customization Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • One Piece Burning Blood Garp (character) Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • One Piece Burning Blood Gold Movie Pack 2 Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • One Piece Burning Blood Rob Lucci (character) Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Onimusha Warlords Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Shocktober Sale
  • Orcs Must Die! Xbox One Backward Compatible 25% Shocktober Sale
  • Outbreak Contagious Memories Smart Delivery 67% Shocktober Sale
  • Outbreak Epidemic Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Outbreak Epidemic Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% DWG*
  • Outbreak Lost Hope Definitive Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Outlast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Shocktober Sale
  • Outward Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Shocktober Sale
  • Oxide Room 104 Smart Delivery 20% Shocktober Sale

Le offerte indicate sono valide fino a lunedì 31 ottobre, i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate.

