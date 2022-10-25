Sconti Xbox: The Outer Worlds, One Piece, Monster Hunter, Assassin's Creed e tanti altri

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, gli sconti riservati agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, con tanti titoli in promozione per sette giorni.

Tra i giochi in promozione troviamo Alien Isolation, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Assassin's Creed III Remastered, Assassin's Creed II, Battlefield 4, Devil May Cry 5, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Need for Speed Rivals e Monster Hunter World.

Sconti Xbox

50 Years Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

7 Days to Die Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale

890B Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series

A Way Out EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Ailment & Endurance Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Alien: Isolation Xbox Game Pass 80% Shocktober Sale

Alien: Isolation – The Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Shocktober Sale

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Pathogen Expansion Add-On 20% Shocktober Sale

Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series

Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Series

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Series

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Add-On 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Ayo the Clown Smart Delivery 35% Publisher Spotlight Series

Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Shocktober Sale

Ball laB Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series

Battlefield 1 EA Play 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Battlefield 2042 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Battlefield 4 EA Play 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Ser

Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Shocktober Sale

Dead Space 2 (Back Compat) EA Play 80% Shocktober Sale

Dead Space 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 80% Shocktober Sale

Death Park 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight Sale

Demoniaca: Everlasting Night Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series

Demon’s Tier+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Add-On 40% Shocktober Sale

Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Shocktober Sale

Destiny 2: Forsaken Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Shocktober Sale

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Shocktober Sale

Destroy All Humans! Xbox Game Pass 55% Shocktober Sale

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Shocktober Sale

Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Shocktober Sale

Devil May Cry 5 100,000 Red Orbs Add-On 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Devil May Cry 5 5 Blue Orbs Add-On 20% Publisher Spotlight Series

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Shocktober Sale

Devil May Cry 5 In-game Unlock Bundle Add-On 20% Publisher Spotlight Series

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Shocktober Sale

Devil May Cry 5 Super Character 3-Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Spotlight Series

For Honor Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

For Honor Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*

Friday The 13th The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Shocktober Sale

Gears 5 Hivebusters Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale

Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 67% Shocktober Sale

Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 60% DWG*

Ghostrunner Complete Edition Smart Delivery 20% DWG*

God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Shocktober Sale

Goetia Xbox Play Anywhere 90% DWG*

GRID Legends EA Play 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

GRID Legends Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Spotlight Series

Hard West Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*

Hollow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

Horror Of The Deep Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Shocktober Sale

Hotel Transylvania Scary-Tale Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Shocktober Sale

Hunt Showdown Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Shocktober Sale

Hydrophobia Xbox One Backward Compatible 25% Shocktober Sale

Immortality Xbox Game Pass 25% Shocktober Sale

Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 65% Publisher Spotlight Series

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Shocktober Sale

Insurgency Sandstorm Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Jumanji: The Video Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Just Cause 4 Los Demonios Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale

Just Cause 4 Reloaded Xbox Game Pass 80% Shocktober Sale

Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 55% Publisher Spotlight Series

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*

Killing Floor 2 Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Shocktober Sale

Killing Floor 2 Ultimate Edition Upgrade Add-On 30% Shocktober Sale

Lab Crisis Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale

Let Them Come Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shocktober Sale

Little Nightmares I & II Bundle Smart Delivery 60% Shocktober Sale

Lost in Random EA Play 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Madden NFL 23 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Spotlight Series

Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*

Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*

Many Faces: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Mars: War Logs Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*

Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Character Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Premium Costume Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood Xbox Game Pass 25% Shocktober Sale

Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series

Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Metro 2033 Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Shocktober Sale

Metro Exodus Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Shocktober Sale

Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shocktober Sale

Mina & Michi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series

Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series

Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Monster Hunter World Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Spotlight Series

Monster Hunter World Complete Gesture Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Monster Hunter World Complete Handler Costume Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Monster Hunter World Complete Sticker Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Monster Hunter World Deluxe Kit Add-On 25% Publisher Spotlight Series

Monster Hunter World DLC Collection Add-On 60% Publisher Spotlight Series

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Spotlight Series

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Deluxe Kit Add-On 25% Publisher Spotlight Series

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Complete BGM Pack Add-On 40% Publisher Spotlight Series

Need For Speed EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Need For Speed Heat EA Play 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 80% Publisher Spotlight Series

Need For Speed Payback EA Play 85% Publisher Spotlight Series

Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Spotlight Series

Need For Speed Rivals EA Play 75% Publisher Spotlight Series

Omen of Sorrow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Spotlight Series

One Piece Burning Blood Wanted Pack Add-On 67% Spotlight Sale

One Piece Burning Blood Customization Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

One Piece Burning Blood Garp (character) Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

One Piece Burning Blood Gold Movie Pack 2 Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

One Piece Burning Blood Rob Lucci (character) Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

Onimusha Warlords Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Shocktober Sale

Orcs Must Die! Xbox One Backward Compatible 25% Shocktober Sale

Outbreak Contagious Memories Smart Delivery 67% Shocktober Sale

Outbreak Epidemic Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Outbreak Epidemic Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% DWG*

Outbreak Lost Hope Definitive Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Outlast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Shocktober Sale

Outward Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Shocktober Sale

Oxide Room 104 Smart Delivery 20% Shocktober Sale

Le offerte indicate sono valide fino a lunedì 31 ottobre, i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate.