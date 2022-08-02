Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Xbox Store
  3. Notizie

Sconti Xbox: tornano i Deals with Gold con le offerte sui migliori giochi

Sconti Xbox: tornano i Deals with Gold con le offerte sui migliori giochi
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le offerte riservate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, che potranno così acquistare una vasta selezione di titoli per le console Microsoft a prezzo ridotto, sconti validi fino al prossimo 8 agosto.

Tra i giochi in sconto citiamo Age of Booty, Gears 5, BioShock The Collection, Alan Wake Remastered, Alien Isolation, Batman Return to Arkham e Hitman 2, la lista completa è disponibile su Xbox Store.

Sconti giochi Xbox

  • 7th Sector Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • 890B Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • A Fold Apart Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Action RPG Sale
  • Aeon Must Die! Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Aeon Must Die! – Wrathful King Set Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale
  • AereA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Action RPG Sale
  • Aery – A Journey Beyond Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Age of Booty Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Agony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Airport Simulator 2019 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Alan Wake Remastered Smart Delivery 40% Action RPG Sale
  • Alien Isolation Xbox Game Pass 75% Action RPG Sale
  • Alien Isolation The Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Action RPG Sale
  • Animal Doctor Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Another Dawn Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Anthem EA Play 90% Action RPG Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Asura’s Wrath Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Back 4 Blood Xbox Game Pass 55% Action RPG Sale
  • Back 4 Blood Annual Pass Add-On 50% Action RPG Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 65% Action RPG Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 80% Action RPG Sale
  • Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Before We Leave Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Blackguards 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Action RPG Sale
  • Blazing Deserts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Blood Knights Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Action RPG Sale
  • Borderlands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Borderlands 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*
  • FIFA 22 Xbox One EA Play 85% Spotlight Sale
  • FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Flock! Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Flockers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Foreclosed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Gears 5 Xbox Game Pass 67% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition Smart Delivery 67% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 67% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Gems of War Dwarven Avatar Pack Add-On 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Gems of War Lapina Avatar Pack Add-On 30% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Gems of War Legendary Starter Pack Add-On 30% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Gems of War Sir Gwayne Starter Pack Add-On 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Gems of War Withering Touch Bundle Add-On 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Genetic Disaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Get Even Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Gods Will Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Greak: Memories of Azur Smart Delivery 50% Action RPG Sale
  • GreedFall Smart Delivery 60% Action RPG Sale
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Heliborne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Hood Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • HoodOutlaws & Legends Forest Lords Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale
  • Hunt Showdown Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • I Am Fish Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*

Tutti i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate, mentre gli altri sono scontati per tutti.

Quanto è interessante?
2
offerta

Sconti giochi per Xbox Series X: ultimi giorni delle offerte estive

Altri contenuti per Xbox Store

  1. Mortal Kombat 12 verrà annunciato all'EVO di agosto? Sembra proprio di no
  2. Nuovo update di CS:GO cambia algoritmo matchmaking: rank "resettati" per tutti