Sconti Xbox: tornano i Deals with Gold con le offerte sui migliori giochi

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le offerte riservate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, che potranno così acquistare una vasta selezione di titoli per le console Microsoft a prezzo ridotto, sconti validi fino al prossimo 8 agosto.

Tra i giochi in sconto citiamo Age of Booty, Gears 5, BioShock The Collection, Alan Wake Remastered, Alien Isolation, Batman Return to Arkham e Hitman 2, la lista completa è disponibile su Xbox Store.

Sconti giochi Xbox

7th Sector Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

890B Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

A Fold Apart Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Action RPG Sale

Aeon Must Die! Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Aeon Must Die! – Wrathful King Set Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale

AereA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Action RPG Sale

Aery – A Journey Beyond Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*

Age of Booty Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Agony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale

Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale

Airport Simulator 2019 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Alan Wake Remastered Smart Delivery 40% Action RPG Sale

Alien Isolation Xbox Game Pass 75% Action RPG Sale

Alien Isolation The Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Action RPG Sale

Animal Doctor Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Another Dawn Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale

Anthem EA Play 90% Action RPG Sale

Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Asura’s Wrath Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Back 4 Blood Xbox Game Pass 55% Action RPG Sale

Back 4 Blood Annual Pass Add-On 50% Action RPG Sale

Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 65% Action RPG Sale

Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 80% Action RPG Sale

Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Games Under $20 Sale

Before We Leave Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale

BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Blackguards 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Action RPG Sale

Blazing Deserts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Blood Knights Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Action RPG Sale

Borderlands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*

FIFA 22 Xbox One EA Play 85% Spotlight Sale

FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale

Flock! Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Flockers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Foreclosed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Gears 5 Xbox Game Pass 67% Games Under $20 Sale

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition Smart Delivery 67% Games Under $20 Sale

Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 67% Games Under $20 Sale

Gems of War Dwarven Avatar Pack Add-On 50% Achievement Hunter Sale

Gems of War Lapina Avatar Pack Add-On 30% Achievement Hunter Sale

Gems of War Legendary Starter Pack Add-On 30% Achievement Hunter Sale

Gems of War Sir Gwayne Starter Pack Add-On 50% Achievement Hunter Sale

Gems of War Withering Touch Bundle Add-On 60% Achievement Hunter Sale

Genetic Disaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Get Even Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Achievement Hunter Sale

Gods Will Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Achievement Hunter Sale

God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Spotlight Sale

Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Games Under $20 Sale

Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Games Under $20 Sale

Greak: Memories of Azur Smart Delivery 50% Action RPG Sale

GreedFall Smart Delivery 60% Action RPG Sale

Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Heliborne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Achievement Hunter Sale

Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Achievement Hunter Sale

Hood Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 50% DWG*

HoodOutlaws & Legends Forest Lords Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale

Hunt Showdown Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

I Am Fish Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*

Tutti i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate, mentre gli altri sono scontati per tutti.