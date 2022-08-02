Sconti Xbox: tornano i Deals with Gold con le offerte sui migliori giochi
Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le offerte riservate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, che potranno così acquistare una vasta selezione di titoli per le console Microsoft a prezzo ridotto, sconti validi fino al prossimo 8 agosto.
Tra i giochi in sconto citiamo Age of Booty, Gears 5, BioShock The Collection, Alan Wake Remastered, Alien Isolation, Batman Return to Arkham e Hitman 2, la lista completa è disponibile su Xbox Store.
- 7th Sector Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- 890B Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- A Fold Apart Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Action RPG Sale
- Aeon Must Die! Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Aeon Must Die! – Wrathful King Set Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale
- AereA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Action RPG Sale
- Aery – A Journey Beyond Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Age of Booty Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Agony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale
- Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- Airport Simulator 2019 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Alan Wake Remastered Smart Delivery 40% Action RPG Sale
- Alien Isolation Xbox Game Pass 75% Action RPG Sale
- Alien Isolation The Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Action RPG Sale
- Animal Doctor Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Another Dawn Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
- Anthem EA Play 90% Action RPG Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Asura’s Wrath Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Back 4 Blood Xbox Game Pass 55% Action RPG Sale
- Back 4 Blood Annual Pass Add-On 50% Action RPG Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 65% Action RPG Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 80% Action RPG Sale
- Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- Before We Leave Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Blackguards 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Action RPG Sale
- Blazing Deserts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Blood Knights Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Action RPG Sale
- Borderlands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*
- FIFA 22 Xbox One EA Play 85% Spotlight Sale
- FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale
- Flock! Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Flockers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Foreclosed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Gears 5 Xbox Game Pass 67% Games Under $20 Sale
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition Smart Delivery 67% Games Under $20 Sale
- Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 67% Games Under $20 Sale
- Gems of War Dwarven Avatar Pack Add-On 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Gems of War Lapina Avatar Pack Add-On 30% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Gems of War Legendary Starter Pack Add-On 30% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Gems of War Sir Gwayne Starter Pack Add-On 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Gems of War Withering Touch Bundle Add-On 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Genetic Disaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Get Even Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Gods Will Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Spotlight Sale
- Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Games Under $20 Sale
- Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Games Under $20 Sale
- Greak: Memories of Azur Smart Delivery 50% Action RPG Sale
- GreedFall Smart Delivery 60% Action RPG Sale
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Heliborne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Hood Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- HoodOutlaws & Legends Forest Lords Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale
- Hunt Showdown Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- I Am Fish Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*
Tutti i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate, mentre gli altri sono scontati per tutti.
