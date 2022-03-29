Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Xbox Store
  3. Notizie

Sconti Xbox: Far Cry 6, Fallout 76 e Dead Space tra le nuove offerte

Sconti Xbox: Far Cry 6, Fallout 76 e Dead Space tra le nuove offerte
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Come ogni martedì, tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, una selezione di sconti e offerte su tantissimi giochi del catalogo Xbox One, Xbox Series X e Xbox 360/Xbox Classic, in vendita a prezzo ridotto fino al 4 aprile.

Tra i giochi in promozione troviamo Far Cry 6, Gears 5, Guns, Gore and Cannoli, Hot Wheels Unleashed, I Am Alive, Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning Fate Edition, Mad Max, Lost Judgment e Tennis World Tour 2 Complete Edition, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Sconti Xbox Store

  • Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 50% RPG Sale
  • Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% RPG Sale
  • Far Cry 6 Season Pass Add-On 35% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 75% RPG Sale
  • Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% RPG Sale
  • Feudal Alloy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition Smart Delivery 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Gears of War 4 Xbox Game Pass 60% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Gears Triple Bundle Smart Delivery 70% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Golazo! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Hammerwatch Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Headspun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Hell Warders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 75% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
  • Hollow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Hovership Havoc Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG
  • LA Cops Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Let’s Cook Together Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
  • Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Lords Of The Fallen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% RPG Sale
  • Lost in Random Smart Delivery 50% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Lost Judgment Smart Delivery 40% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Madness Beverage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
  • Mass Effect 2 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% RPG Sale
  • Mass Effect 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% RPG Sale
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 60% RPG Sale
  • Skate (Back Compat) EA Play 67% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Skyland: Heart of the Mountain (Xbox Version) Smart Delivery 75% DWG*
  • Slide Stars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Action / Adventure Sale
  • South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Speed 3 – Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Star Wars Battlefront II EA Play 75% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 75% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 75% Action / Adventure Sale
  • STAY Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Streets of Rogue Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Stuntman Ignition Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Action / Adventure Sale
  • Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • Summer of Adventure Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% RPG Sale
  • Super Soccer Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Super Tennis Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Tamarin PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Tannenberg Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled Xbox Game Pass 70% RPG Sale
  • The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 65% RPG Sale
  • The Bard’s Tale Trilogy Xbox Game Pass 60% RPG Sale
  • The BioWare Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% RPG Sale
  • The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • The Darkside Detective Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • The Darkside Detective – Series Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% RPG Sale
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 50% RPG Sale
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% RPG Sale
  • The First Templar Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% RPG Sale
  • The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Best Rated Hits Sale
  • The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion Add-On 33% DWG*
  • The Surge: A Walk In The Park Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale
  • The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented Expansion Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale
  • The Yakuza Remastered Collection Xbox Game Pass 40% Action / Adventure Sale
  • This is the Zodiac Speaking Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Action / Adventure Sale

I giochi evidenziati con il simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate mentre gli altri sono in vendita a prezzi ridotti anche per i membri Silver.

Quanto è interessante?
1
offerta

Sconti giochi per Xbox Series X: ultimi giorni delle offerte estive

Altri contenuti per Xbox Store

  1. Uncharted Fortune Hunter chiude i battenti, non è stato troppo fortunato
  2. Come scaricare Apex Legends gratis su PS5 e Xbox Series X