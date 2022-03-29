Sconti Xbox: Far Cry 6, Fallout 76 e Dead Space tra le nuove offerte
di
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì, tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, una selezione di sconti e offerte su tantissimi giochi del catalogo Xbox One, Xbox Series X e Xbox 360/Xbox Classic, in vendita a prezzo ridotto fino al 4 aprile.
Tra i giochi in promozione troviamo Far Cry 6, Gears 5, Guns, Gore and Cannoli, Hot Wheels Unleashed, I Am Alive, Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning Fate Edition, Mad Max, Lost Judgment e Tennis World Tour 2 Complete Edition, solamente per citarne alcuni.
Sconti Xbox Store
- Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 50% RPG Sale
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Action / Adventure Sale
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% RPG Sale
- Far Cry 6 Season Pass Add-On 35% Action / Adventure Sale
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Action / Adventure Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 75% RPG Sale
- Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% RPG Sale
- Feudal Alloy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Action / Adventure Sale
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition Smart Delivery 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Gears of War 4 Xbox Game Pass 60% Action / Adventure Sale
- Gears Triple Bundle Smart Delivery 70% Action / Adventure Sale
- Golazo! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Hammerwatch Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Headspun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Hell Warders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Action / Adventure Sale
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 75% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
- Hollow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Action / Adventure Sale
- Hovership Havoc Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG
- LA Cops Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Let’s Cook Together Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Lords Of The Fallen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% RPG Sale
- Lost in Random Smart Delivery 50% Action / Adventure Sale
- Lost Judgment Smart Delivery 40% Action / Adventure Sale
- Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Action / Adventure Sale
- Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Action / Adventure Sale
- Madness Beverage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
- Mass Effect 2 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% RPG Sale
- Mass Effect 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% RPG Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 60% RPG Sale
- Skate (Back Compat) EA Play 67% Action / Adventure Sale
- Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Action / Adventure Sale
- Skyland: Heart of the Mountain (Xbox Version) Smart Delivery 75% DWG*
- Slide Stars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Action / Adventure Sale
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Speed 3 – Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Action / Adventure Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront II EA Play 75% Action / Adventure Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 75% Action / Adventure Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 75% Action / Adventure Sale
- STAY Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Action / Adventure Sale
- Streets of Rogue Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Action / Adventure Sale
- Stuntman Ignition Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Action / Adventure Sale
- Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Best Rated Hits Sale
- Summer of Adventure Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% RPG Sale
- Super Soccer Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Super Tennis Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Tamarin PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Tannenberg Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled Xbox Game Pass 70% RPG Sale
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 65% RPG Sale
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy Xbox Game Pass 60% RPG Sale
- The BioWare Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% RPG Sale
- The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- The Darkside Detective Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- The Darkside Detective – Series Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% RPG Sale
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 50% RPG Sale
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% RPG Sale
- The First Templar Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% RPG Sale
- The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Best Rated Hits Sale
- The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion Add-On 33% DWG*
- The Surge: A Walk In The Park Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale
- The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented Expansion Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection Xbox Game Pass 40% Action / Adventure Sale
- This is the Zodiac Speaking Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Action / Adventure Sale
I giochi evidenziati con il simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate mentre gli altri sono in vendita a prezzi ridotti anche per i membri Silver.
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Battlefield 2042 e Resident Evil Village tra i nuovi sconti su Xbox Store
- Xbox Series X e One, nuovi sconti su Xbox Store: tantissimi giochi a meno di 20 euro
- Xbox Series X e One, tanti giochi in sconto: al via i nuovi saldi su Xbox Store
- Xbox Series X e One, tantissimi giochi in sconto: disponibili i nuovi saldi Xbox Store
- Game with Gold, giochi gratis di marzo: la line-up svelata da un leak
23 Speciale Cinema Oscar 2022: Apple trionfa su Netflix in una serata poco memorabile
12 Speciale Manga One Piece 1044: un capitolo importante e problematico
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 1 commentiPlayStation Plus: giochi di aprile annunciati questa settimana, c'è l'incognita Spartacus
- Hogwarts Legacy: preordina su Amazon l'edizione PS4, PS5, Xbox One o Series X
- 29 commentiPlayStation Spartacus è PS Plus Neo? Spuntano prezzi e contenuti ma ci sono tanti dubbi
- 6 commentiPlayStation Plus: un leak svela il primo gioco gratis di aprile per PS5?
- Street Fighter: Chun-Li è pronta a tornare a combattere in questo cosplay
- 19 commentiOne Piece Odyssey: trailer d'annuncio per il nuovo JRPG in uscita nel 2022
- 21 commentiGranblue Fantasy: Relink, un action rpg adrenalinico e irresistibile
- 3 commentiXbox Game Pass: tutti i nuovi giochi di marzo 2022
- Elden Ring: come si apre la guglia ristrutturata al confine?
- Elden Ring, storie dall'Interregno: un misterioso Sensei ha insegnato il Parry a un utente