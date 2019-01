Scorte limitate per la PS4 PRO KH3 Edition negli USA, GameStop cancella alcuni preordini

Due to an error, we oversold on pre-orders for the LE Kingdom Hearts 3 PlayStation 4 Pro and, unfortunately, some orders had to be canceled. Guests who had an order canceled will receive a $25 Gift Coupon. We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this has caused. — GameStop (@GameStop) 25 gennaio 2019

I'm heart broken... I traded in my old ps4 to pay for this console and bundle, I had money just sitting in my account for months for you to take it out and I have two emails to prove I checked out. You will never understand how disappointed and saddened I am... — Kevin Papin! (@Kpap31313) 25 gennaio 2019